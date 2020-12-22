No. 18 Illinois aims to bounce back against rested Penn State
In a span of three weeks, Illinois has tumbled from No. 5 to No. 18 in the Associated Press poll.
While poll position is relatively irrelevant at this point in the season, the Illini (5-3, 1-1 Big Ten) have put together some other numbers that appear more positive as they prepare to face Penn State (3-2, 0-1) on Wednesday in University Park, Pa.
In Illinois' five wins -- highlighted by a double-digit triumph at Duke and a 27-point blowout of Minnesota -- Brad Underwood's squad has made 37 more free throws than its foes.
But in Illinois' three losses -- away from home against Baylor, Rutgers and Missouri, all currently Top 25 teams -- Underwood's crew has made 28 fewer free throws than its opponents.
Rutgers, for example, outscored the Illini 25-11 at the line during the Scarlet Knights' 91-88 victory Sunday in Piscataway, N.J. Three Illinois guards fouled out and two more finished with four fouls -- and Underwood didn't blame the officials for the team's woes.
"It's becoming a problem of epic concern," Underwood said. "You're not going to win on the road with a 21 free-throw (attempt) discrepancy. You can't commit the fouls that we're committing. You can't continually parade a team to the free-throw line."
While Underwood frets about his backcourt's overaggressive play and silly fouls, Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry is just excited his guys get to play again. The Nittany Lions haven't suited up since taking a 62-58 loss at Michigan on Dec. 13.
Penn State tried to set up another game during the interim -- a nonconference home game for Saturday fell apart at the 11th hour due to COVID-related travel concerns -- so the Nittany Lions settled for an extensive Saturday scrimmage to stay sharp.
"I think we got a lot out of the guys," Ferry said. "As much as we could get out of them over finals week."
Penn State's time off allowed Ferry and his assistants to scour tape on all eight of Illinois' games -- and Illini fans aren't going to like Ferry's answer when asked which previous Illini opponent Penn State resembles most.
"Who would you say we compare to?" Ferry said. "I'd say Missouri a little bit -- with the quickness that we have the ability to play with."
Missouri has upset Illinois each of the past two Decembers with a perimeter-heavy attack. When the Nittany Lions operate at their best, they're running the floor, attacking the heart of the defense and then kicking the ball to one of their six above-average 3-point shooters. Penn State makes 10.4 3-pointers per game and shoots 37.7 percent from the arc.
Illinois struggled to slow Rutgers' Jacob Young, Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker and Montez Mathis in a similar setting Sunday. If Illinois can't solve Penn State's offense any better, then it will hope 7-footer Kofi Cockburn can make the difference at the other end of the floor.
In Illinois' past three games, Cockburn has canned 27 of 39 shots (69.2 percent) while averaging 23 points and 10.3 rebounds. Penn State, meanwhile, has just one big man it trusts, and 6-foot-9, 240-pound senior John Harrar gives up three inches and 45 pounds to Cockburn.
"He's really unique," Ferry said of Cockburn. "As I've been watching the film over the past couple of days, I'm a little bit older than the rest of my staff here, but (Shaquille O'Neal) came to mind. And I'm not talking about the NBA Shaq. I watched Shaq a lot when he was in college and he reminds you of that.
"He's such a physical presence. He has improved dramatically since last year. He's so explosive off the floor to finish at the rim. His hands have gotten better."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|18 Illinois 5-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Penn State 3-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Serven
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Padilla Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Miller
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Lieb
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Hawkins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hamlin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Griffith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Grandison
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Frazier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Dosunmu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Curbelo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Cockburn
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Bezhanishvili
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wheeler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Tsimbila
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Sessoms
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Nussbaum
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. McCloskey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Lundy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Kelly
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Harrar
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Gordon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Dread
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Dorsey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Buttrick
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Brockington
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
11:11am
-
DELST
NCWILM0
0155.5 O/U
-19
12:00pm
-
BELLAR
ND0
0
12:00pm
-
NJTECH
RIDER0
0138 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
STPETE
STFRAN0
0
2:00pm
-
BELLAR
MIAOH0
0
3:00pm
-
22XAVIER
13CREIGH0
0155.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm FS1
-
UCLA
25OREG0
0138.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm ESP2
-
UTVALL
AF0
0
3:00pm
-
TOWSON
GMASON0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0134.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
SELOU
GRAM0
0138 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
11RUT
23OHIOST0
0141 O/U
-2
4:30pm
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0147 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm FS1
-
NWST
WASHST0
0145.5 O/U
-18
5:00pm PACN
-
USCUP
8TENN0
0143.5 O/U
-33
5:00pm
-
PROV
BUTLER0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
PQ
TXAMCC0
0
6:00pm
-
CSBAK
PEPPER0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
18ILL
PSU0
0151.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm BTN
-
5NOVA
MARQET0
0142 O/U
+4
7:00pm FS1
-
WEBER
BYU0
0143.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
SCST
SC0
0
7:00pm SECN
-
STKATH
CALSD0
0
7:00pm
-
COPPST
IONA0
0143.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
SWCU
TULSA0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
UMKC
STLOU0
0136 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm
-
NWEST
IND0
0139.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
SJST
UTAHST0
0149 O/U
-21
9:00pm
-
WILL
DEPAUL0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm FS1
-
NMEX
BOISE0
0140 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
BRYANT
ALBANY0
0
-
NICHST
SILL0
0
-
TEXSO
USC0
0
PACN
-
GATECH
UAB0
0
CBSSN
-
BTHSDA
SNCLRA0
0