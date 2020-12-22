No. 25 Oregon, UCLA back at it this season
The top two teams in the Pac-12 Conference standings last season get an early shot at one another when UCLA visits 25th-ranked Oregon on Wednesday afternoon in Eugene.
The Ducks (6-1, 1-0) captured the conference regular-season title by one game over the Bruins (5-2, 1-0) last season, the difference coming in a 96-75 Oregon home win in January.
Projected conference front-runners again, the teams have a rematch later this season on Jan. 28 at UCLA.
Oregon's 21-point win last season was its most one-sided in the rivalry since 2003. Chris Duarte paced that win with a game-high 24 points.
Duarte returns this season as Oregon's second-leading scorer (15.4 points per game) behind Eugene Omoruyi (18.1), but several of the Ducks' other most impactful players in last season's meeting have moved on.
One of those players is star point guard Payton Pritchard, a first-round pick of the Boston Celtics in November. Pritchard contributed 19 points and six assists to Oregon's win last season.
Meanwhile, UCLA will play with basically all the same key players this season, including Jake Kyman and Jalen Hill, who combined for 36 points in the loss last season.
Both teams lost their season openers this year -- Oregon to Missouri, UCLA to San Diego State -- but have rebounded well. The Ducks have won six in a row, while the Bruins had a five-game winning streak until falling to Ohio State in Cleveland over the weekend.
Oregon is coming off an 80-41 blowout of Portland in its first game without starting center N'Faly Dante, who suffered a torn ACL in the Ducks' previous game against San Francisco.
LJ Figueroa was promoted to the starting lineup and responded with 15 points against Portland, while Aaron Estrada, ruled eligible earlier in the week after having transferred from Saint Peter's, helped fill the roster void with 18 minutes off the bench.
"We're going to have to press those guys into some very meaningful minutes, very quickly," Oregon coach Dana Altman said after the Portland game. "And they're going to have to work their tails off and play their role."
While the Ducks lost a big man, the Bruins added one in the past week when incoming freshman Mac Etienne enrolled at school early for the winter quarter.
The 6-foot-10 prospect is expected to redshirt this season, but Bruins coach Mick Cronin has not shut that door.
"If he gets to the point where he's physically and mentally on the same page with our team and it's something that he wants to do, then obviously I'm going to support him and we'll go from there," Cronin said of Etienne possibly joining the team this season. "But right now we're not even close to that point."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Stong
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Singleton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Riley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Nwuba
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Kyman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Juzang
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hill
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Cremonesi
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Clark
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Campbell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Bernard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Wur
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Williams Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Terry
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Reichle
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Osborn
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Omoruyi
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Lawson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Ionescu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Hardy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Figueroa
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Estrada
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Duarte
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Dante
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
11:11am
-
DELST
NCWILM0
0155.5 O/U
-19
12:00pm
-
BELLAR
ND0
0
12:00pm
-
NJTECH
RIDER0
0138 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
STPETE
STFRAN0
0
2:00pm
-
22XAVIER
13CREIGH0
0155.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm FS1
-
UCLA
25OREG0
0138.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm ESP2
-
UTVALL
AF0
0
3:00pm
-
BELLAR
MIAOH0
0
3:00pm
-
TOWSON
GMASON0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0134.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
SELOU
GRAM0
0138 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
11RUT
23OHIOST0
0141 O/U
-2
4:30pm
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0147 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm FS1
-
NWST
WASHST0
0145.5 O/U
-18
5:00pm PACN
-
USCUP
8TENN0
0143.5 O/U
-33
5:00pm
-
PROV
BUTLER0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
PQ
TXAMCC0
0
6:00pm
-
CSBAK
PEPPER0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
18ILL
PSU0
0151.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm BTN
-
5NOVA
MARQET0
0142 O/U
+4
7:00pm FS1
-
WEBER
BYU0
0143.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
SCST
SC0
0
7:00pm SECN
-
STKATH
CALSD0
0
7:00pm
-
COPPST
IONA0
0143.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
SWCU
TULSA0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
UMKC
STLOU0
0136 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm
-
NWEST
IND0
0139.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
SJST
UTAHST0
0149 O/U
-21
9:00pm
-
WILL
DEPAUL0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm FS1
-
NMEX
BOISE0
0140 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
BRYANT
ALBANY0
0
-
NICHST
SILL0
0
-
TEXSO
USC0
0
PACN
-
GATECH
UAB0
0
CBSSN
-
BTHSDA
SNCLRA0
0