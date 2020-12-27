No. 2 Baylor returns from break to face Central Arkansas
No. 2 Baylor will return to the court for the first time in eight days as it steps away from Big 12 Conference action to host Central Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon at Waco, Texas.
Baylor's schedule has been sporadic at best over the early portion of the 2020-21 campaign; Tuesday's matchup will be just its third game since Dec. 9 and will be the first of contests on back-to-back days. It also starts a run of three games in five days.
Baylor plays host to Alcorn State on Wednesday before returning to conference play with a road game at Iowa State on Saturday.
Baylor (6-0) rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-42 in its most recent outing on Dec. 21, two days after it walloped Kansas State 100-69 in its conference opener. Baylor led by as many as 43 points in the first half in its win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
"You want to make sure your guys haven't mentally left, and the upperclassmen made sure we were locked-in and ready from the jump," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "Arkansas-Pine Bluff is a team that likes to control tempo. Us getting separation made them play faster, which obviously favored us. I was very impressed how the guys got off to a great start."
Freshman LJ Cryer paced Baylor with 15 points in the win, hitting four of his six 3-point attempts. Jared Butler added 14 points, MaCio Teague hit for 13, Matthew Mayer poured in 12 and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua recorded 10 points and eight boards.
Baylor's reserves outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff's bench 55-0 in the victory.
"We have the best starters in the country," Cryer said. "We go against them every day in practice, and it's only going to make us better. When we come into the game, we're really confident, because we feel we go up against the best every day."
With two games in two days, and the specter of COVID-19 playing havoc with game scheduling and player availability, Baylor's depth will be a factor over the coming week.
Central Arkansas (1-6) also has enjoyed an extended break, with Tuesday's dustup with Baylor its first game since Dec. 19. The team, for the most part, has been fodder for high major programs, losing its first six games of the year -- all on the road -- to the likes of Memphis, Saint Louis, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.
Central Arkansas finally played at home on Dec. 19, and took out its frustrations on Champion Christian, a team that competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association. Central Arkansas won 92-28 after leading 50-11 at halftime on the heels of a 46-6 run to end the first half.
"The guys came out pretty focused," Central Arkansas coach Anthony Boone said. "We just want to keep getting better. And even going to play Baylor, we're not necessarily playing against Baylor. We're trying to play to our standard, and that's what we're going to focus on. It's doing what we do, being who we are, playing the way we play."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Cent. Arkansas 1-6
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|2 Baylor 6-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. South
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Simmons
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Shittu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Olowokere
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Munson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Kayouloud
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. George
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Chatham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Bradley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Bounds
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Bergersen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Bennett
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Baker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Vital
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Turner
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Thamba
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Teague
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Paterson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Moffatt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Mitchell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Mayer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Loveday
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Flagler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Cryer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Butler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NEAST
9WVU0
0135.5 O/U
-18
2:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
2BAYLOR0
0158.5 O/U
-34
4:00pm ESP+
-
MIAMI
24VATECH0
0134.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
18FSU
CLEM0
0130 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SNCLRA
USC0
0134.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm PACN
-
UIW
13TXTECH0
0129.5 O/U
-35.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PURDUE
14RUT0
0136.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm FS1
-
SFLA
MEMP0
0137 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
CMICH
EMICH0
0145.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP3
-
TEXAM
LSU0
0142 O/U
-8
7:00pm SECN
-
WOFF
MERCER0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MHB
SAMHOU0
0
7:30pm
-
CHMPBTST
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
SELOU
LAMAR0
0142 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEBOM
KSTATE0
0136 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
DALCHRI
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
FREEDH
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
DIXIE
1GONZAG0
0166 O/U
-38
9:00pm ATSN
-
5HOU
TULSA0
0126.5 O/U
+8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
19NWEST
10IOWA0
0159 O/U
-11
9:00pm FS1
-
MISS
BAMA0
0147.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm SECN
-
OHIO
MIAOH0
0
PPD
-
SC
UK0
0
PPD ESP2
-
BRAD
VALPO0
0
PPD
-
PITT
20DUKE0
0
PPD
-
SDCC
UTVALL0
0
PPD
-
CPOLY
HAWAII0
0
-
NORFLK
NCAT0
0
-
TXAMCC
8TEXAS0
0
LHN
-
TOWSON
IONA0
0
ESP+
-
COPPST
RIDER0
0
-
DENVER
GC0
0
-
WILLJES
UOP0
0