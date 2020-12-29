D-I newcomer Dixie State steps up to face No. 1 Gonzaga
Dixie State took a big step up this season, moving into NCAA Division I.
The Trailblazers will face a ranked D-I team for the first time Tuesday night when they oppose No. 1 Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash.
Dixie State, from St. George, Utah, has been a consistent winner in D-II, compiling nine NCAA Tournament appearances and 287 victories in coach Jon Judkins' 15 previous seasons.
"I've always wanted to coach Division I," Judkins said. "I've always wanted to look at that, but I just never thought it would be as fast as Dixie State doing it as well. That's pretty cool."
The Bulldogs (8-0) will be playing for the second consecutive night after an 88-58 home victory against Northern Arizona on Monday. Guard Joel Ayayi had team-high totals of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Gonzaga played without starting point guard Jalen Suggs, who hurt his right leg Saturday in the second half of the Bulldogs' 98-75 win against then-No. 16 Virginia. The freshman, viewed as a potential lottery pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is putting up 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
"He tweaked his leg a little bit," Bulldogs coach Mark Few said of Suggs. "It was bothering him on the flight home and then a little bit (Sunday), so we held him out. We'll see how he does with warm-ups (Tuesday) and make a call."
Even without Suggs, the Bulldogs hardly missed a beat against the Lumberjacks. They scored the game's first 10 points and led 17-2 after just 4:27.
Andrew Nembhard, a transfer from Florida and a Canadian national team player, filled in for Suggs and had 10 points and a game-high seven assists in a team-high 30 minutes. Few went to his bench early, giving action to 12 players, 11 of whom scored.
Ayayi insisted the Zags aren't tiring as they head into their third nonconference game in four days. They open West Coast Conference play Saturday at home against San Francisco.
"We just want to play basketball. A bunch of games have been canceled and we have a chance to play game after game in a short period of time," Ayayi said. "We're more about the opportunity and thankful for the opportunity to play games. Thinking about getting tired would be foolish."
The Trailblazers (4-1) should be well-rested, having been idle since a 90-69 victory against Bethesda University of Anaheim, Calif., on Dec. 19. Dixie State has defeated D-I opponents North Dakota and Denver this season, with its only loss an 85-78 setback at Southern Utah.
The Trailblazers feature four players who average double-digit scoring: Jacob Nicolds (13.4 points per game), Frank Staine (12.4), Cameron Gooden (12.2) and Isaiah Pope (11.5). Nicolds also averages a team-high 6.8 rebounds.
"For us, what we don't want to do is get into a half-court game with them, because then the size is going to affect us. So we want to get out and run," Judkins said. "We're going to push it and try to get in a track meet with a lot of teams and try to use our quickness. We want to run-and-gun a little bit."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Dixie State 4-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|1 Gonzaga 8-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Youngblood
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Staine
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Schofield
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Pope
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Parker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Nicolds
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Mulibea
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Hatch
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Greene
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Gooden
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Gilbert
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Frazier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Ergas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Elniel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Allfrey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Zakharov
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Watson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Timme
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Suggs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Strawther
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Nembhard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Lang
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Kispert
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Graves
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Cook
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Ballo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Ayayi
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Arlauskas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NEAST
9WVU0
0135.5 O/U
-18
2:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
2BAYLOR0
0158.5 O/U
-34
4:00pm ESP+
-
MIAMI
24VATECH0
0134.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
18FSU
CLEM0
0130 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SNCLRA
USC0
0134.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm PACN
-
UIW
13TXTECH0
0129.5 O/U
-35.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PURDUE
14RUT0
0136.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm FS1
-
SFLA
MEMP0
0137 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
CMICH
EMICH0
0145.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP3
-
TEXAM
LSU0
0142 O/U
-8
7:00pm SECN
-
WOFF
MERCER0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MHB
SAMHOU0
0
7:30pm
-
CHMPBTST
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
SELOU
LAMAR0
0142 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEBOM
KSTATE0
0136 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
DALCHRI
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
FREEDH
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
DIXIE
1GONZAG0
0166 O/U
-38
9:00pm ATSN
-
5HOU
TULSA0
0126.5 O/U
+8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
19NWEST
10IOWA0
0159 O/U
-11
9:00pm FS1
-
MISS
BAMA0
0147.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm SECN
-
OHIO
MIAOH0
0
PPD
-
SC
UK0
0
PPD ESP2
-
BRAD
VALPO0
0
PPD
-
PITT
20DUKE0
0
PPD
-
SDCC
UTVALL0
0
PPD
-
CPOLY
HAWAII0
0
-
NORFLK
NCAT0
0
-
TXAMCC
8TEXAS0
0
LHN
-
TOWSON
IONA0
0
ESP+
-
COPPST
RIDER0
0
-
DENVER
GC0
0
-
WILLJES
UOP0
0