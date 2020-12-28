South Florida, Memphis look to get back on track
South Florida and Memphis are both aiming for same goal on Tuesday -- get back in the win column to end 2020.
The American Athletic Conference schools are coming off recent losses, and will meet Tuesday night in Memphis for each school's third conference game.
South Florida (5-3, 1-1 American) dropped a tough overtime decision to Wichita State last Tuesday, shooting poorly from the floor and losing 82-77 to the Shockers in Tampa before the holiday break.
David Collins (team-high 17 points) scored six points in the game's final 4.9 seconds to force the extra session -- being fouled twice on 3-point shots, one which was successful.
For head coach Brian Gregory, the Bulls' offensive woes shifted the responsibility to the defense and rebounding to keep them in the game, but they couldn't overcome dismal shooting in OT to secure another win.
"Our defense and our rebounding were not the reasons why we weren't able to put away this game," said Gregory, whose squad had reeled off four straight victories before the Wichita State loss.
"So many times when you turn the ball over it puts too much pressure on your defense, and that's what happened tonight," he added.
The Bulls went just 2-for-11 in overtime on field goals and made only 27 of 41 free-throw attempts (65.9 percent) as the offensive drought did them in.
Memphis (5-4, 1-1) allowed a late 18-2 run by Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane sprinted away to a 56-49 win over the Tigers last Monday.
DeAndre Williams made his first start for the Tigers a spectacular one, leading the team with 13 points and nine rebounds. He also chipped in three assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
Tigers coach Anfernee Hardaway inserted Williams into the starting five because of the energy and excitement the 24-year-old junior Evansville transfer brings to the team.
"We need that energy from the beginning," Hardaway said. "You don't hold that energy back. I know what kind of person, what kind of player he is."
Memphis led 44-38 with 4:32 remaining, but Tulsa landed its run to earn the road victory and win for the first time in the AAC this season.
The Tigers continued their success on the glass by dominating Tulsa 46-33 on the boards.
It marked the fourth straight contest Memphis has outrebounded its opponent by double digits.
--Field Level Media
