Florida, minus Johnson, faces Vanderbilt in SEC opener
Florida (3-1) begins life without Keyontae Johnson when the Gators travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt (4-2) on Wednesday night in the SEC opener for both teams.
Johnson, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, collapsed during the first half of the Gators' most recent game, an 83-71 loss at Florida State on Dec. 12. Florida postponed its next four games in the aftermath of the incident.
The circumstances that caused the collapse aren't publicly known, and Johnson was released from the hospital on Dec. 22. He was back at practice with the team on the 28th; however, his activity was limited to helping the coaching staff with scouting work.
Florida coach Mike White was asked about the possibility of Johnson's return.
"I have no idea, and even if I did, I could not talk about it," White said, citing privacy laws.
That leaves the Gators likely to be more reliant on Scottie Lewis (30 minutes per game, 12.8 points per game), Tre Mann (29.3, 15.8), Noah Locke (23.5, 10.5) and Tyree Appleby (21.5, 7.3). All played more than their season average after Johnson, who played four minutes against FSU, left the game, with Lewis (39 minutes) and Mann (29) leading the way.
The Gators' biggest win has been a 90-70 thrashing of Boston College on Dec. 3.
But the Commodores haven't proved much, either, failing their two most significant tests this season in losses to Richmond, 78-67, and Davidson, 85-65.
Vandy has relied heavily on Scotty Pippen Jr. (23.3 ppg, 4.3 assists per game) and Dylan Disu (11.0 ppg, 9 rebounds per game), the only two Commodores averaging over 22 minutes.
Pippen normally occupies the point with Disu serving as a stretch-four, but coach Jerry Stackhouse inserted Isaac McBride into the starting lineup to help Pippen some at the point in Sunday's 87-59 win over Alcorn State, while sliding Disu to the five. McBride didn't score but had four assists.
Playing an 0-4 team had something to do with the results, but the Commodores also registered season highs in assists (21) and 3-pointers (14).
"Offensively I think we did a good job sharing the ball (Sunday), so we can do a little bit more of that," Vanderbilt wing DJ Harvey said. "Then just make open shots. That's what our offense is based around, making the 3-point shot."
Vanderbilt got a boost from Myles Stute, who hadn't played since the team's Nov. 27 opener due to a team COVID-19 outbreak. Stute had 16 points in 19 minutes, going 4-of-6 from the 3-point line.
However, the Commodores were without starting center Clevon Brown on Sunday. Brown has played just 39 minutes this year. He also missed time due to the outbreak but suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday's practice that has left him questionable for Wednesday's game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Florida 3-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vanderbilt 4-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Ruzhentsev
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Payne
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Osifo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. May
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Mann
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Locke
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Lewis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Lane
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Klatsky
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Jitoboh
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Glover
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Duruji
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Castleton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Appleby
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wright
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Weikert
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Thomas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Stute
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Rice
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Pippen Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Odusipe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Obinna
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Millora-Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. McBride
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Lawrence
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Harvey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Evans
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Disu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Albert
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Adelman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
VCU
STJOES0
0155 O/U
+8.5
12:00pm
-
FURMAN
CHATT0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
GWASH
FORD0
0131 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO0
0153 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
SMU
TEMPLE0
0137.5 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
GWEBB
HAMP0
0146 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
CAMP
WINTHR0
0149.5 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
2BAYLOR0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
NCASHV
LONGWD0
0139.5 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
FRESNO
COLOST0
0138 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
STBON
RI0
0144 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
RADFRD
PRESBY0
0129 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
CUSE
WAKE0
0
5:00pm ESP2
-
BUTLER
PROV0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm FS1
-
USCUP
HIGHPT0
0148 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
GMASON
UMASS0
0149.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
23UVA
ND0
0124.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm
-
NEB
25OHIOST0
0144.5 O/U
-13
6:30pm BTN
-
RICH
DAVID0
0141.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm CBSSN
-
MISSST
UGA0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm SECN
-
WCAR
ETNST0
0141 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
NEWMANU
WICHST0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BELMONT0
0145.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
ARK
AUBURN0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
SETON
XAVIER0
0144.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
STLOU0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LSALLE
DAYTON0
0132 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
TULANE
UCF0
0133 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHMPBTST
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
PVAM
TCU0
0140 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
BTHSDA
GC0
0
8:00pm
-
EILL
EKY0
0151 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
GATECH0
0142.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
VMI
SAMFORD0
0156.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
DALCHRI
HOUBP0
0
8:00pm
-
BC
NCST0
0152 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
PSU
IND0
0140 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm BTN
-
TNMART
JAXST0
0139 O/U
-11
8:30pm ESP+
-
PORT
SEATTLE0
0140.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
SEMO
TNTECH0
0137.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
DEPAUL
UCONN0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
FLA
VANDY0
0141 O/U
+7
9:00pm ESP2
-
7TENN
12MIZZOU0
0133 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm SECN
-
PEAY
TNST0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm
-
SACST
MARYCA0
0123.5 O/U
-14
10:00pm
-
STJOHN
4NOVA0
0
PPD
-
BGREEN
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
NCGRN
CIT0
0
PPD
-
11CREIGH
GTOWN0
0
PPD FS1
-
MORGAN
TOWSON0
0