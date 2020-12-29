Unbeaten Georgia faces Mississippi State in SEC opener
Georgia finished its nonconference schedule undefeated and now it gets to see how it measures up against SEC competition.
The Bulldogs (7-0) will host Mississippi State (5-3) in the conference opener for both teams Wednesday night in Athens.
"I'm really eager to get there," said P.J. Horne, who had 11 points and seven rebounds in a 76-58 victory against Northeastern in Georgia's last game Dec. 22. "We have a strong team and once we get there, we will fight and learn how to go about things in the SEC."
Georgia faced a 15-point deficit early in the second half against Northeastern, but used a 21-0 run on its way to outscoring the Huskies 44-13 in the second half.
Coach Tom Crean said it was "huge" that his team had the experience of overcoming such a large deficit to claim a victory.
"You don't like it when it's happening, but you certainly appreciate it after," he said. "There are a lot of different experiences, and we've had a lot of different experiences, whether it's a pace game, whether we have to come back, whether we have to build on a lead. There's a ton of room for this team to get better."
Mississippi State wasn't as successful in its nonconference schedule as Georgia, but opening league play on the road will be a good gauge.
MSU won its five home games by an average of 20.5 points but lost all three games at neutral sites against generally stronger competition than it faced at home.
"Right now, the bottom line is the SEC is a whole new season," MSU coach Ben Howland said. "Everything starts over, in terms of SEC play. Once it starts, it never stops -- 19 games (counting Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge), and they're coming at you.
"Starting at Georgia is tough. It's a grind. It's going to be a real challenge. Our league is so good. We have some teams that are really playing well in our conference right now. We're just on to the next game, which is Georgia, and that's going to be a big challenge."
MSU's last game was an 87-48 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 21. Five players scored in double figures and the Bulldogs had a season-high 19 assists on 33 field goals.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Miss. State 5-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Georgia 7-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Stewart Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Stansbury
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Rumph
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Post
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Morris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Montgomery
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Molinar
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Matthews
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Junkin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Garcia
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Fountain
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Ado
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Wheeler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Walton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Taylor
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Starks
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Ned
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. McMillan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Kier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Horne
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Garcia
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Fagan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Etter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Camara
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
VCU
STJOES0
0155 O/U
+8.5
12:00pm
-
FURMAN
CHATT0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
GWASH
FORD0
0131 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO0
0153 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
SMU
TEMPLE0
0137.5 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
GWEBB
HAMP0
0146 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
CAMP
WINTHR0
0149.5 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
2BAYLOR0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
NCASHV
LONGWD0
0139.5 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
FRESNO
COLOST0
0138 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
STBON
RI0
0144 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
RADFRD
PRESBY0
0129 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
CUSE
WAKE0
0
5:00pm ESP2
-
BUTLER
PROV0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm FS1
-
USCUP
HIGHPT0
0148 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
GMASON
UMASS0
0149.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
23UVA
ND0
0124.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm
-
NEB
25OHIOST0
0144.5 O/U
-13
6:30pm BTN
-
RICH
DAVID0
0141.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm CBSSN
-
MISSST
UGA0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm SECN
-
WCAR
ETNST0
0141 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
NEWMANU
WICHST0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BELMONT0
0145.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
ARK
AUBURN0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
SETON
XAVIER0
0144.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
STLOU0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LSALLE
DAYTON0
0132 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
TULANE
UCF0
0133 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHMPBTST
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
PVAM
TCU0
0140 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
BTHSDA
GC0
0
8:00pm
-
EILL
EKY0
0151 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
GATECH0
0142.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
VMI
SAMFORD0
0156.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
DALCHRI
HOUBP0
0
8:00pm
-
BC
NCST0
0152 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
PSU
IND0
0140 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm BTN
-
TNMART
JAXST0
0139 O/U
-11
8:30pm ESP+
-
PORT
SEATTLE0
0140.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
SEMO
TNTECH0
0137.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
DEPAUL
UCONN0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
FLA
VANDY0
0141 O/U
+7
9:00pm ESP2
-
7TENN
12MIZZOU0
0133 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm SECN
-
PEAY
TNST0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm
-
SACST
MARYCA0
0123.5 O/U
-14
10:00pm
-
STJOHN
4NOVA0
0
PPD
-
BGREEN
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
NCGRN
CIT0
0
PPD
-
11CREIGH
GTOWN0
0
PPD FS1
-
MORGAN
TOWSON0
0