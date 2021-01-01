Washington State ready for huge test vs. Arizona
Washington State has the overall best record in the Pac-12, but its unblemished mark will be tested when Arizona visits for a Saturday game in Pullman, Wash.
The Cougars (8-0, 1-0 Pac-12) have played only one major conference team, slipping past Oregon State 59-55 in their league opener on Dec. 2. Washington State hasn't played anybody ranked better than 132nd nationally, according to KenPom.com's rankings. UCLA and Oregon are 2-0 in Pac-12 play.
Arizona (8-1, 2-1) will be a much different challenge.
The Wildcats, who will be playing their third game in six days, are coming off easy Pac-12 victories against Colorado (88-74) and Washington (80-53).
"I can't say enough good things about our guys," coach Sean Miller said.
"What they've done since the beginning of August, how hard they work in the weight room after practice, before practice, following the COVID protocol, getting tested early in the morning, it's not always fun and it's not always easy, but we've been a group that's really embraced that, and I think because of that you tend to develop confidence."
Miller is using a balanced, nine-man rotation that was on full display against the Huskies on Thursday. Seven players scored at least eight points, but no one scored more than 13.
For the season, the starting backcourt of Jemarl Baker Jr. (14.6 points per game) and James Akinjo (13.8) is leading the way. Post player Jordan Brown is averaging 10.8 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds.
Arizona is averaging 78.6 points but should run into resistance against a Cougars' team that has good size and whose calling card is defense. Washington State is 11th nationally in scoring defense (57.6 points per game) and third in effective field goal defense (38.8 percent), according to KenPom.
"Where we are right now, we have to be good defensively to give ourselves a chance to win," coach Kyle Smith said.
Offensively, Isaac Bonton is at 16.0 points per game, followed by Noah Williams (13) and Efe Abogidi, the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. The 6-foot-10 center has posted three consecutive double-doubles.
"We're going to league, so obviously stiffer competition," Smith said, "but he gives us a good chance to compete at that position every night."
Washington State will need Abogidi to compete against the big front line of Arizona, which out-rebounded Washington 58-30 and snagged 19 offensive rebounds. The Cougars have a plus-6.0 rebounding margin for the season.
Washington State will be playing its first game since Dec. 23. The Cougars' scheduled game against Arizona State on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Sun Devils' program.
The Cougars are off to their best start since winning the first 14 games of the 2007-08 season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Arizona 8-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Washington St. 8-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Weyand
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Weitman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Tubelis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Tubelis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Terry
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Mathurin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Mains
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Lee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Koloko
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Gorener
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Brown Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Baker Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Akinjo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Warren
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Rodman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Rapp
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Miller
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|V. Markovetskyy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Kunc
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Jakimovski
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Jackson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Chatfield
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Bonton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Bamba
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Abogidi
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
12MIZZOU
ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm CBS
-
ELON
NEAST0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
11CREIGH
PROV0
0146 O/U
+4
12:00pm FOX
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN0
0156 O/U
-5
12:00pm FS1
-
8TEXAS
3KANSAS0
0138 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
LVILLE
BC0
0142 O/U
+6.5
12:00pm
-
DUQ
GWASH0
0141.5 O/U
+7
12:30pm NBCS
-
NCWILM
DREXEL0
0139 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
CHATT
VMI0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
2BAYLOR
IOWAST0
0148.5 O/U
+15.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
SC0
0142 O/U
-20.5
1:00pm SECN
-
STPETE
CAN0
0137 O/U
+3
1:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
FURMAN0
0153.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NAU
IDAHO0
0136.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
CLEM
MIAMI0
0130 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
TOLEDO
WMICH0
0136 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
CHARLS
DEL0
0132 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
LSU
FLA0
0152.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm CBS
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH0
0144.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
10IOWA
14RUT0
0159.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TULANE0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
BUCK
NAVY0
0137 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm
-
NIAGARA
MARIST0
0124 O/U
PK
2:00pm ESP3
-
TCU
KSTATE0
0131.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
BING
HARTFD0
0131 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
SCST0
0146.5 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
DAVID
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5
2:30pm NBCS
-
NJTECH
MASLOW0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
OHIO
BALLST0
0143.5 O/U
+1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
ODU
FIU0
0149 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
SALAB
GASOU0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
CSTCAR0
0158.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP+
-
NH
MAINE0
0131 O/U
+7
3:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
RICE0
0157 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP+
-
ARMY
COLG0
0142.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
CINCY0
0130.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
TEXAM0
0135 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm SECN
-
TROY
APPST0
0126 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESP+
-
JVILLE
KENSAW0
0130.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
CHARLO0
0133 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
9WVU
OKLA0
0144.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESP2
-
OKLAST
13TXTECH0
0134 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
USC0
0138.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm PACN
-
WISGB
YOUNG0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
ND
UNC0
0146.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
NIOWA
EVAN0
0135.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
ABIL0
0134 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
COLOST
SDGST0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm CBS
-
GMASON
DAYTON0
0136 O/U
-6
4:30pm NBCS
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:30pm FS1
-
UMKC
NDAK0
0127 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
NDAKST
WILL0
0139.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm
-
UTVALL
WEBER0
0
4:30pm
-
WRIGHT
OAK0
0151.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TXARL
ARKLR0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
USM0
0127 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MILW
ROBERT0
0143 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
LIB
LPSCMB0
0136 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MTSTJ
BELLAR0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
LALAF0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ETNST
NCGRN0
0134 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
DENVER
SDAK0
0146 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
ORAL
NEBOM0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
STBON
RICH0
0147 O/U
-5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
BELMONT
TNMART0
0150.5 O/U
+15.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MOREHD
MURYST0
0132 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
FAIR0
0130.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
EKY
PEAY0
0153.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
CLEVST
IUPUI0
0146 O/U
+3
5:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
MCNSE0
0160 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
ARKST
LAMON0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
TNTECH
EILL0
0139.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
NORL
SFA0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
5:30pm
-
GRAM
ALST0
0135 O/U
+3.5
5:30pm
-
ALBANY
UVM0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
UTAHST
AF0
0128 O/U
+14.5
6:00pm
-
BGREEN
NILL0
0141.5 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
MVSU
ARKPB0
0145 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
INDST
MOST0
0145 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
NKY0
0145 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP3
-
SAMHOU
NICHST0
0148.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BAMA
7TENN0
0145 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
UK
MISSST0
0132 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TNST
SEMO0
0138 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WICHST
MISS0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
15ILL0
0148 O/U
-8
6:00pm BTN
-
CAL
OREGST0
0130 O/U
-2
6:00pm PACN
-
FORD
LSALLE0
0122 O/U
-6
6:30pm NBCS
-
BOISE
SJST0
0153.5 O/U
+27
6:30pm FS1
-
SAMFORD
WOFF0
0151.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
FRESNO0
0141 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
LNGBCH0
0141 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP3
-
UCF
SFLA0
0131.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
LATECH0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCOLO
MNTNA0
0132 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
MARQET
GTOWN0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
LOYCHI0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
NWST
HOUBP0
0161.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
17MICHST
NEB0
0152 O/U
+8
8:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
1GONZAG0
0161.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP2
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
COLO
UCLA0
0137 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm PACN
-
NEVADA
NMEX0
0143 O/U
+6
9:00pm CBSSN
-
AICAG
DIXIE0
0
9:00pm
-
STNFRD
21OREG0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZ
WASHST0
0135 O/U
+8
10:30pm PACN
-
MIAOH
CMICH0
0
PPD
-
BU
HOLY0
0
PPD
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0
PPD
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
PORT
UOP0
0
PPD
-
MEMP
TEMPLE0
0
PPD ESPU
-
AMER
LOYMD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CIT
WCAR0
0
PPD
-
24VATECH
23UVA0
0
PPD
-
UNF
STETSON0
0
PPD ESP+
-
4NOVA
XAVIER0
0
PPD
-
JAXST
SIUE0
0
PPD
-
MTSU
FAU0
0
PPD
-
TXAMCC
SELOU0
0
PPD
-
PVAM
STHRN0
0
PPD
-
KENTST
EMICH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
JACKST
ALAM0
0
PPD
-
ARIZST
WASH0
0
PPD FS1
-
UMASS
STLOU0
0
PPD NBCS
-
TEXSO
ALCORN0
0
PPD
-
NALAB
FGC0
0
PPD
-
PEPPER
MARYCA0
0
PPD
-
BYU
USD0
0
PPD
-
20DUKE
18FSU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
UCRIV
UCDAV0
0
-
QUINN
MARIST0
0
-
SUTAH
MONST0
0
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0
-
DTROIT
ILLCHI0
0
-
CALSD
CPOLY0
0
-
UCIRV
CSN0
0