No. 7 Vols bring streak of big wins into Alabama matchup
Seventh-ranked Tennessee aims to remain unbeaten when it takes on Alabama in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday night in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Volunteers (7-0, 1-0 SEC) have won each of their past five games by at least 20 points, and the average winning margin during the stretch is 34.2.
The latest impressive triumph was a 73-53 road win over No. 12 Missouri on Wednesday to open SEC play.
Santiago Vescovi, who scored 15 points and made three 3-pointers during the victory, maintained that the strong performance wasn't about delivering a message to the rest of the conference.
"I don't think it's about showing people anything, it's just showing to ourselves what we can really do," Vescovi said. "We showed it. At some points I think we could have done a better job. We have a lot of room to improve. But I think we did a really good job in terms of effort and all the guys were on the same page. I think that's what really helped us."
Alabama (6-3, 1-0) also won its conference opener by rolling past visiting Ole Miss 82-64 on Tuesday.
Jahvon Quinerly came off the bench to score a career-best 24 points in 32 minutes. The sophomore is averaging 19 points over the past two games to raise his season average to 13.1, second highest on the squad.
Jaden Shackelford is averaging a team-leading 13.4 while Herbert Jones is contributing 12.1 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds. John Petty Jr. also is in double digits at 12.1 points per game.
Petty wasn't in the starting lineup against Ole Miss after serving a one-game suspension and missing the previous contest against East Tennessee State. He scored 13 points against the Rebels and made three 3-pointers while playing 27 minutes.
"That was Coach's decision," Petty said of Nate Oats deciding to bring him off the bench. "He felt like that would have been the best lineup to start the game out with, and honestly, I think that was the best lineup to start. They brought a lot of energy and set the standard for us coming off the bench.
"I'll take on whatever role the coach gives me, no matter if I'm a senior or not. That really doesn't even bother me. I wasn't even paying attention to that."
Oats insisted that he has no issues with Petty despite the recent disciplinary action.
"That's 100 percent in the past," Oats said. "It really was an in-house deal that really wasn't that major of a deal. I think some people, from what I heard on social media, blew it way out of proportion. He's a good kid that means well and wants us to win, and we just had to get him focused in on what he needed to get focused in on. I think he's right where he needs to be."
The Crimson Tide's defensive focus could be split on the Volunteers' three double-digit scorers: Victor Bailey Jr. (12.6 points per game), John Fulkerson (11.7 points, team-high 6.3 rebounds per game) and reserve Jaden Springer (11.7 ppg). Vescovi chips in nine points per game and has a team-best 15 3-pointers.
One of Tennessee's more valuable players is Yves Pons, who averages 8.3 points and six rebounds and has a team-leading 11 blocked shots. Pons impressed coach Rick Barnes with a solid all-around outing of 13 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots and his typical solid defensive play versus Missouri.
"He wants to be good at it, which I think is the best thing about him," Barnes said of the 6-foot-6 Pons. "He really wants to take pride in it. What I will tell you is that he can get so much better at it. He's a player that we know can guard all five spots."
Tennessee has won three of the past four meetings with Alabama, including a 69-68 road win last season.
--Field Level Media
-
8TEXAS
3KANSAS0
0138 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
LVILLE
BC0
0142 O/U
+6.5
12:00pm
-
12MIZZOU
ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm CBS
-
ELON
NEAST0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
11CREIGH
PROV0
0146 O/U
+4
12:00pm FOX
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN0
0156 O/U
-5
12:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
GWASH0
0141.5 O/U
+7
12:30pm NBCS
-
CHATT
VMI0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
NCWILM
DREXEL0
0139 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
STPETE
CAN0
0137 O/U
+3
1:00pm ESP3
-
2BAYLOR
IOWAST0
0148.5 O/U
+15.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
SC0
0142 O/U
-20.5
1:00pm SECN
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH0
0144.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
FLA0
0152.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm CBS
-
BING
HARTFD0
0131 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
WMICH0
0136 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
TCU
KSTATE0
0131.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
ECU
TULANE0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
BUCK
NAVY0
0137 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
10IOWA
14RUT0
0159.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP2
-
NIAGARA
MARIST0
0124 O/U
PK
2:00pm ESP3
-
NAU
IDAHO0
0136.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
CLEM
MIAMI0
0130 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
NCAT
SCST0
0146.5 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
MERCER
FURMAN0
0153.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm
-
CHARLS
DEL0
0132 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
DAVID
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5
2:30pm NBCS
-
NH
MAINE0
0131 O/U
+7
3:00pm ESP3
-
ARMY
COLG0
0142.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
RICE0
0157 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP+
-
OHIO
BALLST0
0143.5 O/U
+1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
SALAB
GASOU0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
CINCY0
0130.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
FIU0
0149 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
NJTECH
MASLOW0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
GAST
CSTCAR0
0158.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
TEXAM0
0135 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm SECN
-
WKY
CHARLO0
0133 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
TROY
APPST0
0126 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESP+
-
OKLAST
13TXTECH0
0134 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
JVILLE
KENSAW0
0130.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIOWA
EVAN0
0135.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
COLOST
SDGST0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm CBS
-
ND
UNC0
0146.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
LAMAR
ABIL0
0134 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WISGB
YOUNG0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
9WVU
OKLA0
0144.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
USC0
0138.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm PACN
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:30pm FS1
-
NDAKST
WILL0
0139.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm
-
UMKC
NDAK0
0127 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
UTVALL
WEBER0
0
4:30pm
-
GMASON
DAYTON0
0136 O/U
-6
4:30pm NBCS
-
MILW
ROBERT0
0143 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
ETNST
NCGRN0
0134 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
LPSCMB0
0136 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MTSTJ
BELLAR0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
WRIGHT
OAK0
0151.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
LAMON0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
TXARL
ARKLR0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
USM0
0127 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
DENVER
SDAK0
0146 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
ORAL
NEBOM0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
STBON
RICH0
0147 O/U
-5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
BELMONT
TNMART0
0150.5 O/U
+15.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MOREHD
MURYST0
0132 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
FAIR0
0130.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
EKY
PEAY0
0153.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
CLEVST
IUPUI0
0146 O/U
+3
5:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
MCNSE0
0160 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
TEXST
LALAF0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
EILL0
0139.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
NORL
SFA0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
5:30pm
-
GRAM
ALST0
0135 O/U
+3.5
5:30pm
-
ALBANY
UVM0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
UTAHST
AF0
0128 O/U
+14.5
6:00pm
-
BGREEN
NILL0
0141.5 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
MVSU
ARKPB0
0145 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
INDST
MOST0
0145 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
NKY0
0145 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP3
-
SAMHOU
NICHST0
0148.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BAMA
7TENN0
0145 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
UK
MISSST0
0132 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TNST
SEMO0
0138 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WICHST
MISS0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
15ILL0
0148 O/U
-8
6:00pm BTN
-
CAL
OREGST0
0130 O/U
-2
6:00pm PACN
-
FORD
LSALLE0
0122 O/U
-6
6:30pm NBCS
-
BOISE
SJST0
0153.5 O/U
+27
6:30pm FS1
-
UCF
SFLA0
0131.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
FRESNO0
0141 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
SAMFORD
WOFF0
0151.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
LATECH0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCOLO
MNTNA0
0132 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
LNGBCH0
0141 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
LOYCHI0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
MARQET
GTOWN0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm CBSSN
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
NWST
HOUBP0
0161.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
SANFRAN
1GONZAG0
0161.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
UCLA0
0137 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm PACN
-
17MICHST
NEB0
0152 O/U
+8
8:00pm BTN
-
NEVADA
NMEX0
0143 O/U
+6
9:00pm CBSSN
-
AICAG
DIXIE0
0
9:00pm
-
STNFRD
21OREG0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZ
WASHST0
0135 O/U
+8
10:30pm PACN
-
MIAOH
CMICH0
0
PPD
-
BU
HOLY0
0
PPD
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0
PPD
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
PORT
UOP0
0
PPD
-
MEMP
TEMPLE0
0
PPD ESPU
-
AMER
LOYMD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CIT
WCAR0
0
PPD
-
24VATECH
23UVA0
0
PPD
-
4NOVA
XAVIER0
0
PPD
-
UNF
STETSON0
0
PPD ESP+
-
JAXST
SIUE0
0
PPD
-
MTSU
FAU0
0
PPD
-
TXAMCC
SELOU0
0
PPD
-
PVAM
STHRN0
0
PPD
-
KENTST
EMICH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
JACKST
ALAM0
0
PPD
-
ARIZST
WASH0
0
PPD FS1
-
UMASS
STLOU0
0
PPD NBCS
-
TEXSO
ALCORN0
0
PPD
-
NALAB
FGC0
0
PPD
-
20DUKE
18FSU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
PEPPER
MARYCA0
0
PPD
-
BYU
USD0
0
PPD
-
QUINN
MARIST0
0
-
UCRIV
UCDAV0
0
-
SUTAH
MONST0
0
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0
-
DTROIT
ILLCHI0
0
-
CALSD
CPOLY0
0
-
UCIRV
CSN0
0