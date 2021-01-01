Cal, Oregon State set for rematch
California and host Oregon State will meet for the second time this season when they are scheduled to tip off in a Pac-12 game Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, Ore.
The clubs walked on eggshells Friday in the wake of the postponement of Thursday's Stanford-Oregon State game because of COVID-19 issues within the Beavers' program.
But as day's end approached Friday, the Pac-12 still had the green light shining, setting up a rematch of an earlier game that, coincidentally, was the product of COVID-19 problems at Colorado State.
The Bears (5-5, 0-3) and Beavers (4-3, 0-1) had been scheduled to open the season in a four-team, two-day event hosted by Oregon State in which the Pac-12 teams would not be paired.
But because Colorado State had to pull out at the last minute, Cal and Oregon State agreed to open the season against each other.
The Beavers prevailed 71-63 in the nonconference affair, getting 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists from standout holdover Ethan Thompson, and 16 points and eight rebounds from Nicholls State transfer Warith Alatishe.
Cal's top returning player, Matt Bradley, led all scorers in the game with 21.
The win was Oregon State's third straight at home against Cal and began a run of four wins in six home games this season for the Beavers. One of those wins came on Dec. 22 -- the last time Oregon State played -- when the Beavers walked away disappointed in a 67-62 triumph over Portland State.
Senior Zach Reichle admitted he and his mates had upcoming Pac-12 games on their minds as they watched the Vikings make the game more competitive than expected.
"That's on us," he said of a tightly contested second half. "We kind of let them keep getting back in the game. That's not on the coaches to kick-start it. That's on us."
The numbers through seven games indicate the Beavers are having a better season than the 4-3 record would indicate. Alatishe leads the Pac-12 in rebounding at 9.1 per game, Maurice Calloo is tops in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (56.3) and Oregon State as a team is No. 1 in the Pac-12 in assists per game (17.1).
Cal's leading rebounder in the earlier meeting was Grant Anticevich with 10. He didn't make the trip north this week -- the Bears lost 82-69 to Oregon on Thursday -- because of an appendectomy.
Bradley had 15 of his 21 points in the first half of the loss to the Ducks.
"I thought Matt played great," Cal coach Mark Fox noted afterward. "Matt played like an upperclassman. But let's give Oregon a little credit for slowing him down."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|California 5-5
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Oregon State 4-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Welle
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Thorpe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Thiemann
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Kuany
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Klonaras
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Kelly
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hyder
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Foreman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Celestine
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Bradley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Bowser
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Betley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Anticevich
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Alters
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Tucker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Thompson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Silver
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Silva
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Reichle
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Potts
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Lucas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Hunt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Hollins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Franklin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Calloo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Andela
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Alatishe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
12MIZZOU
ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm CBS
-
ELON
NEAST0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
11CREIGH
PROV0
0146 O/U
+4
12:00pm FOX
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN0
0156 O/U
-5
12:00pm FS1
-
8TEXAS
3KANSAS0
0138 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
LVILLE
BC0
0142 O/U
+6.5
12:00pm
-
DUQ
GWASH0
0141.5 O/U
+7
12:30pm NBCS
-
NCWILM
DREXEL0
0139 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
CHATT
VMI0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
2BAYLOR
IOWAST0
0148.5 O/U
+15.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
SC0
0142 O/U
-20.5
1:00pm SECN
-
STPETE
CAN0
0137 O/U
+3
1:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
FURMAN0
0153.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NAU
IDAHO0
0136.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
CLEM
MIAMI0
0130 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
TOLEDO
WMICH0
0136 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
CHARLS
DEL0
0132 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
LSU
FLA0
0152.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm CBS
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH0
0144.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
10IOWA
14RUT0
0159.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TULANE0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
BUCK
NAVY0
0137 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm
-
NIAGARA
MARIST0
0124 O/U
PK
2:00pm ESP3
-
TCU
KSTATE0
0131.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
BING
HARTFD0
0131 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
SCST0
0146.5 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
DAVID
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5
2:30pm NBCS
-
NJTECH
MASLOW0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
OHIO
BALLST0
0143.5 O/U
+1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
ODU
FIU0
0149 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
SALAB
GASOU0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
CSTCAR0
0158.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP+
-
NH
MAINE0
0131 O/U
+7
3:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
RICE0
0157 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP+
-
ARMY
COLG0
0142.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
CINCY0
0130.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
TEXAM0
0135 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm SECN
-
TROY
APPST0
0126 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESP+
-
JVILLE
KENSAW0
0130.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
CHARLO0
0133 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
9WVU
OKLA0
0144.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESP2
-
OKLAST
13TXTECH0
0134 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
USC0
0138.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm PACN
-
WISGB
YOUNG0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
ND
UNC0
0146.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
NIOWA
EVAN0
0135.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
ABIL0
0134 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
COLOST
SDGST0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm CBS
-
GMASON
DAYTON0
0136 O/U
-6
4:30pm NBCS
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:30pm FS1
-
UMKC
NDAK0
0127 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
NDAKST
WILL0
0139.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm
-
UTVALL
WEBER0
0
4:30pm
-
WRIGHT
OAK0
0151.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TXARL
ARKLR0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
USM0
0127 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MILW
ROBERT0
0143 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
LIB
LPSCMB0
0136 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MTSTJ
BELLAR0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
LALAF0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ETNST
NCGRN0
0134 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
DENVER
SDAK0
0146 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
ORAL
NEBOM0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
STBON
RICH0
0147 O/U
-5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
BELMONT
TNMART0
0150.5 O/U
+15.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MOREHD
MURYST0
0132 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
FAIR0
0130.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
EKY
PEAY0
0153.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
CLEVST
IUPUI0
0146 O/U
+3
5:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
MCNSE0
0160 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
ARKST
LAMON0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
TNTECH
EILL0
0139.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
NORL
SFA0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
5:30pm
-
GRAM
ALST0
0135 O/U
+3.5
5:30pm
-
ALBANY
UVM0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
UTAHST
AF0
0128 O/U
+14.5
6:00pm
-
BGREEN
NILL0
0141.5 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
MVSU
ARKPB0
0145 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
INDST
MOST0
0145 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
NKY0
0145 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP3
-
SAMHOU
NICHST0
0148.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BAMA
7TENN0
0145 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
UK
MISSST0
0132 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TNST
SEMO0
0138 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WICHST
MISS0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
15ILL0
0148 O/U
-8
6:00pm BTN
-
CAL
OREGST0
0130 O/U
-2
6:00pm PACN
-
FORD
LSALLE0
0122 O/U
-6
6:30pm NBCS
-
BOISE
SJST0
0153.5 O/U
+27
6:30pm FS1
-
SAMFORD
WOFF0
0151.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
FRESNO0
0141 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
LNGBCH0
0141 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP3
-
UCF
SFLA0
0131.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
LATECH0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCOLO
MNTNA0
0132 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
MARQET
GTOWN0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
LOYCHI0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
NWST
HOUBP0
0161.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
17MICHST
NEB0
0152 O/U
+8
8:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
1GONZAG0
0161.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP2
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
COLO
UCLA0
0137 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm PACN
-
NEVADA
NMEX0
0143 O/U
+6
9:00pm CBSSN
-
AICAG
DIXIE0
0
9:00pm
-
STNFRD
21OREG0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZ
WASHST0
0135 O/U
+8
10:30pm PACN
-
MIAOH
CMICH0
0
PPD
-
BU
HOLY0
0
PPD
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0
PPD
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
PORT
UOP0
0
PPD
-
MEMP
TEMPLE0
0
PPD ESPU
-
AMER
LOYMD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CIT
WCAR0
0
PPD
-
24VATECH
23UVA0
0
PPD
-
UNF
STETSON0
0
PPD ESP+
-
4NOVA
XAVIER0
0
PPD
-
JAXST
SIUE0
0
PPD
-
MTSU
FAU0
0
PPD
-
TXAMCC
SELOU0
0
PPD
-
PVAM
STHRN0
0
PPD
-
KENTST
EMICH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
JACKST
ALAM0
0
PPD
-
ARIZST
WASH0
0
PPD FS1
-
UMASS
STLOU0
0
PPD NBCS
-
TEXSO
ALCORN0
0
PPD
-
NALAB
FGC0
0
PPD
-
PEPPER
MARYCA0
0
PPD
-
BYU
USD0
0
PPD
-
20DUKE
18FSU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
UCRIV
UCDAV0
0
-
QUINN
MARIST0
0
-
SUTAH
MONST0
0
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0
-
DTROIT
ILLCHI0
0
-
CALSD
CPOLY0
0
-
UCIRV
CSN0
0