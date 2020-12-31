No. 10 Iowa braces for tough test vs. No. 14 Rutgers
Things didn't go well in Iowa's first true road game of the season. A visit to Rutgers, which even if its best player is unavailable, doesn't expect to go any easier.
The No. 10 Hawkeyes look to avoid dropping their first two Big Ten road contests when they face the 14th-ranked Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers is bidding to improve to 7-0 at home this season.
Iowa (8-2, 2-1 in Big Ten) has split its past four games since winning its first six contests of the season. The Hawkeyes' current .500 stretch included a 102-95 overtime loss at Minnesota on Christmas Day. They shot a season-low 37.2 percent while also yielding their most points of the campaign to the Golden Gophers.
The good news for Iowa, however, was that it rebounded from that defeat in its first true road game by posting an 87-72 win over No. 19 Northwestern at home on Tuesday. Jordan Bohannon knocked down six 3-pointers to finish with 24 points while CJ Fredrick (11.3 points per game) added 19 and star Luka Garza (27.7 points, 9.6 rebounds per game) scored 18 as the Hawkeyes shot 48.3 percent.
"We got a lot of guys that can contribute in different ways," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
Bohannon is one of those players who has shown the ability to get hot. In his fifth season, Bohannon is averaging 8.6 points but coming off his second 24-point game of the season.
"It has to be a great feeling for him right now with how he played, because he knows he's capable of it," McCaffery said.
"He's a competitor, as fierce a competitor as I've ever been around. And, he challenged himself to do what he does, and it was fun to watch."
Bohannon also has averaged 18.3 points while going 16-of-32 from 3-point range in his past four games versus Rutgers. Bohannon scored a team-high 18 during a 71-69 win at Rutgers in Iowa's most recent trip to Piscataway on Feb. 16, 2019.
Iowa is 3-1 at Rutgers since the New Jersey school joined the Big Ten for the 2014-15 season. However, the Scarlet Knights (7-1, 3-1) have lost just once over their past 25 home games.
They improved to 6-0 at home this season following Tuesday's 81-76 win over Purdue. Montez Mathis (15.6 ppg) had a career-high 25 points and Geo Baker added 19 as Rutgers hit half of its 56 shots and went 11-of-21 from 3-point range to hold off a Purdue squad that made more than 49 percent of its field-goal attempts.
The win was perhaps more impressive considering the Scarlet Knights were minus leading scorer Ron Harper Jr. (23.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg), who sat out with an ankle injury. It's uncertain if he'll be available for this contest.
"Other guys have to step up and be ready to go," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell told nj.com.
"Gutty, gritty win (Tuesday) for us ... We've been a little banged up physically ... We need everybody ... Get ready for this next stretch coming up."
Although Mathis is off to a strong start this season, he's totaled just 24 points in three career games versus Iowa. Harper, meanwhile, totaled 56 points on 19-of-27 shooting in his past two against the Hawkeyes.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wieskamp
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Ulis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Toussaint
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Perkins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Ogundele
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Nunge
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Murray
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Murray
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. McCaffery
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. McCaffery
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Hobbs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Garza
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Fredrick
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Bohannon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Baer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Ash
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Young
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Reiber
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Palmquist
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Omoruyi
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Mulcahy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Mathis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Mag
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Lobach
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Harper Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Doucoure
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Brooks
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Baker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
12MIZZOU
ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm CBS
-
ELON
NEAST0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
11CREIGH
PROV0
0146 O/U
+4
12:00pm FOX
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN0
0156 O/U
-5
12:00pm FS1
-
8TEXAS
3KANSAS0
0138 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
LVILLE
BC0
0142 O/U
+6.5
12:00pm
-
DUQ
GWASH0
0141.5 O/U
+7
12:30pm NBCS
-
FAMU
SC0
0142 O/U
-20.5
1:00pm SECN
-
NCWILM
DREXEL0
0139 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
CHATT
VMI0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
STPETE
CAN0
0137 O/U
+3
1:00pm ESP3
-
2BAYLOR
IOWAST0
0148.5 O/U
+15.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLS
DEL0
0132 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
BING
HARTFD0
0131 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm
-
10IOWA
14RUT0
0159.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP2
-
NAU
IDAHO0
0136.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH0
0144.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
MARIST0
0124 O/U
PK
2:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
WMICH0
0136 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
MERCER
FURMAN0
0153.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
SCST0
0146.5 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
CLEM
MIAMI0
0130 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
TCU
KSTATE0
0131.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
ECU
TULANE0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
BUCK
NAVY0
0137 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
FLA0
0152.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm CBS
-
DAVID
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5
2:30pm NBCS
-
ARMY
COLG0
0142.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP+
-
SALAB
GASOU0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
NH
MAINE0
0131 O/U
+7
3:00pm ESP3
-
GAST
CSTCAR0
0158.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
RICE0
0157 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
FIU0
0149 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
OHIO
BALLST0
0143.5 O/U
+1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
TULSA
CINCY0
0130.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
NJTECH
MASLOW0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
AUBURN
TEXAM0
0135 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm SECN
-
TROY
APPST0
0126 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
CHARLO0
0133 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
ND
UNC0
0146.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
WISGB
YOUNG0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
OKLAST
13TXTECH0
0134 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
ABIL0
0134 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIOWA
EVAN0
0135.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
USC0
0138.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm PACN
-
9WVU
OKLA0
0144.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESP2
-
COLOST
SDGST0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm CBS
-
JVILLE
KENSAW0
0130.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm ESP+
-
GMASON
DAYTON0
0136 O/U
-6
4:30pm NBCS
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:30pm FS1
-
UMKC
NDAK0
0127 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
NDAKST
WILL0
0139.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm
-
UTVALL
WEBER0
0
4:30pm
-
MILW
ROBERT0
0143 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
ETNST
NCGRN0
0134 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
LPSCMB0
0136 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MTSTJ
BELLAR0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
WRIGHT
OAK0
0151.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
LAMON0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
TXARL
ARKLR0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
USM0
0127 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
DENVER
SDAK0
0146 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
ORAL
NEBOM0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
STBON
RICH0
0147 O/U
-5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
BELMONT
TNMART0
0150.5 O/U
+15.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MOREHD
MURYST0
0132 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
FAIR0
0130.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm ESP3
-
EKY
PEAY0
0153.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
CLEVST
IUPUI0
0146 O/U
+3
5:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
MCNSE0
0160 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
TEXST
LALAF0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
EILL0
0139.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
NORL
SFA0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
5:30pm
-
GRAM
ALST0
0135 O/U
+3.5
5:30pm
-
ALBANY
UVM0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
UTAHST
AF0
0128 O/U
+14.5
6:00pm
-
BGREEN
NILL0
0141.5 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
MVSU
ARKPB0
0145 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
INDST
MOST0
0145 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
NKY0
0145 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP3
-
SAMHOU
NICHST0
0148.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BAMA
7TENN0
0145 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
UK
MISSST0
0132 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TNST
SEMO0
0138 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WICHST
MISS0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
15ILL0
0148 O/U
-8
6:00pm BTN
-
CAL
OREGST0
0130 O/U
-2
6:00pm PACN
-
FORD
LSALLE0
0122 O/U
-6
6:30pm NBCS
-
BOISE
SJST0
0153.5 O/U
+27
6:30pm FS1
-
MRSHL
LATECH0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
SFLA0
0131.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAMFORD
WOFF0
0151.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
FRESNO0
0141 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
LNGBCH0
0141 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP3
-
NCOLO
MNTNA0
0132 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
MARQET
GTOWN0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
LOYCHI0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
17MICHST
NEB0
0152 O/U
+8
8:00pm BTN
-
NWST
HOUBP0
0161.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
SANFRAN
1GONZAG0
0161.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP2
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
COLO
UCLA0
0137 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm PACN
-
NEVADA
NMEX0
0143 O/U
+6
9:00pm CBSSN
-
AICAG
DIXIE0
0
9:00pm
-
STNFRD
21OREG0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZ
WASHST0
0135 O/U
+8
10:30pm PACN
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0
PPD
-
BU
HOLY0
0
PPD
-
MIAOH
CMICH0
0
PPD
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
PORT
UOP0
0
PPD
-
MEMP
TEMPLE0
0
PPD ESPU
-
AMER
LOYMD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CIT
WCAR0
0
PPD
-
4NOVA
XAVIER0
0
PPD
-
UNF
STETSON0
0
PPD ESP+
-
24VATECH
23UVA0
0
PPD
-
JAXST
SIUE0
0
PPD
-
MTSU
FAU0
0
PPD
-
TXAMCC
SELOU0
0
PPD
-
PVAM
STHRN0
0
PPD
-
KENTST
EMICH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
JACKST
ALAM0
0
PPD
-
ARIZST
WASH0
0
PPD FS1
-
UMASS
STLOU0
0
PPD NBCS
-
TEXSO
ALCORN0
0
PPD
-
NALAB
FGC0
0
PPD
-
BYU
USD0
0
PPD
-
PEPPER
MARYCA0
0
PPD
-
20DUKE
18FSU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
QUINN
MARIST0
0
-
UCRIV
UCDAV0
0
-
SUTAH
MONST0
0
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0
-
DTROIT
ILLCHI0
0
-
CALSD
CPOLY0
0
-
UCIRV
CSN0
0