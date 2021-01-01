Utah, USC aim to rebound from tough losses in conference clash
Both Utah and USC are looking to rebound from tough losses when the two teams clash on Saturday in Los Angeles.
The Trojans dropped their Pac-12 home opener, falling 72-62 to Colorado on Thursday. USC (5-2, 0-1 Pac-12) cut the deficit to within two points midway through the second half behind a 9-0 run. But the Trojans went on to miss 11 of their next 12 shots and the Buffaloes pulled away.
USC struggled with taking care of the ball. The Trojans registered 15 turnovers against the Buffaloes. Evan Mobley and Isaiah Mobley combined for nine of those turnovers. They also totaled only 21 combined points after Colorado clamped down defensively around the basket and routinely disrupted passing into the post.
Ultimately, USC shot just 32 percent from the field after halftime. It derailed any comeback hopes.
"We had our chances, but we just had to step up," Trojans coach Andy Enfield told the Los Angeles Times.
Utah also saw a comeback fall short in a 72-70 loss at UCLA on Thursday. The Utes (4-2, 1-1 Pac-12) got a season high 22 points from Alfonso Plummer and 18 points from Timmy Allen.
Plummer scored 14 straight points to open the game and to give Utah an early 16-4 lead. The Utes fell behind after enduring multiple scoring droughts. They still had a chance to tie or win with 3.9 seconds left, but Pelle Larsson turned the ball over and Utah never even got a shot off.
"We will spend a little bit more time on end-of-game situations," Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told the Deseret News. "We were presented with an opportunity to win the game and didn't make the play that we needed to."
Utah carries an 11-game Pac-12 road losing streak into Saturday's contest with USC. The Utes haven't won on the road in league play since beating Washington State 92-79 on Feb. 23, 2019.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Wenzel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Thioune
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Plummer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Martinez
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Larsson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Krystkowiak
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. King
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Kellier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Jantunen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Carlson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brenchley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Battin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Allen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. White
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Waters
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Ross
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Peterson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Parris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Morgan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Mobley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Mobley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Goodwin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Eaddy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Coulibaly
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Baumann
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Anderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Agbonkpolo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
12MIZZOU
ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm CBS
-
ELON
NEAST0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
11CREIGH
PROV0
0146 O/U
+4
12:00pm FOX
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN0
0156 O/U
-5
12:00pm FS1
-
8TEXAS
3KANSAS0
0138 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
LVILLE
BC0
0142 O/U
+6.5
12:00pm
-
DUQ
GWASH0
0141.5 O/U
+7
12:30pm NBCS
-
NCWILM
DREXEL0
0139 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
CHATT
VMI0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
2BAYLOR
IOWAST0
0148.5 O/U
+15.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
SC0
0142 O/U
-20.5
1:00pm SECN
-
STPETE
CAN0
0137 O/U
+3
1:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
FURMAN0
0153.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NAU
IDAHO0
0136.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
CLEM
MIAMI0
0130 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
TOLEDO
WMICH0
0136 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
CHARLS
DEL0
0132 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
LSU
FLA0
0152.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm CBS
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH0
0144.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
10IOWA
14RUT0
0159.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TULANE0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
BUCK
NAVY0
0137 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm
-
NIAGARA
MARIST0
0124 O/U
PK
2:00pm ESP3
-
TCU
KSTATE0
0131.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
BING
HARTFD0
0131 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
SCST0
0146.5 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
DAVID
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5
2:30pm NBCS
-
NJTECH
MASLOW0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
OHIO
BALLST0
0143.5 O/U
+1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
ODU
FIU0
0149 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
SALAB
GASOU0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
CSTCAR0
0158.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP+
-
NH
MAINE0
0131 O/U
+7
3:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
RICE0
0157 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP+
-
ARMY
COLG0
0142.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
CINCY0
0130.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
TEXAM0
0135 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm SECN
-
TROY
APPST0
0126 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESP+
-
JVILLE
KENSAW0
0130.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
CHARLO0
0133 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
9WVU
OKLA0
0144.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESP2
-
OKLAST
13TXTECH0
0134 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
USC0
0138.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm PACN
-
WISGB
YOUNG0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
ND
UNC0
0146.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
NIOWA
EVAN0
0135.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
ABIL0
0134 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
COLOST
SDGST0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm CBS
-
GMASON
DAYTON0
0136 O/U
-6
4:30pm NBCS
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:30pm FS1
-
UMKC
NDAK0
0127 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
NDAKST
WILL0
0139.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm
-
UTVALL
WEBER0
0
4:30pm
-
CARK
MCNSE0
0160 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
DENVER
SDAK0
0146 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
BELMONT
TNMART0
0150.5 O/U
+15.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MTSTJ
BELLAR0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
FAIR0
0130.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm ESP3
-
EKY
PEAY0
0153.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
STBON
RICH0
0147 O/U
-5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
TNTECH
EILL0
0139.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
USM0
0127 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
LAMON0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
MILW
ROBERT0
0143 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
WRIGHT
OAK0
0151.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TXARL
ARKLR0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
CLEVST
IUPUI0
0146 O/U
+3
5:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
LALAF0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ETNST
NCGRN0
0134 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
ORAL
NEBOM0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
MOREHD
MURYST0
0132 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
LPSCMB0
0136 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NORL
SFA0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
5:30pm
-
GRAM
ALST0
0135 O/U
+3.5
5:30pm
-
ALBANY
UVM0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
UTAHST
AF0
0128 O/U
+14.5
6:00pm
-
BGREEN
NILL0
0141.5 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
MVSU
ARKPB0
0145 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
INDST
MOST0
0145 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
NKY0
0145 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP3
-
SAMHOU
NICHST0
0148.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BAMA
7TENN0
0145 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
UK
MISSST0
0132 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TNST
SEMO0
0138 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WICHST
MISS0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
15ILL0
0148 O/U
-8
6:00pm BTN
-
CAL
OREGST0
0130 O/U
-2
6:00pm PACN
-
FORD
LSALLE0
0122 O/U
-6
6:30pm NBCS
-
BOISE
SJST0
0153.5 O/U
+27
6:30pm FS1
-
UCF
SFLA0
0131.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
FRESNO0
0141 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
SAMFORD
WOFF0
0151.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
LATECH0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCOLO
MNTNA0
0132 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
LNGBCH0
0141 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
LOYCHI0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
MARQET
GTOWN0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm CBSSN
-
17MICHST
NEB0
0152 O/U
+8
8:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
1GONZAG0
0161.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP2
-
NWST
HOUBP0
0161.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
COLO
UCLA0
0137 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm PACN
-
NEVADA
NMEX0
0143 O/U
+6
9:00pm CBSSN
-
AICAG
DIXIE0
0
9:00pm
-
STNFRD
21OREG0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZ
WASHST0
0135 O/U
+8
10:30pm PACN
-
MIAOH
CMICH0
0
PPD
-
BU
HOLY0
0
PPD
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0
PPD
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
PORT
UOP0
0
PPD
-
MEMP
TEMPLE0
0
PPD ESPU
-
AMER
LOYMD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CIT
WCAR0
0
PPD
-
24VATECH
23UVA0
0
PPD
-
UNF
STETSON0
0
PPD ESP+
-
4NOVA
XAVIER0
0
PPD
-
JAXST
SIUE0
0
PPD
-
MTSU
FAU0
0
PPD
-
TXAMCC
SELOU0
0
PPD
-
PVAM
STHRN0
0
PPD
-
KENTST
EMICH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
JACKST
ALAM0
0
PPD
-
ARIZST
WASH0
0
PPD FS1
-
UMASS
STLOU0
0
PPD NBCS
-
TEXSO
ALCORN0
0
PPD
-
NALAB
FGC0
0
PPD
-
PEPPER
MARYCA0
0
PPD
-
BYU
USD0
0
PPD
-
20DUKE
18FSU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
UCRIV
UCDAV0
0
-
QUINN
MARIST0
0
-
SUTAH
MONST0
0
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0
-
DTROIT
ILLCHI0
0
-
CALSD
CPOLY0
0
-
UCIRV
CSN0
0