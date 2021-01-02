Wake Forest looks to stay unbeaten at Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech hopes to maintain its positive momentum on Sunday and prevent visiting Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes from reaching a milestone when the two teams meet in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.
The Yellow Jackets (5-3, 1-1 ACC), fresh from a win over North Carolina, have won three in a row. Wake Forest (3-0, 0-0 ACC), which has had six games postponed or canceled, is 3-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Wake Forest's Forbes is one win away from the 300th of his career.
Georgia Tech leads the series 44-40, including a 29-8 record in Atlanta. The last time the Demon Deacons won in Atlanta was 2004.
The Yellow Jackets have beaten the Tar Heels and Kentucky in the same season for the first time in program history. Defense has been a key for Georgia Tech, which has forced 97 turnovers and scored 108 points off them over the last six games. Georgia Tech has created 15.9 turnovers per game.
"Every win we have is going to be good for us," Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado said. "That team's got history ... really big-time history ... and it's good for us to get a win on top of them. We know every team is really, really good so we're going to try to come out with (the) same confidence every game."
Wake Forest was able to get back on the court on Thursday against Catawba, its first game since Nov. 27, and win 70-62. The Deacons had their Dec. 30 game postponed by Syracuse.
Wake Forest freshman Carter Whitt -- who graduated from high school in December -- made his debut against Catawba and scored 11 points. The game was close -- Catawba was within four points with 1:16 remaining -- before the Deacons pulled away.
"It's obviously been a long time since we played and it looked like it," Forbes said. "I knew it was going to be rough. I just didn't know how it was going to unfold."
Wake Forest is expected to get Jonah Antonio back from a hamstring issue that caused him to miss the Catawba game.
The Deacons will be without Tariq Ingraham for the rest of the season while he recovers from COVID-19. He was averaging 11 points and had 19 against Delaware State. Ian DuBose, a graduate transfer from Houston Baptist, will miss the remainder of the season because of medical reasons. DuBose averaged 11 points in two games with the Deacons.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 3-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Georgia Tech 5-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. van Beveren
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Williamson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Wilkins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Whitt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Okpomo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Oguama
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Neath
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Mucius
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Massoud
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Lester
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Ingraham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. DuBose
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Buchanan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Antonio
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Adams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wright
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Usher
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Sturdivant
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Rice
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Parham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Moore
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Meka
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Medlock
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Maxwell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. James
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Howard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Gigiberia
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Didenko
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Devoe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Broadway
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Boyd
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Alvarado
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
