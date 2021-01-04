Kentucky looks to build off win against Vanderbilt
Kentucky looks to start its first winning streak of the season when the Wildcats play host to Vanderbilt in Lexington on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (2-6, 1-0 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak with Saturday's 78-73 double-overtime win at Mississippi State.
Dontaie Allen stepped up after he had logged just 20 career minutes -- and just one in the Wildcats' previous three games -- hitting seven 3-pointers and scoring 23 points.
"That's what you're supposed to do when you get a chance," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "I'm so happy for him. I said before the game, to the staff, 'I hope he goes big because we need to win.'"
The Wildcats have struggled to find offense, with an average of 62.2 points in their six losses. Brandon Boston Jr. (13.6 points per game), Terrence Clarke (10.7), Davion Mintz (9.9) and Olivier Sarr (9.8) pace the team in scoring. But only Boston, who has scored in double-figures every game, has been consistent.
Clarke missed the Mississippi State game with a right ankle injury and might not play Tuesday.
Vanderbilt (4-3, 0-1) has played just three teams inside the top half of the NET rankings (Florida, Davidson, Richmond) and has lost those games by a combined 50 points. Including conference tournament games, Vanderbilt has won just three of its last 40 SEC contests.
Florida held Scotty Pippen Jr., who leads Vanderbilt in scoring at 22.6 points per game, to his second-lowest point total (18) of the season in Wednesday's 91-72 Gator victory. The Commodores are finding some offense from Dylan Disu (11.4 points per game) and Myles Stute (10.0), with Stute logging 50 minutes and scoring 27 points in Vanderbilt's last two games after returning from a COVID-19-related absence.
But the Gators, who blocked nine shots and swiped nine steals, had too much athleticism for the Commodores. Vanderbilt didn't have an answer for the 6-foot-11 Colin Castleton, who scored a career-high 23 points.
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse thinks the Commodores can improve.
"We can play with anybody when we do the right things," Stackhouse said. "When we go back and watch this (Florida) film--and hopefully before we watch film as a team that we got some guys that are going to go back and watch themselves--so that they can see what's going on and that shows that they care about what we're trying to do.
"It's not all the time about the talent and the athleticism. If you do the little things and you do them consistently, you can give yourself a chance to win."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Vanderbilt 4-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kentucky 2-6
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wright
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Weikert
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Thomas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Stute
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Rice
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Pippen Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Odusipe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Obinna
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Millora-Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. McBride
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Lawrence
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Harvey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Evans
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Disu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Albert
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Adelman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Welch
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Ware
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Toppin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Sarr
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Payne
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Mintz
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Jackson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Fletcher
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Clarke
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Canada
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Boston Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Askew
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Allen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
TOLEDO
KENTST0
0148 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
HOLY
BU0
0146 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm
-
CAMP
GWEBB0
0137 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
WINTHR
CHARSO0
0149.5 O/U
+16
3:00pm
-
FAU
JMAD0
0
4:00pm
-
NILL
OHIO0
0132 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm
-
CMICH
BGREEN0
0159 O/U
-9
6:00pm ESP3
-
HAMP
RADFRD0
0137.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
DAYTON
FORD0
0126 O/U
+11.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
LONGWD
USCUP0
0136 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP+
-
NCST
19CLEM0
0136.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
DAVID
DUQ0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
VANDY
UK0
0136 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm SECN
-
KSTATE
18TXTECH0
0125 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
FLA
BAMA0
0154 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
IOWAST
4TEXAS0
0140 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm LHN
-
UNC
MIAMI0
0141 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
DELST
COPPST0
0160 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
MEMP
UCF0
0135 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPU
-
13MIZZOU
MISSST0
0134.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm SECN
-
UCONN
MARQET0
0139.5 O/U
PK
9:00pm FS1
-
15RUT
23MICHST0
0149 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
6KANSAS
TCU0
0139 O/U
+6
10:00pm ESPN
-
PRESBY
NCASHV0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TOWSON
JMAD0
0
PPD
-
BGREEN
MIAOH0
0
PPD
-
WMICH
BALLST0
0
PPD
-
3NOVA
DEPAUL0
0
PPD
-
DALCHRI
TEXPA0
0
PPD
-
NEB
PURDUE0
0
PPD BTN
-
SIUE
EILL0
0
PPD