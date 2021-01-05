Struggling Wake Forest gets stern test vs. No. 22 Virginia
If No. 22 Virginia's defense is coming back into form, that could mean trouble for Wake Forest when the teams meet Wednesday night at Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia (5-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its conference opener last week at Notre Dame 66-57 before Saturday night's game at Virginia Tech was called off based on a positive coronavirus test involving a Virginia staff member.
Coach Tony Bennett said Monday the team might be short-handed for the Wake Forest game, but he expects the game to be played.
The Cavaliers have had a chance to get settled down after a blowout loss to top-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 26.
"I think we can still improve (defensively)," guard Kihei Clark said. "... but I think defensively we did take some steps in the right direction."
The ACC opener for both teams was supposed to come against each other Dec. 16 in Winston-Salem, N.C. That game was postponed because of Wake Forest's coronavirus issues.
Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1) went more than a month without a game before last Thursday, when it topped Division II Catawba. Then the Demon Deacons suffered their first loss with a 70-54 setback Sunday night at Georgia Tech.
"It's never as bad as you think it is," first-year coach Steve Forbes said. "(The players aren't) happy and I'm not happy."
Isaiah Mucius, with 21 points, was the lone Demon Deacon to score in double figures. The combination of 18 turnovers and 3-for-20 shooting on 3-pointers were big problems. Wake Forest had 10 assists on 22 field goals.
"It's going to be hard for us to win" shooting 3-pointers like that, Forbes said.
The turnovers led to too many quick strikes at the other end, which Forbes called the biggest fallout of the giveaways.
"I think they're trying to make plays that aren't there," Forbes said, noting the Demon Deacons need to look more into the post for offense.
Certainly, there are issues on offense for the Demon Deacons, who survived 70-62 in the Catawba game, and are still coping with the fallout of missed practice time.
"I have to do a better job of preparing them for zone (defenses)," Forbes said, though Virginia generally plays a different form of sticky defense.
With so few games played, the Demon Deacons have lots of unanswered questions.
"We don't have anything to build on," Forbes said. "I try to remain positive with them, but realistic."
Part of the process for Wake Forest is involving Carter Whitt into the system. A November signee, the guard completed high school early and joined the Wake Forest program last month, so he has played just two games.
Virginia center Jay Huff's foul trouble in consecutive games has been a concern for Bennett, citing the effect on the team's defense. Eliminating the needless fouls is something that is being addressed.
"You've got to be more alert," Bennett said. "It's having an awareness and alertness. It has happened repeatedly, so that has got to change."
Virginia is trying to refine its perimeter offense. Clark had 19 points at Notre Dame.
"It's to be determined," Bennett said of the effectiveness from the outside.
Transfer Sam Hauser's first double-double with the Cavaliers, 13 points and 10 rebounds, was a positive sign. Still, Hauser has shot 37.1 percent on 3-pointers despite leading the Cavaliers in scoring with 12.9 points per game.
"We're trying to do some things offensively to give these guys some opportunities and free them up," Bennett said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 3-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|22 Virginia 5-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. van Beveren
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Williamson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Wilkins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Whitt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Okpomo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Oguama
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Neath
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Mucius
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Massoud
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Lester
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Ingraham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. DuBose
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Buchanan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Antonio
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Adams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Woldetensae
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Stattmann
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Shedrick
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Poindexter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Nixon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Murphy III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Morsell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. McKoy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. McCorkle
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Katstra
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Huff
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Hauser
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Coleman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Clark
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Caffaro
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Beekman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
TULSA
SFLA0
0127 O/U
+0.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
STJOES
STBON0
0152 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
WCAR0
0
4:00pm
-
PITT
CUSE0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
4:30pm
-
UMASS
GWASH0
0152 O/U
+5
6:00pm
-
RI
RICH0
0144.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm CBSSN
-
19VATECH
LVILLE0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm
-
GTOWN
BUTLER0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm FS1
-
UGA
LSU0
0157.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm SECN
-
SAMFORD
CHATT0
0155 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
ARK
9TENN0
0142 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP2
-
NCGRN
WOFF0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
VCU
GMASON0
0137 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
UIW
NWST0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm
-
WICHST
11HOU0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NICHST0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
SELOU0
0147.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ABIL
HOUBP0
0149.5 O/U
+16
8:00pm
-
STJOHN
XAVIER0
0155 O/U
-7
8:00pm CBSSN
-
NORL
CARK0
0151.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
16MINN
10MICH0
0152 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm BTN
-
BC
21DUKE0
0149.5 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm
-
TEXAM
SC0
0136.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
SETON
7CREIGH0
0148 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UTAHST
NMEX0
0138.5 O/U
+13.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
AUBURN
MISS0
0138 O/U
-7
9:00pm SECN
-
OKLA
2BAYLOR0
0151.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
WAKE
22UVA0
0124 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
AF
BOISE0
0131.5 O/U
-18.5
11:00pm FS1
-
SFA
TXAMCC0
0
PPD
-
CIT
MERCER0
0
PPD ESP+
-
23STLOU
LSALLE0
0
PPD ESP+
-
PSU
OHIOST0
0
PPD BTN
-
VMI
ETNST0
0
PPD
-
GATECH
ND0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
TULANE0
0
PPD
-
OREGST
UTAH0
0
PPD ESPU