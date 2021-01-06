UCLA prepped for Arizona State's high-pressure style
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley is expecting his team to return to action against visiting UCLA on Thursday after the Sun Devils missed two games on the road last week because of COVID-19 within their program.
"Absolutely, as long as there's nothing unforeseen that I can't project right now," Hurley said. "We had two games postponed for issues in our program and we had two others postponed for issues in other programs. It's pretty widespread, as everyone knows."
Hurley said Arizona State (4-3, 1-0 Pac-12) returned to practice Monday, the Sun Devils' third practice since Dec. 21. In addition to last week's postponements at Washington State and Washington, Arizona State's home game against Utah on Dec. 22 was also postponed over COVID-19 issues within the Utes' program.
"We are relatively healthy right now, so that's a positive," Hurley said.
Arizona State has lost two of its last three games, with the win a narrow 71-70 outcome against crosstown rival Grand Canyon on Dec. 13. The Sun Devils, who were ranked No. 23 before falling out of the rankings following the Grand Canyon game, lost their last game at home to UTEP 76-63 on Dec. 16.
Touted freshman Josh Christopher, who along with Remy Martin leads the Sun Devils with 16.9 points per game, is coming off a 24-point performance on 10-of-20 shooting against UTEP.
"I just think it comes down to us coming together," Christopher said. "We have to be more connected. I think it starts with practice ...we have to take advantage of the moment."
UCLA coach Mick Cronin is leery of a hungry and guard-heavy Arizona State team that ranks third in the Pac-12 in steals (7.29 a game).
"That's a big concern of ours, taking care of the ball. They are unbelievably fast and athletic," Cronin said. "They know it. They're a ball pressure, passing lane team. They try to speed you up. They do a good job of it."
The Bruins (7-2, 3-0) are coming off a sweep at home with close wins over Utah (72-70) and Colorado (65-62) while trying to adapt to the loss of star Chris Smith, out for the season with a knee injury. Smith was averaging 12.6 points through eight games while shooting 50 percent (10 of 20) from 3-point range.
Oft-used Jaime Jaquez Jr. (34.7 minutes per game) and Tyger Campbell (34.4) are expected to play extended minutes in Smith's absence.
--Field Level Media
