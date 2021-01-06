Stanford happy to be 'home' for matchup vs. Washington
Stanford's men's basketball team returns to what has been a friendly home-away-from-home Thursday night when the Cardinal and Washington meet in a Pacific-12 Conference game in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Forced out of its home arena because of COVID-19 regulations, Stanford (6-3, 2-1) will be playing its third game at the California coastline site, about 45 miles south of campus, having already beaten Arizona and Cal State Bakersfield there.
It's become part of the reality of the Cardinal's season, one that took another detour last week when Thursday's game at Oregon State was postponed to Monday after Stanford had flown north.
A three-day trip having turned into five, Stanford coach Jerod Haase was happy to escape with an 81-71 win over the Beavers in the make-up game after suffering a 73-56 defeat at Oregon on Saturday.
"The Oregon trip has been an extended trip," Haase noted after Monday's win. "It is going to be exciting to go back to California."
Stanford has survived undisclosed injuries to Daejon Davis and Bryce Wills to win five of six. It's unclear when Davis and Wills will return.
Michael O'Connell picked up some of the slack off the bench against Oregon State, hitting four 3-pointers to account for his 12 points.
Stanford swept Washington in the season series last year, winning 61-55 at home and 72-64 in Seattle.
The Huskies (1-7, 0-3) didn't have Kentucky transfer Quade Green available for those games after he's been ruled academically ineligible at midseason. The junior has returned this season to lead the team in scoring at 15.5 points per game.
Green drew praise from his coach, Mike Hopkins, after last Thursday's home loss to Arizona for his all-around game that included two assists and three steals.
"I felt Quade did a really good job of being a leader where he was a little lackadaisical in the past," Hopkins assessed. "He was really telling everyone in timeouts what they needed to do. Now he needs to have some support."
Green scored 23 points in the 80-53 drubbing by Arizona, hitting eight of his 21 shots overall and three of his 13 3-point attempts.
His teammates combined for just 30 points on 12-for-43 shooting, including 3-for-18 from deep.
The Huskies have lost four in a row since their only win of the season, 73-41 at home in a non-conference game against Seattle.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
-
MOUNT
STFRAN0
0136 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
CCTST
BRYANT0
0166 O/U
-14
4:00pm
-
NEAST
HOFSTRA0
0139 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
17OREG
COLO0
0140.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm FS1
-
SEMO
BELMONT0
0144.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
IND
8WISC0
0129 O/U
-8
7:00pm FS1
-
SFTRPA
LIU0
0152 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SACHRT
MERMAK0
0129 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CINCY
SMU0
0141.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESPU
-
5IOWA
MD0
0152.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP2
-
STMARYT
TEXPA0
0
7:00pm
-
TNTECH
MOREHD0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
NAU0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UNLV
COLOST0
0145.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
JAXST
EKY0
0146 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
BYU
1GONZAG0
0162.5 O/U
-17
8:30pm ESPN
-
MONST
NCOLO0
0136 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
MURYST
EILL0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm
-
USC
ARIZ0
0138 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP2
-
TNMART
TNST0
0142 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
PORT
SANFRAN0
0147 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
IDAHO
SUTAH0
0140.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
12ILL
NWEST0
0148 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm BTN
-
WASH
STNFRD0
0137 O/U
-10
9:00pm FS1
-
WASHST
CAL0
0128.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm PACN
-
NEVADA
SDGST0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCLA
ARIZST0
0144 O/U
+1.5
10:30pm ESPN
-
UOP
BYU0
0
PPD
-
PEAY
SIUE0
0
PPD
-
MARYCA
USD0
0
PPD
-
WAGNER
FDU0
0
PPD
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN0
0
PPD ESPU
-
PORTST
SACST0
0
-
EWASH
WEBER0
0