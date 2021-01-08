Syracuse, Georgetown renew old Big East rivalry
The return from a lengthy layoff saw Syracuse squander an 18-point lead on its homecourt to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Now the Orange hope there is not a carryover effect Saturday night when they host former Big East rival Georgetown.
The Orange (6-2, 5-1 Big East) are playing just their second game since Dec. 19 after being forced to pause due to COVID-19 issues. Before Wednesday's 63-60 loss, Syracuse had ACC games against Notre Dame, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Florida State postponed.
The return started well as the Orange raced out to a 30-12 lead and held a 14-point lead by halftime. Then things turned south as Syracuse was outscored 45-28 after halftime and wound up being outrebounded 49-33 while allowing 20 offensive rebounds.
Part of the problem was limited action for Quincy Guerrier, who leads the Orange in scoring (16.1) and rebounds (9.3). Due to foul trouble, he played 17 minutes and was limited to three points and five rebounds.
"The boards are a problem for us anyway," Orange coach Jim Boeheim said, "but with Quincy out, we're unbelievably thin and small. there's no question about that."
Alan Griffin led the Orange with 15 points but shot 6-of-16 and is 4-of-18 from 3-point range in his last three games. Buddy Boeheim was held to eight points and he is 2-for-18 from 3-point range in his last three games after shooting 41 percent from behind the arc last season.
Georgetown (3-7, 0-3) has lost four straight since a wild 97-94 overtime home win over St. John's on Dec. 13. The Hoyas scored 83 points in the first loss of their skid but have averaged 60.7 points in losses to Seton Hall, Marquette, and Butler.
Georgetown followed up blowing an 18-point lead last Saturday at home to Marquette with a 63-55 loss at Butler on Wednesday. The Hoyas shot 33.9 percent and held a 44-32 rebounding margin but also committed 15 turnovers and blew a seven-point halftime lead.
During the skid, Georgetown is shooting just 36.2 percent from the field (92-of-254) and has committed 59 turnovers. The Hoyas have at least 12 giveaways in each of their first 10 games.
"Same thing that's been going on for the last however many games," Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. "Bad decisions. Bad shots. Turnovers. The same things that's been our Achilles' heel."
Jahvon Blair is Georgetown's top scorer at 18.2 points but shot 4-of-16 and was held to 11 points Wednesday. Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas with 12 points Wednesday but also is shooting 31.1 percent (14-of-45) during the losing streak.
Saturday is the 96th meeting between the schools. The Orange lead the series 51-44 and took an 89-76 loss at Georgetown on Dec. 22, 2019, in the last meeting.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 3-7
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Syracuse 6-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wilson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Wahab
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Sibley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Pickett
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Ighoefe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Holloway
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Clark
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Carey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Blair
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Bile
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Berger
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Sidibe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Richmond
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Newton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Guerrier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Griffin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Girard III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Edwards
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Dolezaj
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Braswell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Boeheim
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Anselem
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Ajak
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
UVM
BING63
51
2nd 7:49
-
22UVA
BC49
39
2nd 8:05
-
9TENN
TEXAM52
41
2nd 11:54 ESP2
-
MARIST
MNMTH50
60
2nd 10:44
-
RI
VCU61
54
2nd 10:57 CBSSN
-
IDST
NAU61
53
2nd 7:12
-
MONST
NCOLO46
55
2nd 7:53
-
DEL
WMMARY52
52
2nd 7:48
-
SETON
DEPAUL61
45
2nd 11:23 FS1
-
MORGAN
NORFLK62
52
2nd 9:55
-
UMBC
NH61
38
2nd 6:57
-
AKRON
EMICH36
54
2nd 12:01 ESP+
-
NAVY
LEHIGH53
45
2nd 7:48
-
MAINE
NJTECH41
50
2nd 7:49
-
MOST
VALPO71
53
2nd 7:29
-
ILLST
EVAN45
51
2nd 6:55
-
IDAHO
SUTAH55
56
2nd 7:45
-
FORD
DUQ35
36
2nd 7:41 NBCS
-
YOUNG
WRIGHT19
39
1st 3:58
-
SALAB
CSTCAR18
30
1st 5:32
-
ARMY
HOLY32
32
1st 4:50 ESP+
-
HOUBP
LAMAR13
21
1st 6:56
-
NCASHV
HAMP26
25
1st 5:55
-
2BAYLOR
TCU15
15
1st 7:27 ESPN
-
WASH
CAL27
30
1st 5:33 PACN
-
NWNAZ
PORTST27
22
1st 5:29
-
UGA
ARK6
3
1st 17:49 SECN
-
MIAMI
NCST64
59
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NEAST56
67
Final
-
STJOHN
7CREIGH79
97
Final FS1
-
BAMA
AUBURN94
90
Final ESP2
-
IUPUI
MILW63
71
Final ESP3
-
OHIOST
15RUT79
68
Final BTN
-
RICH
GMASON77
57
Final CBSSN
-
HARTFD
MASLOW62
71
Final
-
WAKE
21DUKE68
79
Final
-
4TEXAS
14WVU72
70
Final ESPN
-
CHATT
CIT87
92
Final
-
MISSST
VANDY84
81
Final SECN
-
NILL
MIAOH58
70
Final
-
GWEBB
WINTHR65
75
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS60
61
Final
-
SFLA
ECU69
63
Final
-
JAXST
MOREHD0
0128.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
NTEXAS
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
RIDER
NIAGARA0
0136.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
TULANE
11HOU0
0129 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
18TXTECH
IOWAST0
0133.5 O/U
+8.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
WMICH
KENTST0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
GASOU
APPST0
0131.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
LSALLE
UMASS0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm NBCS
-
WHITW
MNTNA0
0
4:00pm
-
UCONN
BUTLER0
0128.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm CBSSN
-
LAFAY
BUCK0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
UNLV
COLOST0
0145.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm FS1
-
SIENA
FAIR0
0127.5 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
MANH
QUINN0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
OKLA
6KANSAS0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
CMICH0
0157.5 O/U
+6
4:30pm
-
BALLST
BUFF0
0152 O/U
-6
5:00pm
-
TNMART
BELMONT0
0150.5 O/U
-19
5:00pm
-
USM
UAB0
0130.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm
-
OAK
WISGB0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
WOFF
NCGRN0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
ILLCHI
IPFW0
0149.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
RADFRD
CHARSO0
0126 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
TXARL
LAMON0
0139.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm
-
WASHST
STNFRD0
0134.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm PACN
-
KENSAW
LIB0
0125.5 O/U
-18
5:00pm
-
NWST
MCNSE0
0156.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
SAMHOU
CARK0
0155.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
UK
FLA0
0139 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
LPSCMB
BELLAR0
0140 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
PEAY
EILL0
0146.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
ARKLR
LALAF0
0147 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
FIU
MTSU0
0143.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
UNF
JVILLE0
0140 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP+
-
ALBANY
STJOES0
0148.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm NBCS
-
OKLAST
KSTATE0
0140.5 O/U
+7.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
ALST
ARKPB0
0129.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
CAMP
LONGWD0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
SELOU
NICHST0
0143 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
COLG
BU0
0148 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
STHRN
GRAM0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
GTOWN
CUSE0
0148 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA0
0129 O/U
-9
7:00pm CBSSN
-
ALCORN
JACKST0
0139.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
USC
ARIZST0
0149 O/U
+2
7:00pm PACN
-
FAU
ODU0
0134.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
TNTECH
EKY0
0148.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
LATECH
WKY0
0140.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
UIW
NORL0
0140.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UCIRV
CALSD0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
HAWAII
UCRIV0
0139.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
STETSON
NALAB0
0145 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NKY
CLEVST0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
ABBEY
CHARLO0
0
7:30pm
-
1GONZAG
PORT0
0162.5 O/U
+32.5
8:00pm ROOT
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL0
0153.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
CALBPTST
UTVALL0
0146.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
GC
TARL0
0137 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
SDAK
UMKC0
0131 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
WILL
SDAKST0
0156.5 O/U
-16.5
8:30pm
-
LSU
MISS0
0149 O/U
-2
8:30pm SECN
-
NDAK
ORAL0
0147 O/U
-9
8:30pm
-
NEBOM
NDAKST0
0137 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm
-
STMARNS
SEATTLE0
0
9:00pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0147.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SDGST0
0135 O/U
-11
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UCLA
ARIZ0
0138 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
17OREG
UTAH0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
9:30pm PACN
-
CPOLY
CSBAK0
0128.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
USD
UOP0
0
PPD
-
NCCU
FAMU0
0
PPD
-
GWASH
STBON0
0
PPD NBCS
-
SILL
INDST0
0
PPD
-
DELST
HOW0
0
PPD
-
UCF
TULSA0
0
PPD
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT0
0
PPD
-
MURYST
SIUE0
0
PPD
-
25FSU
PITT0
0
PPD
-
MERCER
NCGRN0
0
PPD ESP+
-
VMI
FURMAN0
0
PPD
-
10MICH
PSU0
0
PPD BTN
-
CHARLO
MRSHL0
0
PPD
-
GATECH
LVILLE0
0
PPD
-
USCUP
PRESBY0
0
PPD
-
ABIL
TXAMCC0
0
PPD
-
ELON
JMAD0
0
PPD
-
OREGST
COLO0
0
PPD PACN
-
SEMO
TNST0
0
PPD
-
GAST
TROY0
0
PPD
-
ARKST
TEXST0
0
PPD
-
ALAM
MVSU0
0
PPD
-
SC
MISS0
0
PPD SECN
-
ETNST
WOFF0
0
PPD
-
19CLEM
UNC0
0
PPD ESPN
-
CSN
CALSD0
0
PPD
-
WCAR
SAMFORD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
LSU
13MIZZOU0
0
PPD SECN
-
SANFRAN
LOYMRY0
0
PPD
-
TEXPA
CHIST0
0
-
EWASH
WEBER0
0
-
SACST
PORTST0
0