Arkansas, LSU meet after lopsided wins
Arkansas and LSU won lopsided games on Saturday.
Now they'll face each other in an SEC game Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, La.
The Razorbacks (10-2, 2-2) rolled to a 99-69 home victory against Georgia, and the Tigers (8-2, 3-1) cruised 75-61 on the road against Ole Miss.
Arkansas' margin was its largest in 40 games against Georgia, surpassing an 89-67 rout in 2009.
"I thought it was as good of a game as we've had conference-wise since I've been here," second-year coach Eric Musselman said.
Moses Moody scored a season-high 25 points for Arkansas, and Davonte Davis had season highs with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists against Georgia.
Moody bounced back from a poor performance in a 79-74 loss to Tennessee last Wednesday. After scoring just six points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field, including 1-of-4 on 3-pointers, he made 9 of 15 field goals (2 of 6 on 3-pointers) against Georgia.
"Moses is one of our top scorers, so we're not worried about Moses at all," Davis said. "He had a rough game and came back, and you see what he actually can do."
LSU never trailed against Ole Miss even though leading scorer Cameron Thomas played just four minutes after suffering an ankle injury. Coach Will Wade said he didn't think the injury was serious and Thomas is questionable for Wednesday's game.
The Tigers jumped to an 11-2 lead, were up 39-21 at halftime, and were never seriously threatened in the second half.
"We looked like a real team, a championship-level team," Wade said. "This is the team we can be. We played like how we need to play. Our focus was through the roof. We were ready to go, and I'm very, very pleased with our guys."
Trendon Watford had 21 points and Javonte Smart 17 to lead LSU, but the defense set the tone. The Tigers forced 20 turnovers and outscored the Rebels 29-14 in points off of turnovers.
"We were all over the place and we closed out properly," Wade said. "We took proper angles, we made them play with their weak hand. We did what we were supposed to do, and we were locked in. We were ready to go."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|10
|12.4
|3.3
|4.1
|0.5
|0.30
|0.80
|1.2
|54.5
|33.3
|71.4
|1.2
|2.9
|C. Vanover
|12
|19.8
|8.5
|6.8
|0.6
|0.70
|2.00
|0.4
|43.9
|31.7
|100.0
|1.4
|5.4
|J. Tate
|12
|27.6
|10.8
|4.2
|4.8
|1.10
|0.30
|2.4
|53.6
|38.5
|68.2
|1.3
|2.8
|J. Smith
|9
|26.3
|11.6
|7.1
|1.0
|1.10
|0.70
|1.7
|44.7
|15.4
|56.3
|3.4
|3.7
|D. Sills
|12
|27.2
|11.8
|4.0
|2.2
|1.80
|0.30
|1.4
|47.1
|37.2
|65.9
|1.3
|2.8
|K. Robinson
|11
|8.3
|2.6
|0.9
|1.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|42.9
|41.7
|75.0
|0
|0.9
|E. Obukwelu
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Notae
|12
|23
|15.4
|3.2
|2.3
|1.10
|0.50
|2.2
|42.3
|33.8
|78.8
|0.5
|2.7
|B. Morehead
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Moody
|12
|32.2
|16.7
|5.6
|1.7
|1.30
|0.60
|1.1
|45.9
|40.0
|80.6
|2.3
|3.3
|B. Kimble
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|V. Jackson Jr.
|12
|16.4
|6.1
|3.1
|1.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|39.7
|38.1
|63.6
|0.5
|2.6
|E. Henderson
|7
|5
|1.3
|1.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.1
|80.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0.7
|D. Davis
|10
|13.6
|5.3
|2.8
|1.4
|1.10
|0.00
|1.0
|53.5
|50.0
|71.4
|1.1
|1.7
|Total
|12
|0.0
|88.2
|46.9
|16.0
|8.30
|5.30
|12.3
|46.2
|35.6
|73.7
|13.6
|29.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wilkinson
|10
|20.8
|4.2
|3.5
|0.7
|1.30
|0.40
|0.4
|72.7
|0.0
|71.4
|2.3
|1.2
|T. Watford
|9
|33.4
|17.8
|6.7
|4.0
|1.20
|0.30
|2.8
|52.5
|45.0
|72.3
|1.7
|5
|C. Thomas
|10
|29.3
|22.3
|2.6
|1.4
|1.10
|0.10
|1.9
|43.6
|32.9
|91.2
|0.4
|2.2
|J. Smart
|9
|33.9
|15.4
|4.0
|4.1
|1.30
|0.10
|2.8
|54.2
|44.2
|85.7
|0.2
|3.8
|B. Penn-Johnson
|5
|3.4
|0.4
|0.6
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|S. O'Neal
|5
|15.2
|3.0
|5.0
|0.0
|0.20
|0.60
|0.6
|41.7
|33.3
|50.0
|0.6
|4.4
|C. Manning Jr.
|6
|17.8
|4.2
|3.0
|0.8
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|41.4
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|2
|J. LeBlanc Sr.
|6
|15.7
|1.8
|4.0
|0.5
|1.30
|0.70
|0.5
|55.6
|0.0
|50.0
|2.2
|1.8
|A. Hyatt
|8
|11.8
|3.8
|2.3
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|43.5
|18.2
|88.9
|1
|1.3
|J. Gray
|2
|5.5
|3.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|2.5
|E. Gaines
|10
|14.7
|2.9
|1.5
|1.1
|1.30
|0.20
|1.3
|23.3
|23.1
|63.2
|0.3
|1.2
|B. Egemo
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Edwards
|2
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. Days
|10
|27.1
|13.5
|8.1
|0.6
|1.30
|0.20
|1.4
|53.3
|40.0
|70.8
|2.4
|5.7
|J. Cook
|9
|9.6
|4.3
|1.0
|1.2
|1.00
|0.00
|0.9
|60.0
|80.0
|78.6
|0.1
|0.9
|Total
|10
|0.0
|85.6
|40.2
|13.4
|9.50
|2.20
|13.2
|49.1
|36.5
|78.2
|11.2
|26.8
