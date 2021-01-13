Pushed back a day, Buffs set to host Golden Bears
The Colorado Buffaloes were set for a Wednesday night matchup against Pac-12 rival Cal, but in what has become the new normal, the game was moved back 17 hours.
So instead of a primetime slot, the Bears and Buffaloes now have a lunchtime game Thursday. The way Colorado has played of late, however, it doesn't matter that tipoff is at noon local time, this team is ready to go.
The Buffaloes (9-3, 3-2 Pac-12) are coming off two impressive wins, the first over then-No. 17 Oregon a week ago followed by a road win at Utah on Monday. Colorado rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Utes, and they did it with leading scorer McKinley Wright IV having a so-so game.
Wright had just nine points -- only the third time he failed to score in double figures this season -- but got plenty of help from others. D'Shawn Schwartz (15 points, 15 rebounds) and Jabari Walker (15 points, 10 rebounds) had double-doubles, showing that the Buffaloes can get production from other areas.
It was a breakout game for the freshman Walker, and it has been needed with 7-footer Dallas Walton out since late December with a lower leg injury.
"The thing I love about Jabari is he is not scared of anything or anybody. He just plays with such passion and joy. Just got to keep learning," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. "That's what your freshman year is for, to keep learning from your mistakes and also from your successes. Hopefully the rest of our guys can learn from Jabari as well."
Cal (6-7, 1-5) hasn't had much to cheer about yet this season but it did finally get a conference win. The Bears are seeking their second straight win against the Buffaloes -- they beat them at home last February -- and their first win in Boulder in six years.
Getting that win will be tough if leading scorer Matt Bradley has to miss a third straight game with an ankle injury. Cal may also be without Kuany Kuany, who missed the win over the Washington Huskies last week with an injury.
Andre Kelly stepped up in the win over Washington, and freshman Joel Brown hit a big 3-pointer in the final minutes.
"In the limited offseason we had Joel worked very hard on his shooting," Bears coach Mark Fox said after the win over the Huskies. "It has paid dividends for us late in games."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|California 6-7
|68.8 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Colorado 9-3
|74.8 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Welle
|2
|2
|0.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1
|D. Thorpe
|12
|5
|1.4
|1.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|83.3
|0.3
|1.2
|L. Thiemann
|12
|14.8
|4.8
|3.7
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|1.3
|69.0
|0.0
|53.1
|1.2
|2.5
|K. Kuany
|12
|9.4
|2.5
|1.3
|0.5
|0.10
|0.30
|0.7
|47.6
|12.5
|75.0
|0.3
|1
|D. Klonaras
|6
|6.8
|1.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|66.7
|0.0
|80.0
|0.2
|0.8
|A. Kelly
|13
|26.2
|9.9
|5.9
|0.5
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|60.0
|0.0
|45.7
|1.1
|4.8
|J. Hyder
|6
|15.7
|6.3
|2.3
|2.5
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|41.9
|25.0
|61.5
|0.2
|2.2
|M. Foreman
|13
|25.8
|10.3
|1.7
|2.3
|0.60
|0.00
|1.3
|35.3
|35.7
|84.6
|0.3
|1.4
|J. Celestine
|6
|5.2
|1.3
|0.7
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|J. Brown
|13
|27.8
|5.8
|2.9
|3.8
|1.80
|0.10
|2.2
|51.8
|40.0
|44.0
|0.6
|2.3
|M. Bradley
|9
|29.1
|17.8
|4.7
|1.8
|0.60
|0.10
|3.0
|45.4
|31.8
|77.6
|1.6
|3.1
|M. Bowser
|10
|7.4
|1.4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|37.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.2
|0.2
|R. Betley
|13
|32.3
|10.7
|3.9
|1.6
|0.70
|0.30
|1.8
|39.3
|38.5
|84.0
|0.4
|3.5
|G. Anticevich
|9
|30.3
|9.4
|5.3
|1.6
|0.40
|0.70
|1.6
|43.8
|32.1
|80.0
|1.3
|4
|L. Alters
|2
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Total
|13
|0.0
|68.8
|35.5
|13.3
|5.60
|1.70
|13.4
|45.7
|33.4
|66.0
|7.5
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. da Silva
|7
|5.3
|0.4
|0.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|12.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Wright IV
|12
|32.7
|15.4
|4.7
|5.1
|1.00
|0.20
|1.9
|53.4
|35.3
|78.6
|0.8
|3.8
|D. Walton
|8
|17
|9.6
|3.0
|0.8
|1.00
|0.90
|1.0
|67.6
|50.0
|87.1
|1.1
|1.9
|J. Walker
|12
|12.8
|7.2
|4.4
|0.4
|0.70
|0.30
|1.2
|50.9
|44.4
|87.0
|1.4
|3
|A. Strating
|6
|1.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|D. Schwartz
|10
|26.3
|8.7
|5.1
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|1.7
|36.6
|42.9
|80.0
|1.3
|3.8
|E. Parquet
|11
|27.5
|5.9
|2.3
|1.2
|0.60
|0.60
|0.9
|52.3
|35.3
|86.7
|0.5
|1.8
|L. O'Brien
|5
|5.2
|1.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.2
|O. Koonce
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|I. Jessup
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Horne
|12
|25.7
|10.7
|5.9
|0.8
|0.40
|0.10
|1.4
|44.7
|42.6
|100.0
|1
|4.9
|M. Daniels
|12
|20.1
|7.0
|3.1
|1.2
|0.40
|0.20
|0.6
|36.4
|37.3
|90.0
|0.6
|2.5
|N. Clifford
|7
|5.6
|1.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.60
|0.10
|0.1
|14.3
|20.0
|66.7
|0
|0
|E. Battey
|12
|26.3
|9.9
|5.3
|1.4
|0.30
|0.30
|1.7
|44.4
|16.7
|83.3
|1.8
|3.5
|K. Barthelemy
|11
|15.2
|4.6
|1.4
|2.1
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|34.5
|20.8
|100.0
|0.5
|0.9
|Total
|12
|0.0
|74.8
|40.5
|13.8
|5.10
|2.80
|11.6
|44.6
|35.4
|84.5
|10.6
|26.6
-
UCF
TEMPLE0
0136 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
COLO0
0133.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm PACN
-
CHARSO
NCASHV0
0138.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
UTAH0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
UCLA0
0132 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm FS1
-
SNCLRA
UOP0
0130.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
HAMP
USCUP0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
SIUE0
0
6:00pm
-
LONGWD
WINTHR0
0150.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD0
0151 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
FAU
FIU0
0142 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LIU
WAGNER0
0138.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
PRESBY
CAMP0
0137.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAU
MNTNA0
0129 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
GWEBB
RADFRD0
0133 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPU
-
MERMAK
MOUNT0
0120.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PURDUE
IND0
0130.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm FS1
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA0
0159.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STFRAN
FDU0
0
7:00pm
-
BELMONT
TNTECH0
0145.5 O/U
+13.5
7:00pm
-
CCTST
SACHRT0
0147.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
PORTST
MONST0
0148 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0147.5 O/U
+12.5
8:00pm
-
TNST
JAXST0
0131.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG0
0164 O/U
-25.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
UTAHST0
0130.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MOREHD
EILL0
0134 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
NCOLO
IDAHO0
0138 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0151.5 O/U
-6
9:05pm
-
WASH
USC0
0139.5 O/U
-14
9:30pm PACN
-
COLOST
SJST0
0155.5 O/U
+18.5
9:30pm
-
BYU
MARYCA0
0132.5 O/U
-1
11:00pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
OREGST0
0140.5 O/U
+8
11:00pm FS1
-
11HOU
SFLA0
0
PPD ESP2
-
ARIZST
22OREG0
0
PPD ESPN
-
USD
LOYMRY0
0
PPD
-
SMU
MEMP0
0
PPD ESP2
-
PEAY
TNMART0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MICHST
5IOWA0
0
PPD FS1
-
SACST
IDST0
0