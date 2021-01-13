Streaking Stanford hopes to end its skid at Utah
Stanford looks for its fourth straight win when the Cardinal face Utah in a rare midweek matinee Pac-12 basketball game Thursday in Salt Lake City.
The Cardinal (8-3, 4-1 Pac-12) have won three straight games and are coming off a 75-60 win over Washington State at home last Saturday.
Forward Oscar da Silva scored 27 points against the Cougars, including 15 in the final 10 minutes of the game. He has five 20-point games on the season and is the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week.
da Silva leads the conference in scoring at 19.8 points per game, and field goal percentage at 62.8. Stanford is near the top in the conference even without a pair of injured guards in Daejon Davis and Bryce Wills.
"The standard is set at such a high level for him, the expectations are that he's going to play at such a high level," Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase said. "But if there's an example of what a scholar-athlete is in the Pac-12 or Stanford, he's a heck of an example. ... As a coach I can't respect him any more than I do, so you could say I am very thankful and very grateful for him."
Stanford has lost five straight games to the Utes in Utah, going back to 2015, but Utah (4-5, 1-4) is reeling after four straight losses. The Utes, though, have swept the Bay Area schools five times at home since the 2014-15 season.
Utah took a 10-point lead into halftime against Colorado on Monday but was outscored 38-21 in the second half and lost 65-58. The Buffaloes won despite making just 21 of 60 shots for the game, as Utah was just 4 of 19 from 3-point range and 2 of 11 on free throws.
It was the second straight game the Utes lost a 10-point halftime lead, as they wilted against Oregon on Jan. 9 in the second half.
Utah will look to forward Timmy Allen to provide offense. Allen has scored 18 points or more in five of his last six games.
But getting out-rebounded 49-31 against Colorado stung, as Utah has played well in spurts during recent games but has been unable to sustain the good effort.
"I would like everybody to be about 260 (pounds), and 6-foot-11," Utah coach Larry Krystowiak told the Deseret News. "But we aren't going to be anytime soon. ... We don't have a magic pill to get big and strong and look like a massive rebounder, so we are going to do what we can from a coaching perspective to fix was much as we possibly can."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|O. da Silva
|11
|31.5
|19.8
|7.4
|2.3
|0.70
|1.10
|2.5
|62.8
|33.3
|73.5
|2.2
|5.2
|B. Wills
|9
|28.1
|9.3
|4.3
|2.6
|1.20
|0.40
|2.3
|55.7
|20.0
|42.9
|0.6
|3.8
|Z. Williams
|11
|30.2
|11.6
|5.9
|2.9
|1.00
|0.50
|3.2
|36.1
|27.9
|83.3
|0.8
|5.1
|N. Taitz
|11
|15.5
|3.2
|1.0
|0.4
|0.60
|0.00
|1.3
|33.3
|23.8
|66.7
|0.2
|0.8
|M. O'Connell
|9
|15.8
|4.7
|1.8
|1.9
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|45.2
|33.3
|90.9
|0.6
|1.2
|M. Murrell
|8
|5
|2.5
|0.9
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|54.5
|33.3
|100.0
|0.3
|0.6
|L. Kisunas
|10
|7.6
|1.3
|2.0
|0.4
|0.10
|0.30
|0.9
|50.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.6
|1.4
|J. Keefe
|11
|9.8
|1.5
|2.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|25.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0.9
|1.8
|S. Jones
|11
|28.7
|7.5
|4.1
|1.0
|1.50
|0.90
|1.1
|41.2
|36.7
|60.0
|1
|3.1
|K. Fitzmorris
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Delaire
|8
|20.8
|10.1
|5.5
|0.6
|0.90
|0.40
|2.0
|48.4
|11.1
|76.9
|1.3
|4.3
|D. Davis
|5
|32.2
|13.8
|4.2
|3.8
|1.40
|0.00
|2.2
|44.4
|29.4
|80.0
|0.8
|3.4
|S. Beskind
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|N. Begovich
|1
|3
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. Begovich
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|B. Angel
|6
|11.7
|2.8
|1.2
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|37.5
|12.5
|100.0
|0.3
|0.8
|Total
|11
|0.0
|73.8
|41.8
|13.1
|7.30
|4.00
|16.0
|47.0
|29.6
|71.3
|9.8
|28.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Wenzel
|2
|5.5
|0.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|L. Thioune
|6
|6
|0.7
|2.2
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|1.3
|A. Plummer
|9
|27.2
|13.2
|3.1
|0.9
|1.10
|0.10
|0.9
|42.9
|35.1
|64.3
|0.7
|2.4
|I. Martinez
|9
|11.4
|3.3
|1.2
|0.4
|0.40
|0.60
|0.3
|35.5
|18.8
|62.5
|0.1
|1.1
|P. Larsson
|9
|20.2
|7.7
|2.1
|2.3
|0.40
|0.20
|2.3
|47.7
|57.1
|95.0
|0.6
|1.6
|L. Krystkowiak
|1
|4
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|B. King
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Kellier
|2
|7.5
|2.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|1.5
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1
|R. Jones
|9
|28.2
|6.0
|2.3
|4.7
|1.90
|0.10
|1.1
|41.3
|34.6
|63.6
|0.6
|1.8
|M. Jantunen
|8
|28.8
|9.8
|4.5
|1.1
|0.60
|0.10
|1.3
|60.7
|46.2
|80.0
|1.3
|3.3
|B. Carlson
|9
|19.4
|6.4
|3.7
|0.8
|0.40
|1.70
|0.4
|48.1
|33.3
|43.8
|0.9
|2.8
|J. Brenchley
|6
|5.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|22.2
|16.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|R. Battin
|9
|22.4
|5.6
|4.7
|1.8
|0.60
|0.10
|0.3
|30.8
|20.0
|81.3
|1.1
|3.6
|T. Allen
|9
|33.7
|15.8
|5.6
|3.0
|1.40
|0.20
|2.2
|45.1
|23.5
|63.6
|1.3
|4.2
|Total
|9
|0.0
|68.4
|36.1
|15.3
|7.20
|3.20
|10.3
|43.6
|31.5
|68.8
|9.1
|23.7
-
UCF
TEMPLE0
0136 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
COLO0
0133.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm PACN
-
CHARSO
NCASHV0
0138.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
UTAH0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
UCLA0
0132 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm FS1
-
SNCLRA
UOP0
0130.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
HAMP
USCUP0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
SIUE0
0
6:00pm
-
LONGWD
WINTHR0
0150.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA0
0159.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRESBY
CAMP0
0137.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
GWEBB
RADFRD0
0133 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPU
-
STFRAN
FDU0
0
7:00pm
-
BELMONT
TNTECH0
0145.5 O/U
+13.5
7:00pm
-
MERMAK
MOUNT0
0120.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PURDUE
IND0
0130.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm FS1
-
NAU
MNTNA0
0129 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
FAU
FIU0
0142 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CCTST
SACHRT0
0147.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
LIU
WAGNER0
0138.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD0
0151 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
PORTST
MONST0
0148 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0147.5 O/U
+12.5
8:00pm
-
TNST
JAXST0
0131.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG0
0164 O/U
-25.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
UTAHST0
0130.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MOREHD
EILL0
0134 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
NCOLO
IDAHO0
0138 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0151.5 O/U
-6
9:05pm
-
WASH
USC0
0139.5 O/U
-14
9:30pm PACN
-
COLOST
SJST0
0155.5 O/U
+18.5
9:30pm
-
BYU
MARYCA0
0132.5 O/U
-1
11:00pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
OREGST0
0140.5 O/U
+8
11:00pm FS1
-
11HOU
SFLA0
0
PPD ESP2
-
ARIZST
22OREG0
0
PPD ESPN
-
USD
LOYMRY0
0
PPD
-
SMU
MEMP0
0
PPD ESP2
-
PEAY
TNMART0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MICHST
5IOWA0
0
PPD FS1
-
SACST
IDST0
0