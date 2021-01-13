UCF, Temple eager to get back on the floor
UCF and Temple are looking to get more basketball games under their belts in their 2020-21 seasons.
The two teams have played the fewest games in the American Athletic Conference -- UCF in six, Temple just four -- and take on each other Thursday in a contest that was originally scheduled for Wednesday night.
After dropping two straight, UCF coach Johnny Dawkins is looking for his squad to start winning again in Philadelphia.
Having had three of their last four games postponed, the Knights (3-3, 1-2 AAC) faced rival South Florida in Tampa in their most recent outing, dropping a 68-61 decision on Jan. 2.
Darius Perry played all 40 minutes and led the team with a game-best 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.
However, UCF went just 9-for-25 (36 percent) from the field in the second half and squandered a 35-34 halftime lead.
"I just thought they made more plays than us in the second half," Dawkins said of USF. "They were a more physical team. We got a little worn down in the second half."
Brandon Mahan, who topped the AAC in scoring at 22.3 point per game in his first four outings, struggled for the second consecutive game, scoring just two points vs. USF, and now ranks fourth at 17.5 per game.
He has combined to produce only 15 points in the last two games -- both losses -- and posted 13 points against Houston.
"He just needs to stay aggressive and not get lost in the game. It's a mindset you have to have," said Dawkins.
Temple (1-3, 0-3) had two games -- against Memphis on Jan. 2 and at Tulane on Jan. 6 -- postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case within its program and subsequent contact tracing.
The Owls' last two games were losses -- to SMU 79-71 at home on Dec. 30, and 79-68 in Dallas on Monday -- with Brendan Barry pacing the scoring for Temple in both defeats.
Barry scored a team-best 17 points and knocked down 5 of 10 3-pointers in the first loss to SMU, then added 17 more on Monday.
Owls coach Aaron McKie said his young roster needs to learn how to close out games and record wins.
"This is new to them," said McKie. "We'll get better from learning. We'll get better as a team."
Said Barry: "We're still learning how to play with each other."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Walker
|6
|24
|4.8
|4.3
|0.5
|0.70
|1.80
|1.5
|28.6
|25.0
|57.1
|1.2
|3.2
|J. Reynolds
|3
|10
|3.3
|2.0
|0.7
|0.00
|0.30
|1.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|D. Perry
|4
|25.8
|11.8
|1.8
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|35.0
|26.7
|88.2
|0
|1.8
|S. Mobley
|6
|24
|2.8
|3.3
|1.8
|0.70
|0.30
|1.8
|31.6
|27.3
|66.7
|0.8
|2.5
|B. Mahan
|6
|33.5
|17.5
|5.2
|1.3
|1.00
|0.00
|1.7
|57.6
|47.4
|93.3
|1.2
|4
|T. Johnson Jr.
|1
|15
|8.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|50.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|D. Green Jr.
|6
|34.5
|12.8
|2.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|41.8
|41.2
|87.5
|0.7
|1.3
|D. Fuller Jr.
|6
|32.7
|7.2
|5.8
|3.2
|1.30
|0.30
|3.3
|32.5
|20.0
|65.2
|1.2
|4.7
|I. Doumbia
|4
|7.3
|0.5
|2.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|A. Diggs
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|I. Adams
|5
|24.6
|11.8
|4.2
|0.4
|2.00
|0.00
|1.6
|51.2
|30.8
|52.4
|1
|3.2
|Total
|6
|0.0
|66.2
|38.3
|9.8
|6.30
|3.20
|13.5
|41.7
|34.8
|74.6
|8.7
|24.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|4
|30
|9.0
|1.8
|3.5
|1.30
|0.50
|2.3
|40.6
|20.0
|72.7
|0.8
|1
|T. Strickland
|4
|15.3
|3.0
|1.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|14.3
|0.0
|61.5
|0.3
|1.3
|D. Perry
|4
|27.3
|7.5
|7.8
|0.5
|0.80
|0.80
|1.3
|33.3
|20.0
|71.4
|3
|4.8
|A. Parks
|4
|6.5
|1.0
|1.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|22.2
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0.8
|J. Moorman II
|4
|29.5
|9.8
|5.8
|2.5
|0.80
|0.30
|1.3
|37.1
|35.0
|66.7
|0.8
|5
|N. Jourdain
|4
|5.3
|0.8
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.80
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.5
|0.8
|J. Forrester
|4
|16.5
|7.3
|5.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|2.0
|45.5
|0.0
|69.2
|2.5
|3
|D. Dunn
|4
|30.5
|14.3
|4.8
|3.0
|0.30
|0.00
|3.5
|31.7
|14.3
|81.1
|1.5
|3.3
|B. Barry
|4
|31.3
|11.5
|3.0
|1.8
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|51.7
|56.0
|100.0
|0.3
|2.8
|Q. Ademokoya
|4
|8.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|20.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|65.3
|41.8
|12.5
|4.30
|2.50
|13.3
|36.6
|32.2
|71.1
|12.0
|25.5
-
UCF
TEMPLE0
0136 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
COLO0
0133.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm PACN
-
CHARSO
NCASHV0
0138.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
UTAH0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
UCLA0
0132 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm FS1
-
SNCLRA
UOP0
0130.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
HAMP
USCUP0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
SIUE0
0
6:00pm
-
LONGWD
WINTHR0
0150.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA0
0159.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRESBY
CAMP0
0137.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
GWEBB
RADFRD0
0133 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPU
-
STFRAN
FDU0
0
7:00pm
-
BELMONT
TNTECH0
0145.5 O/U
+13.5
7:00pm
-
MERMAK
MOUNT0
0120.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PURDUE
IND0
0130.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm FS1
-
NAU
MNTNA0
0129 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
FAU
FIU0
0142 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CCTST
SACHRT0
0147.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
LIU
WAGNER0
0138.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD0
0151 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
PORTST
MONST0
0148 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0147.5 O/U
+12.5
8:00pm
-
TNST
JAXST0
0131.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG0
0164 O/U
-25.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
UTAHST0
0130.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MOREHD
EILL0
0134 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
NCOLO
IDAHO0
0138 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0151.5 O/U
-6
9:05pm
-
WASH
USC0
0139.5 O/U
-14
9:30pm PACN
-
COLOST
SJST0
0155.5 O/U
+18.5
9:30pm
-
BYU
MARYCA0
0132.5 O/U
-1
11:00pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
OREGST0
0140.5 O/U
+8
11:00pm FS1
-
11HOU
SFLA0
0
PPD ESP2
-
ARIZST
22OREG0
0
PPD ESPN
-
USD
LOYMRY0
0
PPD
-
SMU
MEMP0
0
PPD ESP2
-
PEAY
TNMART0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MICHST
5IOWA0
0
PPD FS1
-
SACST
IDST0
0