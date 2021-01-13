Bruins look to keep Pac-12 record spotless vs. Cougars
UCLA, the last remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 play, will put that streak on the line when it plays host to Washington State on Thursday afternoon.
Even after losing star guard Chris Smith for the rest of the season to a torn anterior cruciate ligament on New Year's Eve, the Bruins (9-2 overall, 5-0 Pac-12) have kept rolling.
They're coming off of a sweep of the Arizona schools in the desert, beating Arizona State 81-75 last Thursday in overtime, and then shutting down Arizona in the second half of an 81-76 victory Saturday.
"It just shows the guys are on this team, everybody is willing to do what it takes to win and everybody really wants to win," UCLA guard Johnny Juzang said. "We have slip-ups and mistakes, but everybody on this team really does want to win."
Tyger Campbell scored 22 points, and Juzang added 16 for the Bruins.
UCLA is off to its best conference start since 2012-13. The Bruins are 3-0 since Smith went out against Utah.
"We're a team that can still get better," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said.
The Cougars (9-2, 2-2) played their first nine games of the season at home before a trip to the Bay Area last week. They settled for a split, beating California 71-60 on Thursday before a 75-60 loss to Stanford on Saturday in Santa Cruz, Calif. Andrej Jakimovski had a career-high 19 points against the Cardinal, including five 3-pointers.
WSU has started three true freshmen -- Efe Abogidi, Dishon Jackson and Jakimovski -- along their frontcourt the past three games.
They might have to start a fourth on Thursday, as guard Noah Williams, the team's second-leading scorer at 12.1 points per game, is questionable with a lower back injury suffered against Stanford when he was undercut on a drive to the basket.
If Williams misses his first start of the season, coach Kyle Smith said TJ Bamba would get the call alongside senior Isaac Bonton, who leads the Cougars in points per game (17.7).
"I think (Williams) is gonna be fine. I think it's just a matter of rehabbing a little bit, it was a little bit of a stinger. He's kind of moving around, but not where I'd say he could play if we played today. But we'll see where he's at," Smith said. "We're operating as if TJ will have to start right now."
WSU has held opposing teams to 35.5 percent shooting from the field, the best mark among Division I teams.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Washington St. 9-2
|69.4 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|11.5 APG
|UCLA 9-2
|76.4 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Williams
|11
|28.2
|12.1
|3.7
|2.0
|1.30
|0.20
|2.1
|45.3
|40.0
|71.4
|0.5
|3.3
|M. Warren
|10
|12.8
|2.5
|1.4
|1.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.8
|34.6
|21.4
|40.0
|0.1
|1.3
|C. Rosario
|2
|6.5
|0.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|D. Rodman
|5
|20.2
|5.2
|3.4
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.6
|39.1
|33.3
|80.0
|0.8
|2.6
|R. Rapp
|8
|21.4
|2.4
|3.1
|1.9
|0.40
|0.10
|1.3
|19.2
|16.7
|75.0
|0.1
|3
|T. Miller
|4
|16
|3.8
|4.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|1.5
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|2.3
|V. Markovetskyy
|10
|13.6
|3.7
|3.3
|0.2
|0.10
|1.10
|0.7
|60.7
|0.0
|60.0
|1.5
|1.8
|A. Kunc
|9
|17.4
|6.2
|3.6
|0.3
|0.70
|0.10
|0.7
|41.2
|33.3
|87.5
|1.2
|2.3
|A. Jakimovski
|11
|27.1
|8.1
|5.5
|1.1
|0.40
|0.20
|2.0
|35.4
|39.3
|60.0
|1.4
|4.2
|D. Jackson
|8
|12.5
|3.8
|3.4
|0.0
|0.30
|0.40
|1.0
|42.9
|0.0
|52.2
|1.1
|2.3
|B. Chatfield
|4
|4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|I. Bonton
|10
|35.4
|17.7
|5.1
|4.1
|1.80
|0.10
|3.6
|35.8
|29.0
|67.2
|0.4
|4.7
|T. Bamba
|11
|11.7
|3.2
|1.7
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|40.0
|25.0
|60.0
|0.5
|1.3
|E. Abogidi
|11
|24.2
|10.5
|8.5
|0.4
|0.90
|2.00
|1.5
|50.0
|47.8
|81.1
|2.5
|5.9
|Total
|11
|0.0
|69.4
|45.5
|11.5
|6.40
|4.20
|14.7
|40.3
|33.1
|67.0
|11.4
|31.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Stong
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Smith
|8
|28.1
|12.6
|6.4
|2.0
|0.90
|0.50
|2.5
|43.8
|50.0
|79.4
|1.6
|4.8
|D. Singleton
|11
|19.1
|5.1
|1.7
|0.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|44.2
|47.1
|100.0
|0.2
|1.5
|C. Riley
|11
|21.6
|10.1
|5.8
|1.5
|0.30
|0.30
|2.0
|57.7
|0.0
|67.4
|1.6
|4.2
|K. Nwuba
|4
|4.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Kyman
|11
|11.1
|2.6
|0.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|32.4
|23.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|J. Juzang
|7
|27.3
|11.4
|2.3
|1.4
|0.30
|0.10
|1.0
|40.3
|30.0
|89.5
|0.9
|1.4
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|11
|35
|12.8
|6.0
|1.4
|0.80
|0.60
|1.5
|48.5
|46.2
|60.5
|1.6
|4.4
|J. Hill
|9
|19
|8.1
|6.0
|0.9
|0.20
|1.00
|1.0
|61.5
|0.0
|65.8
|2.1
|3.9
|L. Cremonesi
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Clark
|10
|4.3
|1.2
|0.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.6
|T. Campbell
|11
|35
|11.6
|3.2
|6.5
|1.10
|0.00
|1.7
|42.0
|24.1
|75.0
|0.6
|2.5
|J. Bernard
|11
|27.5
|9.9
|5.4
|1.4
|0.60
|0.20
|1.4
|48.6
|34.5
|74.4
|1.7
|3.6
|Total
|11
|0.0
|76.4
|40.5
|14.9
|4.50
|2.50
|11.5
|46.4
|36.6
|72.1
|11.0
|26.6
-
UCF
TEMPLE0
0136 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
COLO0
0133.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm PACN
-
CHARSO
NCASHV0
0138.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
UTAH0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
UCLA0
0132 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm FS1
-
SNCLRA
UOP0
0130.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
HAMP
USCUP0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
SIUE0
0
6:00pm
-
LONGWD
WINTHR0
0150.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA0
0159.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRESBY
CAMP0
0137.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
GWEBB
RADFRD0
0133 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPU
-
STFRAN
FDU0
0
7:00pm
-
BELMONT
TNTECH0
0145.5 O/U
+13.5
7:00pm
-
MERMAK
MOUNT0
0120.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PURDUE
IND0
0130.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm FS1
-
NAU
MNTNA0
0129 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
FAU
FIU0
0142 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CCTST
SACHRT0
0147.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
LIU
WAGNER0
0138.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD0
0151 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
PORTST
MONST0
0148 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0147.5 O/U
+12.5
8:00pm
-
TNST
JAXST0
0131.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG0
0164 O/U
-25.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
UTAHST0
0130.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MOREHD
EILL0
0134 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
NCOLO
IDAHO0
0138 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0151.5 O/U
-6
9:05pm
-
WASH
USC0
0139.5 O/U
-14
9:30pm PACN
-
COLOST
SJST0
0155.5 O/U
+18.5
9:30pm
-
BYU
MARYCA0
0132.5 O/U
-1
11:00pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
OREGST0
0140.5 O/U
+8
11:00pm FS1
-
11HOU
SFLA0
0
PPD ESP2
-
ARIZST
22OREG0
0
PPD ESPN
-
USD
LOYMRY0
0
PPD
-
SMU
MEMP0
0
PPD ESP2
-
PEAY
TNMART0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MICHST
5IOWA0
0
PPD FS1
-
SACST
IDST0
0