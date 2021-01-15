Utah looks to maintain momentum vs. Cal
Utah hopes to build on a solid win while a struggling Cal squad will attempt to snap out of a funk when the two teams square off Saturday night in a Pac-12 battle at Salt Lake City.
Utah comes in on the heels of one of its best performances of the season in a 79-65 home win over Stanford on Thursday. Timmy Allen helped the Utes end a four-game losing streak with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Beating the Cardinal the way they did showed the Utes what can happen when they play with extra energy. Coach Larry Krystkowiak appreciated the effort his players gave while limiting Stanford to 35.4 percent shooting.
"Our team plays really hard," Krystkowiak said, "and that's not always the case for people."
Utah had squandered double-digit leads in recent losses, but the Utes endured the Cardinal's comeback efforts after a 9-0 Stanford run in the second half. Allen credited the whole team's resolve.
"We just tried to set the effort and intensity early, and carry that for 40 minutes," Allen said. "I think we did a better job of finishing and being tougher for 40 minutes."
The Utes (5-5, 2-4 Pac-12) will likely catch a break against the Golden Bears (6-8, 1-6). Cal leading scorer Matt Bradley, who played his senior season in high school about 100 miles south of Utah's campus at prep powerhouse Wasatch Academy, has missed three straight games with an ankle injury. He isn't expected to play.
Bradley's presence was missed Thursday in an 89-60 loss at Colorado, which surged to a win with a 21-2 run and a 55-point second half.
"The second half we just collapsed. The dam broke," Golden Bears coach Mark Fox said in an interview with Cal IMG Sports Network. "We couldn't get stops. Obviously, we're disjointed offensively with the lineups we're forced to play. That part is a little frustrating."
Cal has lost four of five overall and is 0-6 on the road this season. It will take an inspired effort to end a five-game losing streak against talented-but-young Utah without Bradley.
"Certainly we miss him, but we have to regroup," Fox said. "There's going to be times he's not there. One day he'll be healthy again. But right now he's not and until he is we have to step up."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|California 6-8
|68.2 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Utah 5-5
|69.5 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|15.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Welle
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1
|D. Thorpe
|13
|5.1
|1.3
|1.4
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|60.0
|0.0
|83.3
|0.3
|1.1
|L. Thiemann
|13
|14.6
|4.4
|3.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.40
|1.3
|69.0
|0.0
|53.1
|1.1
|2.5
|K. Kuany
|12
|9.4
|2.5
|1.3
|0.5
|0.10
|0.30
|0.7
|47.6
|12.5
|75.0
|0.3
|1
|D. Klonaras
|7
|6.7
|1.6
|1.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.9
|60.0
|33.3
|66.7
|0.1
|0.9
|A. Kelly
|14
|25.9
|10.4
|5.8
|0.6
|0.60
|0.40
|0.9
|61.9
|0.0
|49.0
|1.1
|4.7
|J. Hyder
|7
|16.7
|6.6
|2.1
|2.4
|0.40
|0.10
|1.0
|42.1
|26.3
|64.3
|0.1
|2
|M. Foreman
|14
|25.6
|10.5
|1.9
|2.2
|0.60
|0.00
|1.3
|37.1
|37.9
|84.6
|0.4
|1.5
|J. Celestine
|7
|7
|1.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|40.0
|28.6
|50.0
|0.1
|0.9
|J. Brown
|14
|27.3
|5.4
|2.9
|3.7
|1.70
|0.10
|2.3
|50.0
|37.5
|44.0
|0.6
|2.4
|M. Bradley
|9
|29.1
|17.8
|4.7
|1.8
|0.60
|0.10
|3.0
|45.4
|31.8
|77.6
|1.6
|3.1
|M. Bowser
|11
|7.4
|1.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|35.3
|0.0
|66.7
|0.2
|0.2
|R. Betley
|14
|32.4
|10.8
|3.9
|1.6
|0.60
|0.30
|1.8
|39.0
|38.1
|79.3
|0.4
|3.6
|G. Anticevich
|10
|29.8
|8.9
|4.9
|1.5
|0.40
|0.70
|1.5
|42.9
|31.0
|82.4
|1.2
|3.7
|L. Alters
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Total
|14
|0.0
|68.2
|35.2
|13.1
|5.40
|2.00
|13.6
|45.5
|33.7
|65.9
|7.3
|25.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Wenzel
|2
|5.5
|0.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|L. Thioune
|7
|5.1
|0.6
|1.9
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.1
|A. Plummer
|10
|26.8
|13.5
|3.0
|1.0
|1.10
|0.10
|1.1
|43.9
|35.9
|70.6
|0.6
|2.4
|I. Martinez
|10
|11
|3.0
|1.3
|0.4
|0.40
|0.60
|0.6
|34.4
|18.8
|62.5
|0.2
|1.1
|P. Larsson
|10
|21.6
|7.6
|2.5
|2.5
|0.40
|0.30
|2.2
|48.9
|53.3
|91.7
|0.7
|1.8
|L. Krystkowiak
|1
|4
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|B. King
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Kellier
|2
|7.5
|2.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|1.5
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1
|R. Jones
|10
|27.4
|6.3
|2.1
|4.4
|1.70
|0.10
|1.1
|41.2
|35.7
|73.3
|0.5
|1.6
|M. Jantunen
|9
|29.2
|9.9
|4.8
|1.1
|0.90
|0.10
|1.1
|61.9
|40.0
|83.3
|1.2
|3.6
|B. Carlson
|10
|19.9
|7.0
|3.7
|0.7
|0.40
|1.90
|0.5
|50.8
|33.3
|45.0
|0.8
|2.9
|J. Brenchley
|7
|5.7
|0.7
|0.9
|0.6
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|22.2
|16.7
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|R. Battin
|10
|21.8
|5.2
|4.5
|1.7
|0.60
|0.10
|0.4
|28.6
|17.9
|83.3
|1
|3.5
|T. Allen
|10
|33.8
|16.4
|5.8
|3.2
|1.40
|0.20
|2.4
|44.5
|21.1
|67.9
|1.3
|4.5
|Total
|10
|0.0
|69.5
|36.4
|15.4
|7.10
|3.50
|10.7
|44.1
|30.8
|71.4
|9.0
|24.2
