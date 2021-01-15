No. 8 Creighton comes off breather ahead of visit to Butler
A busy schedule that features games every Wednesday and Saturday for the next 3 1/2 weeks awaits No. 8 Creighton.
A seven-day respite before the Bluejays' Saturday visit to Butler offered a welcome respite.
"This week couldn't have come at a better time," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.
Winners of six straight since losing their conference opener, the Bluejays (10-2, 6-1 Big East) have concerns nonetheless.
Point guard Marcus Zegarowski, the preseason Big East Player of the Year, missed the team's most recent game, a 97-79 home victory against St. John's on Jan. 9, due to a hamstring injury.
Although sophomore reserve Shereef Mitchell contributed 10 points and three assists in his third career start, he also provided a question mark after sustaining a sprained ankle late in the game.
McDermott said Mitchell was unable to practice early in the week, but he could be ready to face the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Zegarowski, the team's second-leading scorer at 14.1 points per game, was listed as day-to-day.
"I'm hopeful as we get closer to the weekend we'll continue to see improvement," McDermott said. "But with the stretch that we have coming, now's not a time to push something like that. So we're being careful."
After facing Butler (3-7, 2-5 Big East) in Indianapolis, Creighton will stay on its two-games-a-week schedule until getting a break from Feb. 14-23.
Balance continues to buoy the Bluejays, who have five players averaging double-figure scoring. Joining Zegarowski in that department are Denzel Mahoney (14.7 points a game), Damien Jefferson (12.0), Christian Bishop (11.6) and Mitch Ballock (10.3).
Still, McDermott knows a bustling stretch like this can test even the deepest teams.
"We talk all the time about being ready all the time if your number's called," McDermott said. "We hope we don't have to be without guys for very long, but it's our expectation that the next guy's going to be ready."
Butler has lost four of five, including a 69-57 defeat at St. John's on Tuesday. A surge of seven straight made field goals brought the Bulldogs to within 55-51 with just over nine minutes to play, but the Red Storm responded with a 10-1 run to distance themselves again.
Jair Bolden scored 17 points, hitting 5 of 12 attempts from behind the arc, but the rest of the Bulldogs couldn't match his efforts from 3-point range, going 1-for-12.
A lack of ball control also doomed Butler, which committed a season-high 16 turnovers.
"We made some poor decisions with the ball (Tuesday)," Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan said. "Not all of the turnovers were due to their pressure. I thought we allowed them to dictate and speed us up. We will grow our toughness and stay the course."
Bryce Nze pulled down 14 rebounds against St. John's while Bryce Golden (12 points) and Aaron Thompson (10) joined Bolden with double-figure point totals.
The Bulldogs were without Chuck Harris, the team's third-leading scorer behind Bolden and Thompson, as he recovers from a knee bruise.
Creighton leads the all-time series 12-9, with the home team winning each of the past six meetings.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Zeil
|6
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|50.0
|75.0
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Zegarowski
|11
|32
|14.1
|4.2
|4.8
|1.10
|0.10
|2.6
|41.4
|40.5
|77.3
|0.1
|4.1
|S. Osmani
|5
|2.6
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|A. O'Connell
|6
|10.5
|5.7
|3.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|51.9
|50.0
|33.3
|0.7
|2.7
|S. Mitchell
|12
|15.1
|3.9
|1.3
|1.8
|0.90
|0.00
|0.7
|52.9
|41.7
|100.0
|0.1
|1.3
|A. Merfeld
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Mahoney
|11
|30.6
|14.7
|4.5
|2.0
|1.30
|0.10
|1.6
|42.3
|36.8
|75.0
|0.8
|3.6
|R. Kalkbrenner
|12
|14
|7.3
|4.4
|0.5
|0.30
|1.80
|0.5
|60.9
|0.0
|60.0
|1.8
|2.7
|A. Jones
|12
|15.4
|6.8
|3.1
|2.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.7
|41.9
|36.0
|74.1
|0.8
|2.3
|D. Jefferson
|12
|29.3
|12.0
|5.2
|3.1
|1.60
|0.30
|1.9
|60.6
|42.9
|45.0
|1.4
|3.8
|J. Epperson
|8
|5.8
|1.8
|2.1
|0.5
|0.00
|0.90
|0.3
|35.7
|25.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1.8
|D. Davis
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Canfield
|7
|5.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.9
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Bishop
|12
|21.4
|11.6
|5.4
|1.0
|0.80
|1.20
|1.1
|66.3
|33.3
|60.9
|1.1
|4.3
|M. Ballock
|12
|33.3
|10.3
|3.1
|2.4
|1.10
|0.30
|1.2
|44.8
|39.8
|55.6
|0.2
|2.9
|Total
|12
|0.0
|83.3
|40.7
|17.8
|7.30
|4.60
|11.3
|49.6
|38.8
|65.8
|8.4
|28.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wilmoth
|9
|18.2
|2.3
|3.4
|0.2
|0.40
|0.20
|0.6
|47.1
|42.9
|66.7
|1.4
|2
|A. Thompson
|5
|31.2
|13.4
|2.6
|4.0
|1.00
|0.20
|2.4
|62.5
|50.0
|55.2
|0.2
|2.4
|M. Tate
|10
|28.9
|7.9
|3.1
|2.7
|1.00
|0.30
|1.7
|34.2
|30.2
|66.7
|0.3
|2.8
|B. Nze
|10
|29.8
|9.6
|7.4
|2.2
|0.60
|0.80
|2.2
|46.3
|35.7
|41.7
|1.9
|5.5
|J. Mulloy
|6
|6.2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Hastings
|8
|9.5
|0.5
|2.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|7.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.8
|1.3
|C. Harris
|9
|29.2
|11.1
|2.6
|2.6
|0.90
|0.10
|1.7
|42.4
|42.9
|76.5
|0.6
|2
|B. Golden
|9
|29.6
|10.1
|4.9
|1.0
|0.70
|0.30
|1.8
|41.1
|0.0
|70.8
|1.7
|3.2
|J. Coles
|6
|17.7
|6.3
|3.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.50
|1.2
|63.6
|28.6
|66.7
|1
|2.3
|J. Bolden
|10
|34.7
|13.4
|3.8
|1.1
|0.30
|0.20
|1.2
|39.1
|43.1
|65.4
|0.3
|3.5
|Total
|10
|0.0
|63.0
|35.0
|11.9
|4.60
|2.50
|11.6
|42.4
|34.7
|61.1
|8.3
|23.8
-
UGA
MISS0
0146 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESP2
-
UNC
FSU0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
AMER
NAVY0
0132.5 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CUSE
PITT0
0140 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm
-
NEB
MD0
0
12:00pm
-
MARQET
STJOHN0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm FS1
-
21OHIOST
14ILL0
0146 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm FOX
-
TEMPLE
TULANE0
0131 O/U
-1
1:00pm ESP+
-
HARTFD
UMBC0
0134.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
WMMARY
DREXEL0
0134.5 O/U
-8
1:00pm
-
NILL
BALLST0
0131.5 O/U
-10.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
VMI0
0167 O/U
-4.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
NEAST
CHARLS0
0127.5 O/U
PK
1:00pm
-
ARMY
BU0
0141 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
17MIZZOU
TEXAM0
0131 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm SECN
-
HOLY
COLG0
0150.5 O/U
-19
1:00pm ESP+
-
NAU
MNTNA0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
1:00pm
-
SDGST
UTAHST0
0128 O/U
-3.5
1:30pm CBS
-
7MICH
23MINN0
0147.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
ODU
RICE0
0143 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP+
-
8CREIGH
BUTLER0
0141.5 O/U
+8
2:00pm FS1
-
COPPST
MORGAN0
0152 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
ORAL
DENVER0
0157.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
WCAR
MERCER0
0157.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
CHATT0
0141 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
TOWSON0
0147.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
CSTCAR
GAST0
0152 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
LSALLE0
0134 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
AKRON0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UK
AUBURN0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
NH
STNYBRK0
0133 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
KENTST
OHIO0
0151 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
NCST0
0
2:00pm
-
PORTST
MONST0
0146 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
LEHIGH
BUCK0
0144 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
MASLOW
BING0
0139 O/U
+5
2:00pm ESP3
-
GMASON
RI0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm NBCS
-
MAINE
UVM0
0124.5 O/U
-17
2:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
GASOU0
0129.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
YOUNG
OAK0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
NCOLO
IDAHO0
0139 O/U
+8.5
3:00pm
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD0
0149 O/U
+7.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
COLO0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm PACN
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0151 O/U
-5.5
3:05pm
-
ARK
BAMA0
0161.5 O/U
-2
3:30pm SECN
-
VALPO
DEPAUL0
0142 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm FS1
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
NIAGARA
MANH0
0124 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
AF0
0137 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
YELCHR
WEBER0
0
4:00pm
-
FIU
FAU0
0143 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
BTHSDA
GC0
0
4:00pm
-
INDST
ILLST0
0141 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
15TXTECH0
0138.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm ESPN
-
ETNST
FURMAN0
0141.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm ESPU
-
NALAB
KENSAW0
0131.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
NTEXAS0
0127 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
UAB
CHARLO0
0124.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CARVER
NCAT0
0
4:00pm
-
BC
ND0
0148.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
FLA
MISSST0
0136 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMD
LAFAY0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
SELOU
ABIL0
0133 O/U
-15.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU0
0
4:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
CMICH0
0149 O/U
-1
4:30pm ESP3
-
NJTECH
ALBANY0
0134 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LALAF
TXARL0
0150.5 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP+
-
MOREHD
SEMO0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
FAIR
MARIST0
0124.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
MURYST
TNMART0
0143.5 O/U
+11.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
USM0
0128 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WASH
UCLA0
0141.5 O/U
-14.5
5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
STETSON0
0133.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
QUINN
MNMTH0
0149 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NORFLK
DELST0
0151.5 O/U
+10
5:00pm
-
APPST
SALAB0
0136 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
CARK0
0156.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
BELMONT
JAXST0
0140 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
ARKLR0
0131 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
EILL0
0154 O/U
+0.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WISGB
DTROIT0
0148 O/U
-6
5:00pm ESP+
-
ALST
ALAM0
0134 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
NMEX
UNLV0
0141.5 O/U
-11
5:30pm CBSSN
-
ARKPB
STHRN0
0137.5 O/U
-10
5:30pm
-
UNF
LPSCMB0
0147 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
LOYMRY
UOP0
0131 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI0
0139 O/U
-10
6:00pm ESP2
-
COLOST
SJST0
0156 O/U
+19.5
6:00pm
-
ROBERT
ILLCHI0
0138 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESP3
-
18UVA
12CLEM0
0116 O/U
+2
6:00pm ESPN
-
IUPUI
NKY0
0141.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
10TENN0
0137 O/U
-18
6:00pm SECN
-
MVSU
ALCORN0
0151.5 O/U
-15
6:30pm
-
MCNSE
NORL0
0148.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
BELLAR
FGC0
0134 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SIENA
RIDER0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
DIXIE
TEXPA0
0144 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
ARIZST
OREGST0
0147.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm PACN
-
CSN
LNGBCH0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
IPFW
MILW0
0150 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEVST
WRIGHT0
0134 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP3
-
PORT
PEPPER0
0152 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
UCRIV
CPOLY0
0130.5 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
TXSA
LATECH0
0148.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
UIW0
0138 O/U
+11.5
7:30pm
-
16LVILLE
MIAMI0
0132 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
WILL0
0
8:00pm
-
KSTATE
4TEXAS0
0133 O/U
-18
8:00pm LHN
-
BYU
SANFRAN0
0144 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
CALSD
UCSB0
0136 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
SDAKST
NEBOM0
0
8:00pm
-
SC
LSU0
0154.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm SECN
-
NDAKST
NDAK0
0127 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
GRAM
TEXSO0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0143.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP+
-
TARL
CALBPTST0
0145.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
TNST
TNTECH0
0137 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
WASHST
USC0
0134 O/U
-13
9:30pm PACN
-
CAL
UTAH0
0135 O/U
-12
10:00pm ESPU
-
1GONZAG
MARYCA0
0146 O/U
+15.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
SNCLRA
USD0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
ECU0
0
PPD
-
GTOWN
PROV0
0
PPD FS1
-
VCU
RICH0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MIAOH
WMICH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
TCU
13WVU0
0
PPD
-
IOWAST
6KANSAS0
0
PPD ESP+
-
XAVIER
SETON0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
FAMU
NCAT0
0
PPD
-
SCST
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
MOREHD
SIUE0
0
PPD
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR0
0
PPD
-
JACKST
PVAM0
0
PPD
-
PEAY
SEMO0
0
PPD
-
OKLA
OKLAST0
0
PPD ESP2
-
ARIZ
22OREG0
0
PPD
-
CSFULL
UCDAV0
0