No. 21 Ohio State ready for huge test at No. 14 Illinois
What wasn't on the stat sheet for No. 21 Ohio State in its 81-71 win over Northwestern on Wednesday leaves coach Chris Holtmann optimistic about the Buckeyes' chances when they play at No. 14 Illinois on Saturday at Champaign, Ill.
Missing from the lineup were starting point guard CJ Walker and backup Jimmy Sotos because of injuries. Under those circumstances, leading scorer E.J. Liddell, who entered the game at 14.0 points per game, would have been expected to step up for the Buckeyes (10-3, 4-3 Big Ten).
But he had a zero in the field-goals made column on six shots and finished with six points by going 6-for-8 at the free-throw line.
Instead, junior forward Justice Sueing made his first career start at point guard and had 13 points and seven rebounds, while junior guard Duane Washington Jr. led four Buckeyes in double figures with a career-high 23 points.
"This is the most proud I've been of our team the entire year," Holtmann said.
Illinois (9-4, 5-2 Big Ten) was supposed to play at Nebraska on Wednesday, but the game was postponed because the Cornhuskers paused full-team activities due to positive COVID-19 results in the program.
The unexpected open date prevented the Illini from getting on the court to erase memories of a 66-63 loss to Maryland on Sunday. Illinois led 59-56 with 7:30 left, but the Illini scored four points the rest of the game.
It left Illinois coach Brad Underwood baffled by the inconsistencies of his team. The Illini outscored Northwestern 53-13 in the second half of their previous game to overcome a 15-point deficit for an 81-56 win.
"There's a million reasons," Underwood said. "It's something different every game. How about turnovers in the first half when you got a chance to really kind of pull away? We missed things, missed opportunities. It's been everything."
The competition has something to do with that, Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu said.
"The Big Ten is loaded," he said. "Every day's a game. Every game's a dogfight. No days off. No games off. You have to come in and compete and play as hard as you can each and every game, each and every day.
"I love my team. I love where we're at. I definitely think we can play better. We will play better, but it's just a bump in the road in the journey. So, 5-2 in the Big Ten, it's pretty solid. We have to focus up and finish the month strong, and we'll be right there."
The Buckeyes hope Liddell, a two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball, will be rejuvenated in a return to his home state.
"When we're at our best I feel like everybody is out there playing 100 percent, playing confidently," Ohio State guard Justin Ahrens said. "We can keep building off these wins and ultimately keep it rolling."
The Buckeyes haven't been to the State Farm Center in more than four years. The last time Ohio State played at Illinois was Jan. 1, 2017, a span of 1,477 days.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|21 Ohio State 10-3
|76.8 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|13.2 APG
|14 Illinois 9-4
|83.3 PPG
|45.1 RPG
|17.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Young
|13
|25.6
|8.2
|6.5
|0.8
|0.30
|0.50
|0.3
|52.6
|25.0
|73.3
|2
|4.5
|D. Washington Jr.
|13
|30.8
|15.7
|3.0
|2.7
|0.70
|0.00
|1.8
|38.6
|37.4
|88.6
|0.1
|2.9
|C. Walker
|11
|31.5
|8.7
|2.8
|4.2
|0.70
|0.20
|2.0
|30.1
|20.0
|97.7
|0.5
|2.4
|S. Towns
|7
|7.9
|4.3
|2.1
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|45.0
|38.5
|87.5
|0.4
|1.7
|J. Sueing
|13
|25.4
|10.8
|5.2
|1.9
|0.80
|0.10
|1.9
|50.5
|23.5
|71.4
|1.5
|3.7
|J. Sotos
|12
|9.5
|1.7
|0.8
|1.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.5
|E. Liddell
|11
|26.7
|13.3
|6.7
|1.5
|0.90
|1.40
|1.5
|48.6
|16.7
|74.5
|1.8
|4.9
|Z. Key
|13
|14.2
|6.9
|3.8
|0.5
|0.10
|1.10
|0.8
|58.8
|0.0
|60.0
|2.1
|1.8
|M. Johnson jr.
|2
|7.5
|3.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|66.7
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Jallow
|10
|18.5
|4.6
|3.0
|0.6
|0.50
|0.30
|0.7
|46.2
|6.3
|60.0
|0.7
|2.3
|H. Hookfin
|3
|3.7
|2.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|I. Diallo
|3
|3.3
|0.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.7
|0.3
|J. Davidson JR.
|2
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|0.5
|E. Brown III
|13
|9
|2.1
|2.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|33.3
|23.8
|50.0
|0.5
|1.8
|J. Ahrens
|13
|14.5
|5.8
|1.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|51.0
|52.1
|50.0
|0.2
|1.3
|Total
|13
|0.0
|76.8
|42.5
|13.2
|4.10
|3.60
|9.8
|44.5
|32.8
|75.3
|11.5
|27.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Williams
|13
|26.6
|6.5
|5.9
|2.1
|0.70
|0.10
|0.8
|57.4
|63.6
|56.3
|0.9
|5
|T. Underwood
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Serven
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|E. Padilla Jr.
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Miller
|13
|25.5
|9.3
|1.9
|0.7
|0.60
|0.00
|1.2
|40.4
|36.2
|66.7
|0.3
|1.6
|B. Lieb
|3
|3.3
|1.3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0.7
|C. Hawkins
|12
|5.8
|1.3
|1.0
|0.6
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|44.4
|20.0
|54.5
|0.5
|0.5
|J. Hamlin
|5
|2
|1.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.6
|Z. Griffith
|3
|3.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Grandison
|12
|8.3
|2.4
|2.5
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|45.8
|45.5
|100.0
|0.7
|1.8
|T. Frazier
|13
|31.7
|8.4
|3.1
|2.9
|1.10
|0.10
|1.6
|38.8
|38.6
|83.3
|0
|3.1
|A. Dosunmu
|13
|34.6
|22.4
|6.9
|4.8
|0.70
|0.30
|3.2
|49.8
|42.2
|81.2
|1.2
|5.7
|A. Curbelo
|13
|21.7
|9.3
|3.3
|4.6
|1.20
|0.20
|2.5
|47.9
|20.0
|80.0
|0.4
|2.9
|K. Cockburn
|13
|26.7
|17.3
|10.1
|0.2
|0.20
|1.40
|1.9
|69.2
|0.0
|56.3
|2.9
|7.2
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|G. Bezhanishvili
|13
|16.3
|5.7
|3.2
|0.8
|0.20
|0.50
|1.2
|60.0
|66.7
|42.9
|1.5
|1.6
|Total
|13
|0.0
|83.3
|45.1
|17.5
|5.10
|2.80
|13.5
|51.5
|41.2
|68.7
|10.8
|31.0
-
AMER
NAVY0
0132.5 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
MISS0
0146 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESP2
-
UNC
FSU0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
CUSE
PITT0
0140 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm
-
MARQET
STJOHN0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm FS1
-
21OHIOST
14ILL0
0146 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm FOX
-
NAU
MNTNA0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
1:00pm
-
NEAST
CHARLS0
0127.5 O/U
PK
1:00pm
-
WMMARY
DREXEL0
0134.5 O/U
-8
1:00pm
-
HARTFD
UMBC0
0134.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NILL
BALLST0
0131.5 O/U
-10.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
VMI0
0167 O/U
-4.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
TULANE0
0131 O/U
-1
1:00pm ESP+
-
17MIZZOU
TEXAM0
0131 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm SECN
-
ARMY
BU0
0141 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
HOLY
COLG0
0150.5 O/U
-19
1:00pm ESP+
-
SDGST
UTAHST0
0128 O/U
-3.5
1:30pm CBS
-
PORTST
MONST0
0146 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
GATECH
NCST0
0
2:00pm
-
KENTST
OHIO0
0151 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP+
-
NH
STNYBRK0
0133 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
MASLOW
BING0
0139 O/U
+5
2:00pm ESP3
-
WCAR
MERCER0
0157.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
LEHIGH
BUCK0
0144 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
LSALLE0
0134 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
ORAL
DENVER0
0157.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
UK
AUBURN0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
GMASON
RI0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm NBCS
-
7MICH
23MINN0
0147.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
ODU
RICE0
0143 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
CHATT0
0141 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
TOWSON0
0147.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
MAINE
UVM0
0124.5 O/U
-17
2:00pm ESP3
-
COPPST
MORGAN0
0152 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
TOLEDO
AKRON0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
8CREIGH
BUTLER0
0141.5 O/U
+8
2:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
GAST0
0152 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
GASOU0
0129.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
COLO0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm PACN
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD0
0149 O/U
+7.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
YOUNG
OAK0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
NCOLO
IDAHO0
0139 O/U
+8.5
3:00pm
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0151 O/U
-5.5
3:05pm
-
ARK
BAMA0
0161.5 O/U
-2
3:30pm SECN
-
2BAYLOR
15TXTECH0
0138.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm ESPN
-
YELCHR
WEBER0
0
4:00pm
-
BTHSDA
GC0
0
4:00pm
-
CARVER
NCAT0
0
4:00pm
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
BC
ND0
0148.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
LOYMD
LAFAY0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
VALPO
DEPAUL0
0142 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm FS1
-
FLA
MISSST0
0136 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP2
-
WYO
AF0
0137 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
UTEP
NTEXAS0
0127 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
INDST
ILLST0
0141 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
NIAGARA
MANH0
0124 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
ABIL0
0133 O/U
-15.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
KENSAW0
0131.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
CHARLO0
0124.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FAU0
0143 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
ETNST
FURMAN0
0141.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm ESPU
-
EMICH
CMICH0
0149 O/U
-1
4:30pm ESP3
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU0
0
4:30pm ESP+
-
BELMONT
JAXST0
0140 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MOREHD
SEMO0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
MURYST
TNMART0
0143.5 O/U
+11.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
USM0
0128 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WISGB
DTROIT0
0148 O/U
-6
5:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
STETSON0
0133.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
MARIST0
0124.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
EKY
EILL0
0154 O/U
+0.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
QUINN
MNMTH0
0149 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
ARKLR0
0131 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LALAF
TXARL0
0150.5 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP+
-
WASH
UCLA0
0141.5 O/U
-14.5
5:00pm PACN
-
APPST
SALAB0
0136 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP+
-
NORFLK
DELST0
0151.5 O/U
+10
5:00pm
-
NICHST
CARK0
0156.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
NJTECH
ALBANY0
0134 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKPB
STHRN0
0137.5 O/U
-10
5:30pm
-
NMEX
UNLV0
0141.5 O/U
-11
5:30pm CBSSN
-
ALST
ALAM0
0134 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
IUPUI
NKY0
0141.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
10TENN0
0137 O/U
-18
6:00pm SECN
-
ROBERT
ILLCHI0
0138 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESP3
-
COLOST
SJST0
0156 O/U
+19.5
6:00pm
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI0
0139 O/U
-10
6:00pm ESP2
-
18UVA
12CLEM0
0116 O/U
+2
6:00pm ESPN
-
LOYMRY
UOP0
0131 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
UNF
LPSCMB0
0147 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
ALCORN0
0151.5 O/U
-15
6:30pm
-
SIENA
RIDER0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
DIXIE
TEXPA0
0144 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
CLEVST
WRIGHT0
0134 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP3
-
IPFW
MILW0
0150 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BELLAR
FGC0
0134 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSN
LNGBCH0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
UCRIV
CPOLY0
0130.5 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
TXSA
LATECH0
0148.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
PEPPER0
0152 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
ARIZST
OREGST0
0147.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm PACN
-
MCNSE
NORL0
0148.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
SFA
UIW0
0138 O/U
+11.5
7:30pm
-
UMKC
WILL0
0
8:00pm
-
CALSD
UCSB0
0136 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
KSTATE
4TEXAS0
0133 O/U
-18
8:00pm LHN
-
BYU
SANFRAN0
0144 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
16LVILLE
MIAMI0
0132 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
SDAKST
NEBOM0
0
8:00pm
-
NDAKST
NDAK0
0127 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
GRAM
TEXSO0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
SC
LSU0
0154.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm SECN
-
TARL
CALBPTST0
0145.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
TNST
TNTECH0
0137 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0143.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
USC0
0134 O/U
-13
9:30pm PACN
-
CAL
UTAH0
0135 O/U
-12
10:00pm ESPU
-
1GONZAG
MARYCA0
0146 O/U
+15.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
SNCLRA
USD0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
ECU0
0
PPD
-
GTOWN
PROV0
0
PPD FS1
-
NEB
MD0
0
PPD
-
VCU
RICH0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MIAOH
WMICH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
IOWAST
6KANSAS0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TCU
13WVU0
0
PPD
-
XAVIER
SETON0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
SCST
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
FAMU
NCAT0
0
PPD
-
MOREHD
SIUE0
0
PPD
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR0
0
PPD
-
PEAY
SEMO0
0
PPD
-
JACKST
PVAM0
0
PPD
-
OKLA
OKLAST0
0
PPD ESP2
-
ARIZ
22OREG0
0
PPD
-
CSFULL
UCDAV0
0