Purdue hopes to build off road success when it hosts Penn St.
Trevion Williams has asserted himself in Purdue's past two games, combining for 48 points to spur road victories against No. 23 Michigan State and in-state rival Indiana.
Merely using the size advantage afforded by his 6-foot-10, 265-pound frame has been key, and Boilermakers coach Matt Painter wants Williams to continue that trend when Purdue hosts Penn State on Sunday afternoon in West Lafayette, Ind.
"When he keeps things simple, he's tough to deal with," Painter said. "When he tried to get cute and do some other things, he doesn't help his cause. He might make a shot every blue moon that way. But I thought the second half of both games, Michigan State and Indiana, he was fantastic."
Coming off a four-game road trip that included meetings with three ranked schools, Purdue (9-5, 4-3 Big Ten) will face a Nittany Lions team that's been idle since an 87-85 overtime loss at Indiana on Dec. 30.
Penn State has had four straight postponements due to COVID-19 concerns within the program and enters on a three-game losing streak.
Although coach Jim Ferry declined to offer specifics on which players would still be out due to quarantining, he said the Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-3) would have enough players Sunday as they begin a stretch of four games in seven days.
"When you're playing four games in a week, it's hard for NBA teams. But we're gonna have to do it," Ferry said. "It is what it is. But our guys are excited about it. ... I believe we're gonna have to play more guys. That's what I'm seeing going in. ... We've really got to be smart with this."
Izaiah Brockington (15.1) and Myreon Jones (14.3) lead four Penn State players averaging in double figures.
Williams remains Purdue's primary scorer (15.5 points a game), rebounder (9.6 a game) and driving force, emphasizing each attribute in Thursday's 81-69 victory against Indiana.
Williams registered a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds. He has scored in double figures in nine straight games while averaging 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds during that stretch.
"'Tre being a junior, a leader, we need that from him," said Purdue's Jaden Ivey, who scored a career-best 13 points against the Hoosiers. "Every game, we need that from him and he brings his all on the court. He doesn't back down from anything, any challenge. That's what's great to him, and I look up to him as a big bro."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Penn State 3-4
|78.4 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Purdue 9-5
|71.1 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|15.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wheeler
|7
|30.4
|5.3
|4.0
|4.3
|1.60
|0.00
|1.4
|38.2
|31.6
|50.0
|1
|3
|A. Tsimbila
|6
|4
|0.7
|1.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.80
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|S. Sessoms
|7
|26.4
|12.6
|1.3
|3.0
|1.90
|0.30
|2.1
|47.4
|45.5
|54.5
|0.3
|1
|T. Nussbaum
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. McCloskey
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Lundy
|7
|26.9
|12.6
|3.3
|0.4
|0.40
|1.00
|1.1
|45.1
|36.4
|85.7
|0.6
|2.7
|P. Kelly
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Jones
|7
|28.9
|14.3
|2.7
|2.7
|1.60
|0.00
|1.1
|39.1
|37.5
|85.0
|0.9
|1.9
|D. Johnson
|4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Harrar
|7
|21.4
|7.0
|6.6
|0.7
|0.40
|0.10
|1.9
|60.0
|0.0
|68.4
|2.7
|3.9
|D. Gordon
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Dread
|7
|22.7
|8.4
|2.9
|1.0
|1.10
|0.30
|1.1
|40.0
|36.6
|80.0
|0.7
|2.1
|C. Dorsey
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|T. Buttrick
|7
|14.7
|2.1
|4.3
|0.9
|0.40
|0.60
|0.3
|40.0
|30.0
|0.0
|1.1
|3.1
|I. Brockington
|7
|29.1
|15.1
|4.7
|1.1
|0.90
|0.40
|1.3
|50.0
|52.9
|72.2
|1.4
|3.3
|Total
|7
|0.0
|78.4
|37.4
|14.3
|8.30
|3.40
|11.6
|44.5
|37.6
|72.2
|11.7
|22.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wulbrun
|1
|3
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Williams
|14
|25.1
|15.5
|9.6
|2.4
|0.50
|0.60
|2.5
|53.7
|0.0
|50.9
|3.4
|6.1
|A. Wheeler
|14
|20.4
|4.2
|5.0
|1.5
|0.70
|0.60
|1.3
|39.7
|27.8
|60.0
|1
|4
|I. Thompson
|14
|20.7
|5.4
|1.6
|1.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|44.2
|41.2
|72.7
|0.6
|1
|S. Stefanovic
|14
|31.3
|10.5
|2.9
|2.6
|0.40
|0.10
|1.1
|45.7
|49.3
|78.8
|0.1
|2.9
|B. Newman
|14
|25.8
|9.5
|3.6
|1.9
|0.90
|0.40
|1.6
|43.6
|41.5
|93.8
|0.5
|3.1
|E. Morton
|14
|10.6
|0.8
|0.7
|1.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.8
|22.2
|23.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.6
|C. Martin
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Ivey
|9
|15.6
|6.4
|2.4
|1.2
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|38.6
|22.7
|56.3
|0.4
|2
|E. Hunter Jr.
|10
|29.4
|10.4
|2.5
|3.5
|1.10
|0.00
|2.2
|34.3
|33.3
|87.5
|0.5
|2
|M. Gillis
|14
|20.1
|4.9
|3.1
|1.2
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|49.1
|30.0
|80.0
|1.1
|2
|M. Frost
|1
|3
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Z. Edey
|14
|13.9
|8.2
|3.7
|0.2
|0.10
|0.90
|1.8
|58.9
|0.0
|69.0
|1.4
|2.4
|Total
|14
|0.0
|71.1
|39.8
|15.9
|4.40
|2.70
|13.4
|45.7
|37.4
|69.3
|10.4
|26.4
-
MASLOW
BING0
0143 O/U
+6.5
12:00pm ESP3
-
5IOWA
NWEST0
0159 O/U
+10
12:00pm CBS
-
AMER
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-5
12:00pm ESP+
-
HARTFD
UMBC0
0135 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
WMMARY
DREXEL0
0135 O/U
-9.5
1:00pm
-
NEAST
CHARLS0
0127.5 O/U
+2
1:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
DEL0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm
-
HOLY
COLG0
0150.5 O/U
-20
1:00pm ESP+
-
MAINE
UVM0
0122 O/U
-18
1:00pm ESP3
-
PSU
PURDUE0
0139.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm BTN
-
ARMY
BU0
0139.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
11HOU0
0129.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESPU
-
COPPST
MORGAN0
0152 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
NH
STNYBRK0
0134 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
WKY
MRSHL0
0151 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
FORD0
0135 O/U
+8.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
MEMP
TULSA0
0130 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP+
-
INDST
ILLST0
0141.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP3
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0124.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm ESP3
-
SACST
IDST0
0129 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
STPETE
IONA0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
NEVADA0
0135.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBSSN
-
BUCK
LEHIGH0
0144.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
GWASH0
0138.5 O/U
+7.5
4:30pm NBCS
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
SNCLRA
USD0
0138 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
NORFLK
DELST0
0150.5 O/U
+10
5:00pm
-
NJTECH
ALBANY0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LAFAY
LOYMD0
0150 O/U
-1
6:00pm CBSSN
-
20VATECH
WAKE0
0140 O/U
+7
6:00pm
-
MISST
MOST0
0
6:00pm
-
TARL
WEBER0
0140 O/U
-12
9:00pm
-
CSN
CSFULL0
0149 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESP3
-
SCST
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
IND
MICHST0
0
PPD CBS
-
FAMU
NCAT0
0
PPD
-
WICHST
SMU0
0
PPD