No. 22 Illinois goes for sweep of Big Ten rival Penn State
With four or five potential pros on its roster and perhaps a couple of future NBA All-Stars, No. 22 Illinois was expected to challenge for the Big Ten Conference title back in November and potentially make a deep NCAA Tournament run.
The Fighting Illini might still meet all of those lofty expectations, but they should probably consider playing with more urgency and toughness, beginning with Tuesday night's visit from conference rival Penn State.
After sitting on an upset loss to Maryland for six days before Saturday's late morning tip-off with No. 21 Ohio State, Illinois promptly fell behind 10-2 and 37-19 in the first half of an eventual 87-81 defeat in Champaign.
The loss dropped coach Brad Underwood's team to 9-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference, and after the game, he sounded like a man who has seen enough.
"I'm getting really frustrated with really poor, lack of emotion, non-competitive starts," he said to the Champaign News-Gazette.
"You can't come out of a locker room and can't come out of a pregame huddle and be down 10-2.
"You can't have guys not show up and not be assignment-sound and not be dialed in mentally. Right now we have that. We've got to put five guys on the floor who will be competitive, not just ride the emotional waves of good or bad. Just play."
Illinois waited too long to play against a solid team that looked more connected on both ends of the floor. It chopped the deficit to four several times in the final minute, but just didn't come up with key stops.
The Illini wasted another 22-point effort from Ayo Dosunmu, as well as 15 points and 11 rebounds from Kofi Cockburn. The duo teams up to score nearly 40 points per game, or nearly half of the team's 83.1 ppg.
Meanwhile, Penn State (3-5, 0-4) got back on the floor Sunday for its first game since Dec. 30, falling 80-72 at Purdue. The Nittany Lions were predictably rusty in the first half, scoring just nine points in the first 10 minutes.
They rallied to take a lead later in the half and trailed only 33-32 at intermission, but the Boilermakers started the second half with an 18-5 spurt that was simply too much for Penn State to overcome.
"For all of us, it felt great to be back on the court and playing for each other," Nittany Lions interim coach Jim Ferry said. "We just have to keep grinding and keep getting better."
Myreon Jones led Penn State with a career-high 23 points, while senior John Harrar enjoyed the best game of his career with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Harrar grabbed an incredible 10 offensive rebounds.
Jones leads four Nittany Lions in double figures with 15.4 ppg. Their modest record aside, Penn State owns one of the better road wins of the season with a 75-55 rout at No. 20 Virginia Tech, which is contending for the Atlantic Coast Conference lead.
Illinois is aiming for a season sweep of the Nittany Lions after bagging a 98-81 decision on Dec. 23 behind 30 points from Dosunmu.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Penn State 3-5
|77.6 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.9 APG
|22 Illinois 9-5
|83.1 PPG
|44.0 RPG
|17.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wheeler
|8
|30.3
|5.0
|4.3
|4.1
|1.90
|0.00
|1.8
|35.0
|30.4
|45.5
|0.9
|3.4
|A. Tsimbila
|7
|3.7
|0.6
|1.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.70
|0.4
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|S. Sessoms
|8
|25.4
|11.5
|1.4
|2.8
|1.60
|0.30
|1.9
|46.3
|43.5
|54.5
|0.3
|1.1
|T. Nussbaum
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. McCloskey
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Lundy
|8
|26.8
|11.9
|3.5
|0.4
|0.40
|1.00
|1.1
|41.5
|32.5
|87.5
|0.8
|2.8
|P. Kelly
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Jones
|8
|29.5
|15.4
|2.6
|2.4
|1.50
|0.10
|1.1
|39.4
|37.7
|85.0
|0.9
|1.8
|D. Johnson
|4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Harrar
|8
|22.1
|7.9
|7.5
|1.0
|0.40
|0.30
|1.6
|62.2
|0.0
|63.0
|3.6
|3.9
|D. Gordon
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Dread
|8
|22.6
|7.8
|2.5
|1.1
|1.00
|0.30
|1.0
|38.2
|34.8
|80.0
|0.6
|1.9
|C. Dorsey
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|T. Buttrick
|8
|14.5
|2.6
|4.4
|0.8
|0.40
|0.50
|0.3
|40.0
|33.3
|0.0
|1.3
|3.1
|I. Brockington
|8
|29.1
|14.8
|5.3
|1.3
|1.00
|0.40
|1.1
|45.6
|42.9
|75.0
|1.6
|3.6
|Total
|8
|0.0
|77.6
|39.6
|13.9
|8.10
|3.40
|11.0
|42.8
|35.5
|70.9
|13.1
|23.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Williams
|14
|26.2
|6.2
|5.6
|2.0
|0.70
|0.10
|0.8
|54.9
|61.1
|56.3
|0.9
|4.8
|T. Underwood
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Serven
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|E. Padilla Jr.
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Miller
|14
|25.9
|9.6
|2.3
|0.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.1
|40.7
|36.4
|71.4
|0.4
|1.9
|B. Lieb
|3
|3.3
|1.3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0.7
|C. Hawkins
|13
|5.7
|1.2
|0.9
|0.5
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|44.4
|20.0
|54.5
|0.5
|0.5
|J. Hamlin
|5
|2
|1.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.6
|Z. Griffith
|3
|3.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Grandison
|13
|8.6
|2.8
|2.4
|0.9
|0.30
|0.20
|0.2
|46.7
|46.7
|100.0
|0.6
|1.8
|T. Frazier
|14
|32.1
|8.4
|2.9
|3.0
|1.10
|0.10
|1.6
|38.2
|38.7
|83.3
|0
|2.9
|A. Dosunmu
|14
|34.6
|22.4
|6.7
|4.9
|0.80
|0.30
|3.0
|48.9
|41.7
|82.3
|1.3
|5.4
|A. Curbelo
|14
|21
|8.8
|3.2
|4.4
|1.10
|0.10
|2.5
|47.4
|17.6
|77.8
|0.4
|2.9
|K. Cockburn
|14
|27.1
|17.1
|10.1
|0.1
|0.10
|1.30
|2.0
|70.8
|0.0
|54.1
|3.1
|7
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|G. Bezhanishvili
|14
|16.1
|5.9
|2.9
|0.8
|0.20
|0.50
|1.1
|60.7
|50.0
|46.7
|1.4
|1.5
|Total
|14
|0.0
|83.1
|44.0
|17.3
|5.10
|2.70
|13.3
|51.3
|40.5
|68.8
|10.7
|30.1
-
NCWILM
TOWSON0
0143.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
BUFF
KENTST0
0162 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
HIGHPT
LONGWD0
0132.5 O/U
PK
6:00pm
-
KSTATE
OKLA0
0136 O/U
-14
6:30pm
-
PURDUE
15OHIOST0
0137 O/U
-5
6:30pm BTN
-
OHIO
NILL0
0139 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
USCUP
CHARSO0
0137 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP+
-
SC
19MIZZOU0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm SECN
-
RADFRD
CAMP0
0129 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCASHV
GWEBB0
0149 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
AKRON
BGREEN0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
6TENN
FLA0
0136 O/U
+7
7:00pm ESPN
-
WINTHR
PRESBY0
0148.5 O/U
+16
7:00pm ESPU
-
MD
7MICH0
0140.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm FS1
-
MIAMI
CUSE0
0140 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
BUTLER
DEPAUL0
0135 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SEMO
TNST0
0135 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
USC
OREGST0
0137 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
CMICH
TOLEDO0
0158 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
MIAOH0
0135.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
PSU
22ILL0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm BTN
-
18BAMA
LSU0
0164 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP2
-
MISS
MISSST0
0130.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm SECN
-
COLOST
UTAHST0
0138.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
PITT0
0143.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESPN
-
USD
LOYMRY0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
SETON
3NOVA0
0140 O/U
-9
9:00pm FS1
-
CAMP
HAMP0
0
PPD
-
OKLAST
14WVU0
0
PPD
-
WMICH
EMICH0
0
PPD