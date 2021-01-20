Washington State, Utah look to break out of slumps
Washington State, Utah look to break out of slumps
Washington State is coming off a 1-3 road trip and Utah is coming off a 1-3 homestand.
One of the two has to improve Thursday night when they meet in a Pac-12 Conference contest in Pullman, Wash.
The Cougars are just 1-4 since an 8-0 start, including consecutive losses last week on their trip to the Southern California schools. After a 91-61 rout at UCLA on Jan. 14, they fell 85-77 Saturday night at USC.
Despite a game-high 27 points from Isaac Bonton, Washington State (9-4, 2-4) never led. It cut a 15-point second-half deficit down to four on two occasions down the stretch but couldn't stop the Trojans when it mattered.
"We got off to a slow start," said Cougars coach Kyle Smith. "We were playing catch-up and they're a very good team. We have to get back to defending better. We gave up some silly points in transition and we're turning the ball over way too much. For a team that takes pride in our defense, we're not defending well."
Washington State allows just 66 points per game, but permitted 88 per game during its trip to Southern California. That's too much for an offense scoring just 69.3 points and hitting only 41.4 percent from the field.
Bonton is averaging 18.9 points per game, while Noah Williams is adding 12.0.
As for Utah (5-6, 2-5), it is trying to pick up the pieces from a 72-63 home loss Saturday night to California, which entered the game with one conference win. The Utes presented the Golden Bears with their second after blowing a 12-point halftime lead and allowing 50 second-half points.
Wasted in the defeat was another outstanding performance from Timmy Allen. The junior collected a game-high 26 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists, boosting his averages to a team-best 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
"We can't take any team lightly," Allen said to the Deseret News after the loss to Cal. "We can't get complacent and we can't get comfortable. We are not good enough to do that."
One reason Utah is on the wrong side of .500 is that besides Allen, it has just one other double-figure scorer. That's Alfonso Plummer, who's hitting for 13 points.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Utah 5-6
|68.9 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Washington St. 9-4
|69.3 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|11.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Thioune
|8
|4.9
|0.8
|1.9
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.9
|1
|A. Plummer
|11
|26.7
|13.0
|2.8
|1.1
|1.10
|0.10
|1.1
|43.4
|35.2
|70.6
|0.5
|2.3
|I. Martinez
|11
|11.3
|2.9
|1.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.50
|0.6
|33.3
|17.6
|70.0
|0.2
|1.2
|P. Larsson
|11
|22.6
|8.0
|2.8
|2.6
|0.40
|0.30
|2.2
|49.1
|50.0
|92.0
|0.6
|2.2
|L. Krystkowiak
|1
|4
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|B. King
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Kellier
|2
|7.5
|2.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|1.5
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1
|R. Jones
|11
|27.3
|5.7
|2.0
|4.1
|1.60
|0.10
|1.2
|36.8
|31.3
|73.3
|0.5
|1.5
|M. Jantunen
|10
|29.1
|9.5
|4.5
|1.1
|0.80
|0.10
|1.3
|63.6
|40.0
|83.3
|1.2
|3.3
|B. Carlson
|11
|19
|6.4
|3.5
|0.6
|0.40
|1.80
|0.5
|50.0
|33.3
|45.0
|0.8
|2.7
|J. Brenchley
|8
|5.5
|0.6
|0.9
|0.9
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|22.2
|16.7
|0.0
|0.4
|0.5
|R. Battin
|11
|21.5
|5.4
|4.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|27.9
|18.2
|86.4
|0.9
|3.6
|T. Allen
|11
|34
|17.3
|5.8
|3.4
|1.50
|0.30
|2.8
|45.4
|27.3
|70.8
|1.2
|4.6
|Total
|11
|0.0
|68.9
|36.4
|15.5
|6.80
|3.40
|11.3
|43.8
|30.3
|73.4
|8.9
|24.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Williams
|13
|27.2
|12.0
|3.3
|1.9
|1.20
|0.20
|2.1
|45.8
|43.6
|74.4
|0.4
|2.9
|M. Warren
|12
|11.2
|2.1
|1.2
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|34.6
|21.4
|40.0
|0.1
|1.1
|C. Rosario
|4
|9.3
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|D. Rodman
|5
|20.2
|5.2
|3.4
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.6
|39.1
|33.3
|80.0
|0.8
|2.6
|R. Rapp
|8
|21.4
|2.4
|3.1
|1.9
|0.40
|0.10
|1.3
|19.2
|16.7
|75.0
|0.1
|3
|T. Miller
|6
|14.8
|2.8
|3.7
|1.0
|0.20
|0.20
|1.7
|23.5
|0.0
|47.4
|1.3
|2.3
|V. Markovetskyy
|12
|12.9
|3.4
|3.2
|0.2
|0.10
|0.90
|0.8
|61.3
|0.0
|60.0
|1.5
|1.7
|A. Kunc
|11
|15.8
|5.3
|3.2
|0.4
|0.60
|0.10
|0.6
|37.8
|30.4
|88.5
|1.2
|2
|A. Jakimovski
|13
|27.2
|7.6
|5.0
|1.0
|0.30
|0.20
|1.8
|35.5
|36.9
|56.3
|1.2
|3.8
|D. Jackson
|10
|15
|5.2
|3.5
|0.1
|0.20
|0.60
|1.1
|53.1
|0.0
|56.3
|1.1
|2.4
|B. Chatfield
|4
|4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|I. Bonton
|12
|35.5
|18.9
|4.5
|4.0
|1.90
|0.10
|3.4
|39.1
|33.3
|65.8
|0.3
|4.2
|T. Bamba
|13
|12.8
|3.4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|1.1
|42.1
|33.3
|60.0
|0.5
|1.4
|E. Abogidi
|13
|24.3
|9.9
|8.2
|0.4
|0.80
|1.90
|1.7
|50.6
|40.7
|82.9
|2.5
|5.8
|Total
|13
|0.0
|69.3
|42.8
|11.2
|6.10
|4.20
|14.9
|41.4
|33.4
|67.6
|10.6
|29.5
-
EMICH
BUFF0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEX0
0145 O/U
-7
3:00pm
-
USC
STNFRD0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm FS1
-
BGREEN
MIAOH0
0142.5 O/U
+4.5
5:30pm
-
CMICH
AKRON0
0153.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm ESP+
-
STMYMD
MORGAN0
0
6:00pm
-
FDU
MERMAK0
0141 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
MOUNT
CCTST0
0131.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
SEMO
MOREHD0
0127 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESPU
-
SFTRPA
SACHRT0
0143.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
RUT
PSU0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm BTN
-
WICHST
MEMP0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
BENUM
UNLV0
0
8:00pm
-
MONST
NAU0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
MARYCA
LOYMRY0
0125 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
TNMART
EKY0
0155.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
BELMONT0
0153.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm ESP+
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0120.5 O/U
+2
8:05pm
-
TNTECH
PEAY0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
JAXST
MURYST0
0134.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm ESP+
-
EWASH
NCOLO0
0143 O/U
+3
8:30pm
-
SIUE
TNST0
0136.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
UOP
PEPPER0
0139 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
PORT
BYU0
0149 O/U
-22.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
SUTAH
WEBER0
0153.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
ARIZ
ARIZST0
0153.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
24UCLA
CAL0
0133 O/U
+9
9:00pm ESPU
-
IND
4IOWA0
0150.5 O/U
-10
9:01pm FS1
-
SANFRAN
SNCLRA0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
UTAH
WASHST0
0135 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm PACN
-
IDST
PORTST0
0139 O/U
-3
10:05pm
-
COLOST
UTAHST0
0140.5 O/U
-8
11:00pm FS1
-
STFRAN
LIU0
0
PPD
-
DRAKE
NIOWA0
0
PPD
-
SILL
MOST0
0
PPD
-
CRON
NIOWA0
0