St. John's Ponds scores 26 in return from abdominal strain

  • Mar 07, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Shamorie Ponds returned from an abdominal strain and scored 26 points and ninth-seeded St. John's took over in the second half to beat ninth-seeded Georgetown 88-77 in the first round of the Big East Tournament on Wednesday night.

Marvin Clark II scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half and the Red Storm (16-16) beat the Hoyas (15-15) in the first round for the second straight year. It also was St. John's first win over Georgetown in three games this season and its sixth win in nine games overall.

Justin Simon added 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Red Storm advanced to a quarterfinal game against top-seeded Xavier on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Tariq Owens had 13 points.

Jessie Govan had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Georgetown, but only eight points came in the second half. Marcus Derrickson added 20 points for the Hoyas, who have lost five in a row.

St. John's won this one with its shooting and defense. It shot 53 percent from the field for the game and held Georgetown to 26 percent in the second half.

Down six at the half, St. John's took the lead for good when Owens scored in the lane to snap a 59-all tie and ignite an 8-0 run that ended with a basket and free throw by Ponds and a three-point play by Simon for a 67-59 lead with 9:11 to go.

The closest Georgetown got the rest of the way was five points.

The game was not a typical Big East postseason game. There was little defense as both teams went up and down the court with the Hoyas taking a 48-42 halftime lead with Govan scoring 20 points. Ponds had 13 for the Red Storm.

UP NEXT

St. John's: Faces top-seeded Xavier in the opening quarterfinal on Thursday. The Red Storm lost both regular-season games.

Georgetown: Have to hope for an NIT bid or wait for next season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Amar Alibegovic 20.0
  Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 1 Shamorie Ponds made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Shamorie Ponds made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett 30.0
+ 1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Tariq Owens 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Jessie Govan 39.0
  Bashir Ahmed missed 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Bashir Ahmed made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
Team Stats
Points 88 77
Field Goals 31-58 (53.4%) 24-62 (38.7%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 12-32 (37.5%)
Free Throws 21-26 (80.8%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 39
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 27 23
Team 2 7
Assists 13 18
Steals 5 3
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
S. Ponds G
26 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
15
J. Govan C
28 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo St. John's 16-16 424688
home team logo Georgetown 15-15 482977
O/U 144.5, GTOWN +3.0
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo St. John's 16-16 73.0 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Georgetown 15-15 78.4 PPG 40.9 RPG 17.4 APG
Key Players
2
S. Ponds G 21.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 4.9 APG 41.7 FG%
15
J. Govan C 17.5 PPG 10.0 RPG 2.0 APG 51.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
S. Ponds G 26 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
15
J. Govan C 28 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
53.4 FG% 38.7
26.3 3PT FG% 37.5
80.8 FT% 85.0
St. John's
Starters
S. Ponds
M. Clark II
J. Simon
T. Owens
B. Ahmed
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Ponds 36 26 2 3 1 0 1 2 9/14 0/3 8/9 0 2
M. Clark II 34 16 4 1 0 1 1 5 6/14 2/4 2/2 0 4
J. Simon 29 16 10 6 4 0 2 3 5/6 0/0 6/8 0 10
T. Owens 34 13 7 0 0 1 2 5 6/9 0/2 1/1 0 7
B. Ahmed 33 10 6 3 0 2 2 2 3/8 2/4 2/4 3 3
Bench
B. Trimble Jr.
A. Alibegovic
J. Camus
K. Yakwe
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
B. Diakite
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Trimble Jr. 15 7 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/5 1/4 2/2 1 0
A. Alibegovic 19 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yakwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Diakite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 31 13 5 5 10 21 31/58 5/19 21/26 4 27
Georgetown
Starters
J. Govan
M. Derrickson
J. Mulmore
J. Pickett
K. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Govan 35 28 11 2 2 1 1 1 9/21 2/4 8/9 2 9
M. Derrickson 33 20 8 2 0 0 0 3 6/12 6/11 2/2 3 5
J. Mulmore 25 4 1 4 0 0 0 2 1/4 1/1 1/2 0 1
J. Pickett 22 2 4 1 0 0 3 5 0/6 0/3 2/2 3 1
K. Johnson 15 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Mosely
T. Dickerson
A. Walker
J. Blair
T. Mourning
R. Hines
G. Muresan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Mosely 24 9 3 3 0 0 3 3 2/4 1/3 4/5 0 3
T. Dickerson 12 7 1 3 1 0 2 5 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 1
A. Walker 8 7 3 1 0 0 2 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 2
J. Blair 26 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0/6 0/6 0/0 0 0
T. Mourning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 32 18 3 1 14 23 24/62 12/32 17/20 9 23
