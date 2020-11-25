|
20:00
|
|
|
Ari Boya vs. Zach Freemantle (Terry Nolan Jr. gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:34
|
|
+3
|
Zach Freemantle makes three point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
0-3
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs makes two point hook shot (Sean East II assists)
|
2-3
|
19:03
|
|
|
Elijah Childs shooting foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
|
|
19:03
|
|
+1
|
Paul Scruggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-4
|
19:03
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point tip shot
|
2-6
|
18:43
|
|
|
Sean East II misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point driving layup
|
2-8
|
18:10
|
|
|
Jason Carter personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Sean East II defensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Dwon Odom defensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
|
2-10
|
17:09
|
|
|
Braves 30 second timeout
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Sean East II turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Childs steals)
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point driving layup
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs makes two point layup
|
4-10
|
16:00
|
|
|
Elijah Childs blocks Nate Johnson's two point layup
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point layup
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Rienk Mast misses two point tip shot
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Bryan Griffin makes two point layup (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
4-12
|
13:30
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
6-12
|
12:37
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Braves defensive rebound
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Ari Boya misses two point layup
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Jason Carter misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Nate Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Ari Boya personal foul (Nate Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Dwon Odom personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses two point driving layup
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Nate Johnson misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Braves defensive rebound
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Sean East II offensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Elijah Childs offensive foul (Jason Carter draws the foul)
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Elijah Childs turnover
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Dwon Odom misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:24
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|
9-12
|
10:02
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Ari Boya offensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Dieonte Miles blocks Terry Nolan Jr.'s two point driving layup
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup
|
11-12
|
9:04
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Ari Boya defensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Jump ball. Sean East II vs. Jason Carter (Musketeers gains possession)
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Sean East II turnover (lost ball) (Jason Carter steals)
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Musketeers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Sean East II misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
+3
|
Sean East II makes three point pullup jump shot
|
14-12
|
6:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:49
|
|
+3
|
Zach Freemantle makes three point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
14-15
|
6:30
|
|
|
Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Musketeers offensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Dwon Odom misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Rienk Mast misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Dwon Odom defensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
|
|
5:17
|
|
+1
|
Paul Scruggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-16
|
5:17
|
|
+1
|
Paul Scruggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-17
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby makes two point reverse layup
|
16-17
|
4:32
|
|
|
Jump ball. Paul Scruggs vs. Kevin McAdoo (Braves gains possession)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs turnover (lost ball) (Kevin McAdoo steals)
|
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
Ari Boya makes two point dunk (Darius Hannah assists)
|
18-17
|
3:41
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby defensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Ari Boya misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Braves offensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle personal foul (Ari Boya draws the foul)
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs blocks Ville Tahvanainen's two point layup
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Ari Boya offensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Nate Johnson personal foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Darius Hannah misses two point layup
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Darius Hannah offensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Darius Hannah misses two point tip shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
KyKy Tandy makes two point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
18-19
|
2:14
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin blocks Ari Boya's two point layup
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
+2
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point driving layup (KyKy Tandy assists)
|
18-21
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II makes two point pullup jump shot
|
20-21
|
1:26
|
|
|
Ari Boya shooting foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Paul Scruggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-22
|
1:17
|
|
|
Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Jason Carter offensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby personal foul (Nate Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|