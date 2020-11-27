|
20:00
Ben Krikke vs. Quentin Millora-Brown (Daniel Sackey gains possession)
19:33
Mileek McMillan turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Disu steals)
19:07
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive foul
19:07
Quentin Millora-Brown turnover
18:56
Ben Krikke misses two point pullup jump shot
18:54
Daniel Sackey offensive rebound
18:47
Donovan Clay turnover (bad pass)
18:23
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
18:21
Dylan Disu offensive rebound
18:19
Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
18:19
Dylan Disu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:19
+1
Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-1
18:04
Mileek McMillan turnover (bad pass)
17:48
Maxwell Evans misses two point driving layup
17:46
Maxwell Evans offensive rebound
17:41
+2
Maxwell Evans makes two point putback layup
0-3
17:37
Daniel Sackey misses two point layup
17:35
DJ Harvey defensive rebound
17:28
+2
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot (Quentin Millora-Brown assists)
0-5
17:10
+3
Mileek McMillan makes three point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists)
3-5
16:44
DJ Harvey turnover (traveling)
16:34
Ben Krikke turnover (traveling)
16:18
+3
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes three point jump shot (Maxwell Evans assists)
3-8
16:01
Nick Robinson misses two point floating jump shot
15:59
Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
15:54
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (bad pass)
15:53
TV timeout
15:44
Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
15:42
Donovan Clay offensive rebound
15:35
Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
15:33
DJ Harvey defensive rebound
15:19
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
15:17
Eron Gordon defensive rebound
15:13
+2
Eron Gordon makes two point driving layup
5-8
15:13
Maxwell Evans shooting foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)
15:13
Eron Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
15:13
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
14:46
Clevon Brown turnover (traveling)
14:37
Daniel Sackey turnover (lost ball) (Scotty Pippen Jr. steals)
14:14
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
14:12
Ben Krikke defensive rebound
14:07
Ben Krikke turnover (bad pass) (DJ Harvey steals)
13:55
Nick Robinson personal foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
13:49
Eron Gordon blocks Jordan Wright's two point driving layup
13:47
Ben Krikke defensive rebound
13:38
+3
Nick Robinson makes three point jump shot (Eron Gordon assists)
8-8
13:20
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (lost ball)
13:05
Donovan Clay misses two point driving layup
13:03
Jordan Wright defensive rebound
12:54
Nick Robinson blocks Dylan Disu's two point layup
12:52
Nick Robinson defensive rebound
12:47
+3
Sigurd Lorange makes three point jump shot (Nick Robinson assists)
11-8
12:17
Donovan Clay blocks Jordan Wright's two point layup
12:15
Sigurd Lorange defensive rebound
12:01
Nick Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Wright steals)
11:54
Donovan Clay blocks Jordan Wright's two point driving layup
11:52
Crusaders defensive rebound
11:57
TV timeout
11:57
Sigurd Lorange personal foul
11:34
Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
11:32
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
11:09
Sigurd Lorange misses three point jump shot
11:07
Braelee Albert defensive rebound
10:50
+3
Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Issac McBride assists)
11-11
10:33
+3
Jacob Ognacevic makes three point jump shot (Nick Robinson assists)
14-11
10:16
Nick Robinson shooting foul (Issac McBride draws the foul)
10:16
+1
Issac McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-12
10:16
+1
Issac McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-13
9:56
Mileek McMillan misses two point layup
9:54
Myles Stute defensive rebound
9:44
Trey Thomas turnover (traveling)
9:23
Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
9:21
Issac McBride defensive rebound
9:08
+3
Issac McBride makes three point jump shot
14-16
8:51
Mileek McMillan misses two point driving layup
8:49
Mileek McMillan offensive rebound
8:44
+2
Mileek McMillan makes two point putback layup
16-16
8:12
Trey Thomas misses two point floating jump shot
8:10
Crusaders defensive rebound
7:58
+2
Mileek McMillan makes two point layup (Sheldon Edwards assists)
18-16
7:38
+2
Ejike Obinna makes two point layup (Trey Thomas assists)
18-18
7:19
Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
7:17
Issac McBride defensive rebound
7:12
Issac McBride misses three point jump shot
7:10
Ejike Obinna offensive rebound
7:05
+2
Ejike Obinna makes two point putback layup
18-20
6:51
Mileek McMillan turnover (lost ball) (Braelee Albert steals)
6:41
Braelee Albert misses two point driving layup
6:39
Daniel Sackey defensive rebound
6:32
Daniel Sackey misses two point layup
6:30
Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
6:33
Eron Gordon shooting foul (Issac McBride draws the foul)
6:33
TV timeout
6:33
+1
Issac McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-21
6:33
+1
Issac McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-22
6:24
Sheldon Edwards misses two point floating jump shot
6:22
DJ Harvey defensive rebound
6:07
Goodnews Kpegeol shooting foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
6:07
+1
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
18-23
6:07
+1
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
18-24
6:07
+1
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
18-25
5:47
+2
Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot (Goodnews Kpegeol assists)
20-25
5:36
DJ Harvey misses two point fadeaway jump shot
5:34
Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound
5:26
Donovan Clay misses three point pullup jump shot
5:24
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
5:00
Dylan Disu misses three point step back jump shot
4:58
DJ Harvey offensive rebound
4:44
DJ Harvey turnover (traveling)
4:35
DJ Harvey personal foul
4:17
+2
Donovan Clay makes two point step back jump shot
22-25
4:01
+3
Maxwell Evans makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
22-28
3:39
Sigurd Lorange misses three point pullup jump shot
3:37
Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
3:29
TV timeout
3:16
Jump ball. Maxwell Evans vs. Nick Robinson (Commodores gains possession)
3:10
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point fadeaway jump shot
3:08
Mileek McMillan defensive rebound
2:59
Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot
2:57
Scotty Pippen Jr. defensive rebound
2:52
+2
Maxwell Evans makes two point layup (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
22-30
2:35
Maxwell Evans shooting foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)
2:35
Eron Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:35
+1
Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-30
2:24
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
2:22
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Nick Robinson shooting foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:14
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-31
|
2:14
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-32
|
2:04
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Sackey makes two point driving layup
|
25-32
|
1:50
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Eron Gordon steals)
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey misses two point layup
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Eron Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown personal foul
|
|
1:26
|
|
+3
|
Mileek McMillan makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
|
28-32
|
0:57
|
|
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
28-34
|
0:45
|
|
+3
|
Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists)
|
31-34
|
0:42
|
|
|
Crusaders 30 second timeout
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
DJ Harvey turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:02
|
|
+3
|
Mileek McMillan makes three point jump shot (Eron Gordon assists)
|
34-34
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|