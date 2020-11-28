|
20:00
|
|
|
Abdou Ndiaye vs. Salif Boudie (River Hawks gains possession)
|
|
19:37
|
|
+2
|
Connor Withers makes two point jump shot (Salif Boudie assists)
|
2-0
|
19:25
|
|
+2
|
Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
19:12
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Josiah Strong makes two point layup
|
2-4
|
18:29
|
|
|
Connor Withers turnover (DJ Horne steals)
|
|
18:22
|
|
+3
|
Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot
|
2-7
|
18:06
|
|
+2
|
Ron Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|
4-7
|
18:06
|
|
+2
|
Abdou Ndiaye makes two point layup
|
4-9
|
17:28
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell turnover (DJ Horne steals)
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Redbirds offensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Salif Boudie defensive rebound
|
|
16:56
|
|
+3
|
Obadiah Noel makes three point jump shot
|
7-9
|
16:28
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves turnover (Connor Withers steals)
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Redbirds defensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Salif Boudie personal foul
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
DJ Horne turnover (Obadiah Noel steals)
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Connor Withers misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Redbirds defensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:18
|
|
+3
|
Emon Washington makes three point jump shot (Dedric Boyd assists)
|
7-12
|
15:06
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd defensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
+3
|
Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot (Dedric Boyd assists)
|
7-15
|
14:39
|
|
+2
|
Obadiah Noel makes two point layup
|
9-15
|
14:39
|
|
|
Alston Andrews shooting foul (Obadiah Noel draws the foul)
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Alex Kotov defensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Alston Andrews personal foul
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Emon Washington personal foul
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas turnover
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Abdou Ndiaye offensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
+2
|
Allin Blunt makes two point layup
|
11-15
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
Abdou Ndiaye makes two point jump shot
|
11-17
|
12:46
|
|
|
Allin Blunt misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Abdou Ndiaye turnover (Kalil Thomas steals)
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Abdou Ndiaye blocks Kalil Thomas's two point layup
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Connor Withers offensive rebound
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Connor Withers makes two point layup
|
13-17
|
12:01
|
|
|
Alex Kotov offensive foul
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Alex Kotov turnover
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Connor Withers misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Emon Washington defensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Bryce Daley defensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Emon Washington shooting foul (Allin Blunt draws the foul)
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Allin Blunt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:22
|
|
+1
|
Allin Blunt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-17
|
11:05
|
|
+2
|
Sy Chatman makes two point jump shot
|
14-19
|
10:38
|
|
|
Sy Chatman shooting foul
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Connor Withers makes two point jump shot (Bryce Daley assists)
|
16-19
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Sy Chatman makes two point jump shot
|
16-21
|
9:55
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel turnover
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Connor Withers shooting foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:47
|
|
+1
|
Howard Fleming Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-22
|
9:47
|
|
+1
|
Howard Fleming Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-23
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Max Brooks makes two point dunk
|
18-23
|
9:09
|
|
+2
|
Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
18-25
|
8:43
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves blocks Max Brooks's two point jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Sy Chatman makes two point jump shot
|
18-27
|
8:41
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas shooting foul (Sy Chatman draws the foul)
|
|
8:41
|
|
+1
|
Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-28
|
8:22
|
|
|
Allin Blunt turnover
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses two point layup
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko offensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
+2
|
Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup
|
18-30
|
7:55
|
|
|
Bryce Daley misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Max Brooks personal foul
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves personal foul (Obadiah Noel draws the foul)
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko offensive rebound
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Connor Withers defensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Connor Withers defensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko personal foul (Connor Withers draws the foul)
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Connor Withers misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Allin Blunt personal foul
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves offensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Reeves makes two point layup
|
18-32
|
5:16
|
|
+2
|
Connor Withers makes two point layup (Obadiah Noel assists)
|
20-32
|
5:16
|
|
|
DJ Horne shooting foul (Connor Withers draws the foul)
|
|
5:16
|
|
+1
|
Connor Withers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-32
|
4:58
|
|
+2
|
Alston Andrews makes two point layup (DJ Horne assists)
|
21-34
|
4:42
|
|
|
Connor Withers turnover (DJ Horne steals)
|
|
4:37
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne makes two point layup
|
21-36
|
4:16
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Reeves makes two point layup
|
21-38
|
3:54
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell turnover (DJ Horne steals)
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell shooting foul (Josiah Strong draws the foul)
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:48
|
|
+1
|
Josiah Strong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-39
|
3:48
|
|
+1
|
Josiah Strong makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-40
|
3:30
|
|
|
Sy Chatman personal foul (Bryce Daley draws the foul)
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Bryce Daley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:30
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Daley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-40
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
Sy Chatman makes two point dunk
|
22-42
|
2:56
|
|
+2
|
Kalil Thomas makes two point jump shot
|
24-42
|
2:56
|
|
|
Emon Washington shooting foul (Kalil Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Connor Withers defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Sy Chatman personal foul (Connor Withers draws the foul)
|
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Connor Withers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-42
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Connor Withers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-42
|
2:12
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas personal foul (Dedric Boyd draws the foul)
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Connor Withers defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Connor Withers misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas personal foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Connor Withers defensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Connor Withers offensive foul
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Connor Withers turnover
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas makes two point layup (Max Brooks assists)
|
28-42
|
0:33
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel defensive rebound
|
|
0:24
|
|
+2
|
Obadiah Noel makes two point layup
|
30-42
|
0:06
|
|
|
Alston Andrews offensive foul
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Alston Andrews turnover
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
River Hawks 30 second timeout
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Redbirds defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|