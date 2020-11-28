MASLOW
ILLST

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
MASLOW
River Hawks
30
ILLST
Redbirds
42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Abdou Ndiaye vs. Salif Boudie (River Hawks gains possession)  
19:37 +2 Connor Withers makes two point jump shot (Salif Boudie assists) 2-0
19:25 +2 Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup 2-2
19:12   Ron Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
19:10   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
19:01 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point layup 2-4
18:29   Connor Withers turnover (DJ Horne steals)  
18:22 +3 Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot 2-7
18:06 +2 Ron Mitchell makes two point jump shot 4-7
18:06 +2 Abdou Ndiaye makes two point layup 4-9
17:28   Ron Mitchell turnover (DJ Horne steals)  
17:21   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
17:26   Redbirds offensive rebound  
17:06   Harouna Sissoko misses two point jump shot  
17:04   Salif Boudie defensive rebound  
16:56 +3 Obadiah Noel makes three point jump shot 7-9
16:28   Antonio Reeves turnover (Connor Withers steals)  
16:22   Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot  
16:20   Redbirds defensive rebound  
16:20   Salif Boudie personal foul  
16:03   DJ Horne turnover (Obadiah Noel steals)  
15:33   Connor Withers misses three point jump shot  
15:31   Redbirds defensive rebound  
15:30   TV timeout  
15:18 +3 Emon Washington makes three point jump shot (Dedric Boyd assists) 7-12
15:06   Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot  
15:04   Darion Jordan-Thomas offensive rebound  
14:58   Darion Jordan-Thomas misses two point layup  
14:56   Dedric Boyd defensive rebound  
14:55 +3 Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot (Dedric Boyd assists) 7-15
14:39 +2 Obadiah Noel makes two point layup 9-15
14:39   Alston Andrews shooting foul (Obadiah Noel draws the foul)  
14:39   Obadiah Noel misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:39   Alex Kotov defensive rebound  
14:30   Alston Andrews personal foul  
14:25   Emon Washington personal foul  
14:04   Darion Jordan-Thomas turnover  
13:51   Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot  
13:49   Abdou Ndiaye offensive rebound  
13:46   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
13:44   Kalil Thomas defensive rebound  
13:21 +2 Allin Blunt makes two point layup 11-15
13:00 +2 Abdou Ndiaye makes two point jump shot 11-17
12:46   Allin Blunt misses three point jump shot  
12:44   Josiah Strong defensive rebound  
12:31   Abdou Ndiaye turnover (Kalil Thomas steals)  
12:26   Abdou Ndiaye blocks Kalil Thomas's two point layup  
12:24   Connor Withers offensive rebound  
12:21 +2 Connor Withers makes two point layup 13-17
12:01   Alex Kotov offensive foul  
12:01   Alex Kotov turnover  
11:57   Connor Withers misses three point jump shot  
11:55   Emon Washington defensive rebound  
11:37   Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot  
11:35   Bryce Daley defensive rebound  
11:22   Emon Washington shooting foul (Allin Blunt draws the foul)  
11:22   TV timeout  
11:22   Allin Blunt misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:22 +1 Allin Blunt makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-17
11:05 +2 Sy Chatman makes two point jump shot 14-19
10:38   Sy Chatman shooting foul  
10:38 +2 Connor Withers makes two point jump shot (Bryce Daley assists) 16-19
10:38 +2 Sy Chatman makes two point jump shot 16-21
9:55   Obadiah Noel turnover  
9:47   Connor Withers shooting foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)  
9:47 +1 Howard Fleming Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-22
9:47 +1 Howard Fleming Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-23
9:22 +2 Max Brooks makes two point dunk 18-23
9:09 +2 Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point jump shot 18-25
8:43   Antonio Reeves blocks Max Brooks's two point jump shot  
8:41   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
8:41 +2 Sy Chatman makes two point jump shot 18-27
8:41   Kalil Thomas shooting foul (Sy Chatman draws the foul)  
8:41 +1 Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 18-28
8:22   Allin Blunt turnover  
8:12   DJ Horne misses two point layup  
8:10   Harouna Sissoko offensive rebound  
8:10 +2 Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup 18-30
7:55   Bryce Daley misses three point jump shot  
7:53   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
7:52   Max Brooks personal foul  
7:52   TV timeout  
7:41   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
7:39   Ron Mitchell defensive rebound  
7:25   Antonio Reeves personal foul (Obadiah Noel draws the foul)  
7:25   Obadiah Noel misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:25   Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound  
7:10   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
7:08   Harouna Sissoko offensive rebound  
7:05   Harouna Sissoko misses two point jump shot  
7:03   Connor Withers defensive rebound  
6:53   Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot  
6:51   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
6:47   Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot  
6:45   Connor Withers defensive rebound  
6:32   Harouna Sissoko personal foul (Connor Withers draws the foul)  
6:32   Connor Withers misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:32   Josiah Strong defensive rebound  
8:16   DJ Horne misses two point jump shot  
8:14   Kalil Thomas defensive rebound  
6:09   Ron Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
6:07   Josiah Strong defensive rebound  
6:02   Allin Blunt personal foul  
5:53   Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot  
5:51   Kalil Thomas defensive rebound  
5:44   Obadiah Noel misses two point jump shot  
5:42   Josiah Strong defensive rebound  
5:37   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
5:35   Antonio Reeves offensive rebound  
5:31 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point layup 18-32
5:16 +2 Connor Withers makes two point layup (Obadiah Noel assists) 20-32
5:16   DJ Horne shooting foul (Connor Withers draws the foul)  
5:16 +1 Connor Withers makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-32
4:58 +2 Alston Andrews makes two point layup (DJ Horne assists) 21-34
4:42   Connor Withers turnover (DJ Horne steals)  
4:37 +2 DJ Horne makes two point layup 21-36
4:16   Ron Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
4:14   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
4:08 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point layup 21-38
3:54   Ron Mitchell turnover (DJ Horne steals)  
3:48   Ron Mitchell shooting foul (Josiah Strong draws the foul)  
3:48   TV timeout  
3:48 +1 Josiah Strong makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-39
3:48 +1 Josiah Strong makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-40
3:30   Sy Chatman personal foul (Bryce Daley draws the foul)  
3:30   Bryce Daley misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:30 +1 Bryce Daley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-40
3:12 +2 Sy Chatman makes two point dunk 22-42
2:56 +2 Kalil Thomas makes two point jump shot 24-42
2:56   Emon Washington shooting foul (Kalil Thomas draws the foul)  
2:56   Kalil Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:56   Dedric Boyd defensive rebound  
2:27   Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot  
2:25   Connor Withers defensive rebound  
2:27   Sy Chatman personal foul (Connor Withers draws the foul)  
2:27 +1 Connor Withers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-42
2:27 +1 Connor Withers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-42
2:12   Kalil Thomas personal foul (Dedric Boyd draws the foul)  
2:12   Dedric Boyd misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:12   Connor Withers defensive rebound  
1:54   Connor Withers misses three point jump shot  
1:52   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
1:36   Kalil Thomas personal foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)  
1:36   Howard Fleming Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:36   Connor Withers defensive rebound  
1:36   Connor Withers offensive foul  
1:36   Connor Withers turnover  
1:04   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
1:02   Darion Jordan-Thomas defensive rebound  
0:46 +2 Darion Jordan-Thomas makes two point layup (Max Brooks assists) 28-42
0:33   Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot  
0:31   Obadiah Noel defensive rebound  
0:24 +2 Obadiah Noel makes two point layup 30-42
0:06   Alston Andrews offensive foul  
0:06   Alston Andrews turnover  
0:06   River Hawks 30 second timeout  
0:01   Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Redbirds defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
MASLOW
River Hawks
42
ILLST
Redbirds
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:40 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists) 30-45
19:25   Connor Withers misses two point jump shot  
19:23   Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound  
19:15 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot 30-47
18:56   Allin Blunt misses two point jump shot  
18:54   Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound  
18:46 +2 Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup (DJ Horne assists) 30-49
18:28 +3 Obadiah Noel makes three point jump shot (Connor Withers assists) 33-49
18:09   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
18:07   Ron Mitchell defensive rebound  
17:57 +2 Obadiah Noel makes two point layup 35-49
17:37 +3 Abdou Ndiaye makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists) 35-52
17:25   Antonio Reeves shooting foul (Obadiah Noel draws the foul)  
17:25 +1 Obadiah Noel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-52
17:25 +1 Obadiah Noel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-52
17:13   DJ Horne misses two point layup  
17:11   River Hawks defensive rebound  
16:54   Abdou Ndiaye shooting foul (Darion Jordan-Thomas draws the foul)  
16:54   Darion Jordan-Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:54 +1 Darion Jordan-Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-52
16:38   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
16:36   River Hawks defensive rebound  
16:24   Bryce Daley turnover  
16:19 +2 DJ Horne makes two point layup 38-54
16:00   Darion Jordan-Thomas misses two point jump shot  
15:59   River Hawks offensive rebound  
15:59   TV timeout  
15:58   Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul  
15:50   Darion Jordan-Thomas misses two point jump shot  
15:48   Alston Andrews defensive rebound  
15:37   Connor Withers blocks Alston Andrews's two point jump shot  
15:35   Redbirds offensive rebound  
15:31   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
15:29   DJ Horne offensive rebound  
15:26   DJ Horne misses two point jump shot  
15:24   Darion Jordan-Thomas defensive rebound  
15:19 +2 Obadiah Noel makes two point layup 40-54
15:19   Howard Fleming Jr. shooting foul (Obadiah Noel draws the foul)  
15:19 +1 Obadiah Noel makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-54
14:52   Sy Chatman misses two point jump shot  
14:50   Bryce Daley defensive rebound  
14:41 +2 Darion Jordan-Thomas makes two point layup (Obadiah Noel assists) 43-54
14:40   Redbirds 30 second timeout  
14:40   TV timeout  
14:40   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
14:11   Darion Jordan-Thomas defensive rebound  
13:40 +3 Obadiah Noel makes three point jump shot 46-54