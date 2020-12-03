|
20:00
Ben Krikke vs. Trevion Williams (Aaron Wheeler gains possession)
19:45
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point layup (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
0-2
19:28
Mileek McMillan turnover (bad pass)
19:12
Mileek McMillan personal foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
18:59
Eron Gordon shooting foul (Sasha Stefanovic draws the foul)
18:59
+1
Sasha Stefanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-3
18:59
Sasha Stefanovic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
18:59
Eron Gordon defensive rebound
18:39
+2
Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Eron Gordon assists)
2-3
18:15
Aaron Wheeler misses two point layup
18:13
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
18:01
Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot
17:59
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
17:46
Isaiah Thompson misses three point jump shot
17:44
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
17:18
+2
Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists)
4-3
16:48
Isaiah Thompson misses two point jump shot
16:46
Ben Krikke defensive rebound
16:37
Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
16:35
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
16:21
Trevion Williams misses three point jump shot
16:19
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
16:13
Sasha Stefanovic shooting foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)
16:13
+1
Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-3
16:13
+1
Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-3
15:58
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
15:56
Boilermakers offensive rebound
15:55
Nick Robinson personal foul
15:55
TV timeout
15:53
Brandon Newman misses two point jump shot
15:51
Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound
15:42
+3
Jacob Ognacevic makes three point jump shot
9-3
15:24
Jacob Ognacevic personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
15:19
Zach Edey misses two point layup
15:17
Jacob Ognacevic defensive rebound
15:02
+3
Jacob Ognacevic makes three point jump shot (Goodnews Kpegeol assists)
12-3
14:43
Zach Edey turnover (lost ball) (Goodnews Kpegeol steals)
14:22
Nick Robinson turnover (traveling)
14:11
Zach Edey misses two point layup
14:09
Daniel Sackey defensive rebound
13:56
Goodnews Kpegeol misses three point jump shot
13:54
Boilermakers defensive rebound
13:41
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
13:39
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
13:39
Ben Krikke personal foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
13:29
+3
Ethan Morton makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Thompson assists)
12-6
12:58
Nick Robinson misses three point jump shot
12:58
Isaiah Thompson defensive rebound
12:56
Goodnews Kpegeol personal foul
12:46
Ben Krikke blocks Trevion Williams's two point layup
12:44
Isaiah Thompson offensive rebound
12:36
Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
12:34
Connor Barrett defensive rebound
12:30
Daniel Sackey turnover (bad pass)
12:10
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point layup (Brandon Newman assists)
12-8
11:49
Eron Gordon misses two point jump shot
11:46
Crusaders offensive rebound
11:47
Brandon Newman personal foul
11:47
TV timeout
11:34
Brandon Newman personal foul
11:14
Crusaders turnover (shot clock violation)
11:00
Trevion Williams turnover (bad pass)
10:52
Mileek McMillan offensive foul (Sasha Stefanovic draws the foul)
10:52
Mileek McMillan turnover
10:38
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
10:36
Aaron Wheeler offensive rebound
10:32
+2
Aaron Wheeler makes two point tip shot
12-10
10:14
Ben Krikke misses three point jump shot
10:12
Boilermakers defensive rebound
10:11
Donovan Clay personal foul (Sasha Stefanovic draws the foul)
10:11
Sasha Stefanovic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:11
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
10:10
Jacob Ognacevic flagrant 1
10:10
Trevion Williams misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
10:10
+1
Trevion Williams makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
12-11
9:53
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point layup
12-13
9:40
Sasha Stefanovic personal foul
9:27
Donovan Clay turnover (bad pass)
9:23
Steven Helm personal foul (Isaiah Thompson draws the foul)
9:23
Isaiah Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:23
+1
Isaiah Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-14
8:56
+3
Goodnews Kpegeol makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
15-14
8:38
Mason Gillis turnover (bad pass)
8:20
+2
Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot (Steven Helm assists)
17-14
7:52
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
7:50
Ben Krikke defensive rebound
7:45
+3
Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists)
20-14
7:14
Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
7:12
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
7:06
Ben Krikke turnover (out of bounds)
7:06
TV timeout
6:53
Zach Edey misses two point layup
6:51
Steven Helm defensive rebound
6:51
Isaiah Thompson personal foul
6:36
+2
Nick Robinson makes two point layup
22-14
6:16
Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
6:14
Nick Robinson defensive rebound
6:04
Donovan Clay turnover (lost ball)
5:52
Steven Helm personal foul (Brandon Newman draws the foul)
5:52
+1
Brandon Newman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-15
5:52
+1
Brandon Newman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-16
5:32
Zach Edey personal foul (Nick Robinson draws the foul)
5:17
+3
Jacob Ognacevic makes three point jump shot (Nick Robinson assists)
25-16
4:55
Zach Edey misses two point dunk
4:53
Boilermakers offensive rebound
4:53
Eron Gordon personal foul (Sasha Stefanovic draws the foul)
4:53
+1
Sasha Stefanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-17
4:53
+1
Sasha Stefanovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-18
4:28
Goodnews Kpegeol turnover (traveling)
4:13
Ben Krikke personal foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
4:13
Trevion Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:13
+1
Trevion Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-19
4:03
Mileek McMillan turnover (bad pass)
3:49
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
3:48
Nick Robinson defensive rebound
3:47
Aaron Wheeler personal foul (Nick Robinson draws the foul)
3:47
TV timeout
3:47
+1
Nick Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-19
3:47
+1
Nick Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-19
3:33
+2
Ethan Morton makes two point layup (Trevion Williams assists)
27-21
3:21
Mileek McMillan offensive foul (Sasha Stefanovic draws the foul)
3:21
Mileek McMillan turnover
3:18
Trevion Williams turnover (bad pass)
3:15
Ethan Morton personal foul (Nick Robinson draws the foul)
3:15
Nick Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:15
Boilermakers defensive rebound
2:54
Trevion Williams misses two point layup
2:52
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point layup
|
27-23
|
2:36
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Ethan Morton defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Ethan Morton offensive foul (Nick Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Ethan Morton turnover
|
|
2:12
|
|
+3
|
Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists)
|
30-23
|
1:56
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Donovan Clay turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Newman steals)
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses two point layup
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Nick Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey misses two point layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Jacob Ognacevic shooting foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Trevion Williams personal foul (Nick Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Nick Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-23
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Nick Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-23
|
1:04
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive foul (Nick Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Trevion Williams turnover
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Crusaders 30 second timeout
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point layup
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Nick Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
+2
|
Nick Robinson makes two point tip shot
|
34-23
|
0:30
|
|
|
Boilermakers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Nick Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Nick Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Mason Gillis steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|