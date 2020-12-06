|
20:00
|
|
|
Clifton Moore vs. Charlie Peterson (Josh Caldwell gains possession)
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Christian Ray defensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Josh Caldwell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Clifton Moore makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
18:24
|
|
|
Charlie Peterson turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Christian Ray makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|
4-0
|
18:21
|
|
|
Black Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Alex King misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Explorers defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
David Beatty misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Jhamir Brickus makes two point jump shot
|
6-0
|
16:57
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
+2
|
Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
|
8-0
|
16:36
|
|
+2
|
Josh Caldwell makes two point driving layup
|
8-2
|
16:36
|
|
|
Clifton Moore shooting foul (Josh Caldwell draws the foul)
|
|
16:36
|
|
+1
|
Josh Caldwell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-3
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Scott Spencer makes two point pullup jump shot
|
10-3
|
16:04
|
|
|
Alex King turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:52
|
|
+2
|
David Beatty makes two point driving layup
|
12-3
|
15:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
David Beatty personal foul (Aaron Duhart draws the foul)
|
|
15:27
|
|
+2
|
Josh Caldwell makes two point layup (Nick Finke assists)
|
12-5
|
14:50
|
|
+3
|
David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|
15-5
|
14:16
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Aaron Duhart draws the foul)
|
|
14:16
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Duhart makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-6
|
14:16
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Duhart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-7
|
13:54
|
|
|
Scott Spencer turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Rucker steals)
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Jared Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Jared Cross defensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker turnover (bad pass) (Ayinde Hikim steals)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Anwar Gill offensive foul (Tucker Blackwell draws the foul)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Anwar Gill turnover
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
+3
|
Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|
18-7
|
12:14
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker misses two point driving layup
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Rucker steals)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Black Knights offensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough personal foul (Charlie Peterson draws the foul)
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
+3
|
Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists)
|
21-7
|
11:18
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Rucker makes three point jump shot (Josh Caldwell assists)
|
21-10
|
10:57
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Josh Caldwell defensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Christian Ray blocks Josh Caldwell's two point driving layup
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Black Knights offensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Rucker makes two point driving layup
|
21-12
|
10:07
|
|
+3
|
Christian Ray makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists)
|
24-12
|
9:36
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Christian Ray misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Mark Madden defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Jack Clark personal foul (Josh Caldwell draws the foul)
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Aaron Duhart misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Black Knights defensive rebound
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Tucker Blackwell misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
David Beatty defensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
+3
|
Clifton Moore makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists)
|
27-12
|
8:19
|
|
|
Christian Ray blocks Nick Finke's two point layup
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
David Beatty defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Alex King personal foul (David Beatty draws the foul)
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Aaron Duhart defensive rebound
|
|
6:55
|
|
+2
|
Alex King makes two point driving layup
|
27-14
|
6:24
|
|
|
Jack Clark turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Josh Caldwell misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Scott Spencer offensive foul (Tucker Blackwell draws the foul)
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Scott Spencer turnover
|
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
Nick Finke makes two point layup (Josh Caldwell assists)
|
27-16
|
5:24
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker personal foul
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Nick Finke defensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Tucker Blackwell misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
David Beatty defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
David Beatty turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Jared Cross turnover (bad pass) (Ayinde Hikim steals)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Anwar Gill offensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jared Cross blocks Ayinde Hikim's two point driving layup
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Jared Cross defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Nick Finke turnover (lost ball) (Anwar Gill steals)
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-16
|
4:07
|
|
|
Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Charlie Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim personal foul (Lonnie Grayson draws the foul)
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:51
|
|
+1
|
Lonnie Grayson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-17
|
3:51
|
|
+1
|
Lonnie Grayson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-18
|
3:34
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Charlie Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough personal foul (Charlie Peterson draws the foul)
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Charlie Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
+3
|
Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Jared Kimbrough assists)
|
31-18
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Lonnie Grayson makes two point finger roll layup
|
31-20
|
2:31
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Explorers offensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Jared Cross defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Alex King misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Anwar Gill misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Jared Cross defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
+3
|
Alex King makes three point jump shot (Aaron Duhart assists)
|
31-23
|
0:46
|
|
|
David Beatty misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson defensive rebound
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Clifton Moore blocks Jared Cross's two point layup
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Black Knights offensive rebound
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Alex King misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
David Beatty misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Nick Finke defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|