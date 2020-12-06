LSALLE
ARMY

1st Half
LSALLE
Explorers
31
ARMY
Black Knights
23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Clifton Moore vs. Charlie Peterson (Josh Caldwell gains possession)  
19:12   Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot  
19:12   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
19:12   Jack Clark misses two point jump shot  
19:10   Lonnie Grayson defensive rebound  
18:55   Josh Caldwell turnover (bad pass)  
18:30 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point layup 2-0
18:24   Charlie Peterson turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
18:21 +2 Christian Ray makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists) 4-0
18:21   Black Knights 30 second timeout  
17:48   Alex King misses three point jump shot  
17:46   Explorers defensive rebound  
17:26   David Beatty misses two point pullup jump shot  
17:24   Clifton Moore offensive rebound  
17:14 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point jump shot 6-0
16:57   Jalen Rucker misses two point driving jump shot  
16:55   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
16:47 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup 8-0
16:36 +2 Josh Caldwell makes two point driving layup 8-2
16:36   Clifton Moore shooting foul (Josh Caldwell draws the foul)  
16:36 +1 Josh Caldwell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-3
16:17 +2 Scott Spencer makes two point pullup jump shot 10-3
16:04   Alex King turnover (traveling)  
15:52 +2 David Beatty makes two point driving layup 12-3
15:45   TV timeout  
15:34   David Beatty personal foul (Aaron Duhart draws the foul)  
15:27 +2 Josh Caldwell makes two point layup (Nick Finke assists) 12-5
14:50 +3 David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 15-5
14:16   Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Aaron Duhart draws the foul)  
14:16 +1 Aaron Duhart makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-6
14:16 +1 Aaron Duhart makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-7
13:54   Scott Spencer turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Rucker steals)  
13:45   Jared Cross misses three point jump shot  
13:43   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
13:35   Ayinde Hikim misses two point pullup jump shot  
13:33   Jared Cross defensive rebound  
13:27   Jalen Rucker turnover (bad pass) (Ayinde Hikim steals)  
13:18   Anwar Gill offensive foul (Tucker Blackwell draws the foul)  
13:18   Anwar Gill turnover  
13:04   Lonnie Grayson misses three point jump shot  
13:02   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
12:39 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 18-7
12:14   Jalen Rucker misses two point driving layup  
12:12   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
12:03   Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Rucker steals)  
11:54   Lonnie Grayson misses three point jump shot  
11:52   Black Knights offensive rebound  
11:52   Jared Kimbrough personal foul (Charlie Peterson draws the foul)  
11:52   TV timeout  
11:48   Lonnie Grayson misses three point jump shot  
11:46   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
11:34 +3 Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists) 21-7
11:18 +3 Jalen Rucker makes three point jump shot (Josh Caldwell assists) 21-10
10:57   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
10:55   Josh Caldwell defensive rebound  
10:42   Christian Ray blocks Josh Caldwell's two point driving layup  
10:40   Black Knights offensive rebound  
10:30 +2 Jalen Rucker makes two point driving layup 21-12
10:07 +3 Christian Ray makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists) 24-12
9:36   Lonnie Grayson misses two point pullup jump shot  
9:34   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
9:26   Christian Ray misses three point jump shot  
9:24   Mark Madden defensive rebound  
9:16   Jack Clark personal foul (Josh Caldwell draws the foul)  
9:00   Aaron Duhart misses three point jump shot  
8:58   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
8:30   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
8:28   Black Knights defensive rebound  
8:21   Tucker Blackwell misses three point jump shot  
8:19   David Beatty defensive rebound  
8:19 +3 Clifton Moore makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists) 27-12
8:19   Christian Ray blocks Nick Finke's two point layup  
8:17   David Beatty defensive rebound  
7:22   Alex King personal foul (David Beatty draws the foul)  
7:22   TV timeout  
7:05   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
7:03   Aaron Duhart defensive rebound  
6:55 +2 Alex King makes two point driving layup 27-14
6:24   Jack Clark turnover (bad pass)  
6:15   Josh Caldwell misses two point floating jump shot  
6:13   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
6:07   Scott Spencer offensive foul (Tucker Blackwell draws the foul)  
6:07   Scott Spencer turnover  
5:45 +2 Nick Finke makes two point layup (Josh Caldwell assists) 27-16
5:24   Jalen Rucker personal foul  
5:16   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
5:14   Nick Finke defensive rebound  
4:59   Tucker Blackwell misses three point jump shot  
4:57   David Beatty defensive rebound  
4:47   David Beatty turnover (traveling)  
4:40   Jared Cross turnover (bad pass) (Ayinde Hikim steals)  
4:32   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
4:30   Anwar Gill offensive rebound  
4:19   Jared Cross blocks Ayinde Hikim's two point driving layup  
4:17   Jared Cross defensive rebound  
4:09   Nick Finke turnover (lost ball) (Anwar Gill steals)  
4:07   Jalen Rucker shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
4:07 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-16
4:07   Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:07   Charlie Peterson defensive rebound  
3:51   Ayinde Hikim personal foul (Lonnie Grayson draws the foul)  
3:51   TV timeout  
3:51 +1 Lonnie Grayson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-17
3:51 +1 Lonnie Grayson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-18
3:34   Scott Spencer misses two point turnaround jump shot  
3:33   Charlie Peterson defensive rebound  
3:33   Jared Kimbrough personal foul (Charlie Peterson draws the foul)  
3:33   Charlie Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:30   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
3:33   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
3:31   Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound  
3:33 +3 Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Jared Kimbrough assists) 31-18
2:48 +2 Lonnie Grayson makes two point finger roll layup 31-20
2:31   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
2:29   Explorers offensive rebound  
2:26   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
2:24   Jared Cross defensive rebound  
1:54   Alex King misses two point turnaround jump shot  
1:52   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
1:24   Anwar Gill misses two point driving layup  
1:22   Jared Cross defensive rebound  
1:16 +3 Alex King makes three point jump shot (Aaron Duhart assists) 31-23
0:46   David Beatty misses three point pullup jump shot  
0:44   Lonnie Grayson defensive rebound  
0:26   Clifton Moore blocks Jared Cross's two point layup  
0:24   Black Knights offensive rebound  
0:24   Alex King misses three point jump shot  
0:22   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
0:00   David Beatty misses two point pullup jump shot  
0:00   Nick Finke defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
LSALLE
Explorers
28
ARMY
Black Knights
40

Time Team Play Score
19:38 +2 Jack Clark makes two point pullup jump shot 33-23
19:06 +2 Alex King makes two point driving layup 33-25
18:49   Clifton Moore offensive foul (Lonnie Grayson draws the foul)  
18:49   Clifton Moore turnover  
18:36   David Beatty shooting foul (Charlie Peterson draws the foul)  
18:36   Charlie Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:36   Charlie Peterson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:36   David Beatty defensive rebound  
18:18   David Beatty misses two point driving layup  
18:16   Josh Caldwell defensive rebound  
18:08 +3 Lonnie Grayson makes three point jump shot (Charlie Peterson assists) 33-28
17:36   Alex King shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)  
17:36   Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:36 +1 Christian Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-28
17:05   Lonnie Grayson misses three point step back jump shot  
17:03   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
16:41   Jhamir Brickus misses three point pullup jump shot  
16:39   Josh Caldwell defensive rebound  
16:33   Alex King misses three point jump shot  
16:31   Charlie Peterson offensive rebound  
16:31   Christian Ray personal foul (Charlie Peterson draws the foul)  
16:20   Jack Clark blocks Aaron Duhart's two point layup  
16:18   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
16:13 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point driving layup (Jack Clark assists) 36-28
15:52 +2 Nick Finke makes two point reverse layup 36-30
15:21   Jhamir Brickus misses two point driving layup  
15:19   Nick Finke defensive rebound  
15:08   Alex King turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
14:48   Josh Caldwell personal foul (David Beatty draws the foul)  
14:48   TV timeout  
14:39   Jack Clark turnover (traveling)  
14:30 +2 Jared Cross makes two point driving layup (Aaron Duhart assists) 36-32
14:08   Jared Kimbrough misses two point layup  
14:06   Aaron Duhart defensive rebound  
13:52 +2 Aaron Duhart makes two point jump shot 36-34
13:23   Jack Clark offensive foul (Tucker Blackwell draws the foul)  
13:23   Jack Clark turnover  
12:51 +3 Tucker Blackwell makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists) 36-37
12:34   Jalen Rucker shooting foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)  
12:34   Jhamir Brickus misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:34   Jhamir Brickus misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:34   Lonnie Grayson defensive rebound  
12:09   Jalen Rucker turnover (lost ball) (Christian Ray steals)  
12:04   Christian Ray misses two point driving layup  
12:02   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
11:56 +2 Scott Spencer makes two point pullup jump shot 38-37
11:43 +2 Tucker Blackwell makes two point layup (Alex King assists) 38-39
11:08   Ayinde Hikim misses two point driving layup  
11:06   Ayinde Hikim offensive rebound  
11:02   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
11:00   Alex King defensive rebound  
10:55   Tucker Blackwell misses three point jump shot  
10:53   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
10:33 +2 Ayinde Hikim makes two point driving layup 40-39
10:18 +2 Jalen Rucker makes two point driving layup 40-41
10:18   Ayinde Hikim shooting foul (Jalen Rucker draws the foul)  
10:18   TV timeout  
10:18 +1 Jalen Rucker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-42
10:12   Ayinde Hikim misses two point driving layup  
10:10   Lonnie Grayson defensive rebound  
10:05 +2 Lonnie Grayson makes two point driving layup 40-44
9:39   David Beatty turnover (lost ball) (Josh Caldwell steals)  
9:32   Josh Caldwell misses two point driving layup  
9:30   Josh Caldwell offensive rebound  
9:25 +3 Lonnie Grayson makes three point jump shot (Josh Caldwell assists) 40-47
9:12   Jared Kimbrough misses two point layup  
9:10   Charlie Peterson defensive rebound  
8:49   Alex King turnover (bad pass) (Jared Kimbrough steals)  
8:47   Charlie Peterson personal foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)  
8:22 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point turnaround hook shot 42-47
8:04 +3 Aaron Duhart makes three point jump shot (Alex King assists) 42-50
7:44   Scott Spencer misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
7:42   Black Knights defensive rebound  
7:43   TV timeout  
7:15   Lonnie Grayson turnover (lost ball) (Ayinde Hikim steals)  
7:10   Ayinde Hikim misses two point driving layup  
7:08   Josh Caldwell defensive rebound  
7:01 +2 Charlie Peterson makes two point layup (Josh Caldwell assists) 42-52
6:46   Clifton Moore misses two point layup  
6:44   Charlie Peterson defensive rebound  
6:39   Clifton Moore blocks Aaron Duhart's two point layup  
6:37   Black Knights offensive rebound  
6:35   Lonnie Grayson misses three point jump shot  
6:33   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
6:23   Ayinde Hikim misses two point reverse layup  
6:21   Alex King defensive rebound  
6:00   Jalen Rucker misses two point pullup jump shot  
5:58   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
5:45 +3 Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists) 45-52
5:38   Black Knights 30 second timeout  
5:30   TV timeout  
