20:00
Lamar Wright vs. Connor Barrett (Sidney Wilson gains possession)
19:45
Sidney Wilson turnover (traveling)
19:25
Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot
19:23
Donovan Clay offensive rebound
19:16
Donovan Clay misses two point layup
19:14
Courtney Carter defensive rebound
19:09
Courtney Carter turnover (traveling)
18:40
Connor Barrett misses two point jump shot
18:38
Courtney Carter defensive rebound
18:35
Courtney Carter turnover (double dribble)
18:08
+2
Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Donovan Clay assists)
0-2
17:59
Ben Krikke personal foul
17:49
Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot
17:47
Eron Gordon defensive rebound
17:41
+2
Eron Gordon makes two point layup
0-4
17:34
Shamar Wright offensive foul
17:34
Shamar Wright turnover
17:21
Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot
17:19
Mike Adewunmi defensive rebound
16:58
Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot
16:56
Ben Krikke defensive rebound
16:52
Shamar Wright blocks Daniel Sackey's two point layup
16:50
Courtney Carter defensive rebound
16:31
Lamar Wright misses two point layup
16:29
Ben Krikke defensive rebound
16:22
Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
16:20
Cougars defensive rebound
16:19
Ben Krikke personal foul
16:08
Mike Adewunmi misses three point jump shot
16:06
Crusaders defensive rebound
15:34
Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
15:33
Crusaders offensive rebound
15:33
Crusaders turnover (shot clock violation)
15:33
TV timeout
15:17
Shamar Wright turnover (bad pass) (Nick Robinson steals)
14:57
Nick Robinson misses three point jump shot
14:55
Lamar Wright defensive rebound
14:36
Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot
14:34
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
14:26
Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot
14:24
Mike Adewunmi defensive rebound
14:16
Courtney Carter misses two point jump shot
14:14
Nick Robinson defensive rebound
14:06
Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
14:04
Sidney Wilson defensive rebound
13:45
Shamar Wright misses three point jump shot
13:43
Courtney Carter offensive rebound
13:36
Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot
13:34
Cougars offensive rebound
13:31
Donovan Clay blocks Sidney Wilson's two point layup
13:29
Cougars offensive rebound
13:24
+2
Sidney Wilson makes two point jump shot
2-4
13:11
+2
Nick Robinson makes two point layup
2-6
12:47
+2
Carlos Curtis makes two point layup (Courtney Carter assists)
4-6
12:21
Carlos Curtis personal foul (Nick Robinson draws the foul)
12:04
+2
Goodnews Kpegeol makes two point layup (Nick Robinson assists)
4-8
11:38
Courtney Carter misses three point jump shot
11:36
Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
11:30
+2
Sheldon Edwards makes two point layup
4-10
11:30
Carlos Curtis shooting foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)
11:30
TV timeout
11:30
+1
Sheldon Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 1
4-11
11:11
+2
Lamar Wright makes two point layup
6-11
10:50
Goodnews Kpegeol turnover (traveling)
10:31
Shamar Wright misses two point jump shot
10:29
Lamar Wright offensive rebound
10:25
+2
Lamar Wright makes two point layup
8-11
10:05
+2
Sheldon Edwards makes two point alley-oop layup (Daniel Sackey assists)
8-13
9:37
Lamar Wright turnover (lost ball) (Daniel Sackey steals)
9:28
+2
Nick Robinson makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists)
8-15
9:21
Daniel Sackey personal foul
9:02
Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot
9:02
Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot
9:00
Crusaders defensive rebound
8:45
+2
Daniel Sackey makes two point layup
8-17
8:26
Jump ball. Lamar Wright vs. Daniel Sackey (Crusaders gains possession)
8:26
Lamar Wright turnover (lost ball) (Daniel Sackey steals)
8:16
Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
8:14
Nick Robinson offensive rebound
8:05
Lamar Wright shooting foul (Jacob Ognacevic draws the foul)
8:05
Jacob Ognacevic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:05
+1
Jacob Ognacevic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-18
8:05
+1
Jacob Ognacevic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-18
7:51
Courtney Carter misses two point layup
7:49
Jacob Ognacevic defensive rebound
7:40
+3
Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists)
8-21
7:39
TV timeout
7:39
TV timeout
7:27
Mike Adewunmi turnover (lost ball) (Connor Barrett steals)
7:20
Sidney Wilson blocks Jacob Ognacevic's two point layup
7:18
Donovan Clay offensive rebound
7:04
+2
Donovan Clay makes two point layup
8-23
7:00
+3
Iziah James makes three point jump shot
11-23
6:49
Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
6:47
Iziah James defensive rebound
6:36
Shamar Wright misses two point jump shot
6:33
Cougars offensive rebound
6:32
Sidney Wilson turnover (lost ball)
6:01
+2
Eron Gordon makes two point layup
11-25
5:51
Connor Barrett personal foul
5:32
+2
Sidney Wilson makes two point layup (Carlos Curtis assists)
13-25
5:08
Donovan Clay offensive foul (Carlos Curtis draws the foul)
5:08
Donovan Clay turnover
5:02
Courtney Carter misses two point jump shot
5:00
Cougars offensive rebound
5:00
Eron Gordon personal foul
4:59
Shamar Wright turnover (bad pass) (Donovan Clay steals)
4:58
+2
Donovan Clay makes two point dunk
13-27
4:39
+2
Sidney Wilson makes two point layup (Shamar Wright assists)
15-27
4:18
Nick Robinson misses two point layup
4:16
Crusaders offensive rebound
4:16
Shamar Wright personal foul
4:14
Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot
4:12
Courtney Carter defensive rebound
4:03
+2
Sidney Wilson makes two point layup (Courtney Carter assists)
17-27
3:48
Eron Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Courtney Carter steals)
3:42
+2
Courtney Carter makes two point dunk
19-27
3:26
Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
3:24
Nick Robinson offensive rebound
3:14
Eron Gordon turnover (traveling)
3:14
TV timeout
2:58
Donovan Clay blocks Sidney Wilson's two point layup
2:56
Sidney Wilson offensive rebound
2:56
Jump ball. Sidney Wilson vs. Donovan Clay (Cougars gains possession)
2:45
Carlos Curtis turnover (bad pass) (Eron Gordon steals)
2:43
Eron Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Courtney Carter steals)
2:43
Carlos Curtis misses two point layup
2:41
Cougars offensive rebound
2:26
Courtney Carter misses three point jump shot
2:24
Carlos Curtis offensive rebound
2:17
+2
Carlos Curtis makes two point layup
21-27
2:01
Nick Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Iziah James steals)
1:54
Donovan Clay shooting foul (Carlos Curtis draws the foul)
1:54
+1
Carlos Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-27
1:54
Carlos Curtis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:54
Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
1:47
+2
Daniel Sackey makes two point layup
22-29
1:47
Iziah James shooting foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)
1:47
Daniel Sackey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:47
Carlos Curtis defensive rebound
1:32
Courtney Carter offensive foul
1:32
Courtney Carter turnover
1:14
Sidney Wilson blocks Nick Robinson's three point jump shot
1:12
Courtney Carter defensive rebound
1:05
Sidney Wilson misses two point dunk
1:03
Desmond Polk offensive rebound
0:54
Courtney Carter turnover (lost ball) (Goodnews Kpegeol steals)
0:50
Lamar Wright shooting foul (Goodnews Kpegeol draws the foul)
0:50
+1
Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-30
0:50
+1
Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-31
0:39
Desmond Polk misses two point layup
0:37
Connor Barrett defensive rebound
0:34
Daniel Sackey offensive foul
0:34
Daniel Sackey turnover
0:09
Nick Robinson blocks Iziah James's two point jump shot
0:07
Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound
0:01
+2
Goodnews Kpegeol makes two point layup (Nick Robinson assists)
22-33