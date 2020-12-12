VALPO
CMICH
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Ben Krikke vs. Aundre Polk (Crusaders gains possession)
|19:39
|
|Ben Krikke misses two point layup
|19:37
|
|Aundre Polk defensive rebound
|19:15
|
|Matt Beachler misses three point jump shot
|19:13
|
|Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|19:01
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|18:38
|
|Aundre Polk misses two point jump shot
|18:36
|
|Crusaders defensive rebound
|18:16
|
|+2
|Daniel Sackey makes two point layup
|4-0
|18:07
|
|Daniel Sackey personal foul
|17:57
|
|Meikkel Murray turnover (lost ball) (Connor Barrett steals)
|17:48
|
|Aundre Polk personal foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
|17:33
|
|Daniel Sackey turnover (traveling)
|17:14
|
|Matt Beachler misses two point turnaround jump shot
|17:12
|
|Connor Barrett defensive rebound
|17:03
|
|Malik Muhammad blocks Ben Krikke's two point layup
|17:01
|
|Connor Barrett offensive rebound
|16:57
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|
|Matt Beachler defensive rebound
|16:38
|
|Malik Muhammad misses two point hook shot
|16:36
|
|Travon Broadway Jr. offensive rebound
|16:35
|
|Donovan Clay shooting foul (Travon Broadway Jr. draws the foul)
|16:35
|
|Travon Broadway Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:35
|
|+1
|Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-1
|16:24
|
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot
|6-1
|16:13
|
|Ben Krikke blocks Devontae Lane's two point layup
|16:11
|
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|16:03
|
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point finger roll layup
|8-1
|15:42
|
|+3
|Devontae Lane makes three point jump shot (Caleb Huffman assists)
|8-4
|15:28
|
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|15:26
|
|Caleb Huffman defensive rebound
|15:18
|
|Caleb Huffman misses two point jump shot
|15:16
|
|Nick Robinson defensive rebound
|15:09
|
|+2
|Sheldon Edwards makes two point pullup jump shot
|10-4
|14:47
|
|Devontae Lane misses two point driving layup
|14:45
|
|Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|14:38
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point finger roll layup (Donovan Clay assists)
|12-4
|14:33
|
|Chippewas 30 second timeout
|14:33
|
|TV timeout
|14:19
|
|Jacob Ognacevic shooting foul (Travon Broadway Jr. draws the foul)
|14:19
|
|+1
|Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-5
|14:19
|
|+1
|Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-6
|14:03
|
|Sheldon Edwards turnover (bad pass) (PJ Mitchell steals)
|13:57
|
|Aundre Polk misses two point layup
|13:55
|
|Chippewas offensive rebound
|13:55
|
|PJ Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Goodnews Kpegeol steals)
|13:55
|
|Ralph Bissainthe shooting foul (Goodnews Kpegeol draws the foul)
|13:52
|
|+1
|Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-6
|13:52
|
|+1
|Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-6
|13:39
|
|+3
|Ralph Bissainthe makes three point jump shot (Travon Broadway Jr. assists)
|14-9
|13:07
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point driving layup
|13:05
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol offensive rebound
|13:05
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol turnover (traveling)
|12:52
|
|+2
|Aundre Polk makes two point layup (PJ Mitchell assists)
|14-11
|12:29
|
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|12:27
|
|Travon Broadway Jr. defensive rebound
|12:20
|
|Matt Beachler turnover (Nick Robinson steals)
|12:12
|
|Jacob Ognacevic turnover
|11:54
|
|Meikkel Murray turnover (traveling)
|11:54
|
|TV timeout
|11:49
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|11:47
|
|Meikkel Murray defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|+3
|Matt Beachler makes three point jump shot (Devontae Lane assists)
|14-14
|11:34
|
|Ben Krikke personal foul
|11:27
|
|Meikkel Murray misses two point layup
|11:25
|
|Devontae Lane offensive rebound
|11:06
|
|+3
|Devontae Lane makes three point jump shot
|14-17
|10:49
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|
|Devontae Lane defensive rebound
|10:41
|
|+2
|Meikkel Murray makes two point dunk (Devontae Lane assists)
|14-19
|10:40
|
|Crusaders 30 second timeout
|10:21
|
|Aundre Polk personal foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
|10:14
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|
|Ralph Bissainthe defensive rebound
|10:07
|
|Ralph Bissainthe turnover (bad pass) (Connor Barrett steals)
|10:07
|
|Ralph Bissainthe shooting foul (Connor Barrett draws the foul)
|10:07
|
|+1
|Connor Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-19
|10:07
|
|+1
|Connor Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-19
|9:48
|
|+2
|Caleb Huffman makes two point floating jump shot
|16-21
|9:41
|
|Eron Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Devontae Lane steals)
|9:27
|
|Meikkel Murray turnover (traveling)
|9:11
|
|Malik Muhammad shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
|9:11
|
|Donovan Clay misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:11
|
|+1
|Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-21
|8:54
|
|Daniel Sackey personal foul
|8:49
|
|Travon Broadway Jr. misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|8:47
|
|Crusaders defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|Malik Muhammad personal foul
|8:29
|
|Ben Krikke misses two point driving hook shot
|8:27
|
|Meikkel Murray defensive rebound
|8:18
|
|Ralph Bissainthe misses two point floating jump shot
|8:16
|
|Meikkel Murray offensive rebound
|8:15
|
|+2
|Meikkel Murray makes two point putback layup
|17-23
|7:56
|
|Ben Krikke misses two point layup
|7:54
|
|Sheldon Edwards offensive rebound
|7:47
|
|Sheldon Edwards misses two point tip shot
|7:45
|
|Devontae Lane defensive rebound
|7:42
|
|+3
|Travon Broadway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Devontae Lane assists)
|17-26
|7:32
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|
|Connor Barrett offensive rebound
|7:23
|
|+2
|Connor Barrett makes two point finger roll layup
|19-26
|7:10
|
|Devontae Lane misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:08
|
|Travon Broadway Jr. offensive rebound
|7:03
|
|+2
|Travon Broadway Jr. makes two point tip shot
|19-28
|6:52
|
|Sheldon Edwards misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:50
|
|Ralph Bissainthe defensive rebound
|6:26
|
|+2
|Meikkel Murray makes two point finger roll layup (Travon Broadway Jr. assists)
|19-30
|6:23
|
|Crusaders 30 second timeout
|6:23
|
|TV timeout
|6:14
|
|Nick Robinson misses two point layup
|6:12
|
|Ben Krikke offensive rebound
|6:12
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point putback layup
|21-30
|6:11
|
|Ralph Bissainthe shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
|6:11
|
|+1
|Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-30
|5:44
|
|PJ Mitchell offensive foul
|5:44
|
|PJ Mitchell turnover
|5:25
|
|Donovan Clay misses two point layup
|5:23
|
|Meikkel Murray defensive rebound
|5:00
|
|PJ Mitchell misses two point driving layup
|4:58
|
|Crusaders defensive rebound
|4:44
|
|Ben Krikke turnover (out of bounds)
|4:14
|
|PJ Mitchell misses two point finger roll layup
|4:12
|
|Aundre Polk offensive rebound
|4:04
|
|+2
|Aundre Polk makes two point tip shot
|22-32
|4:00
|
|+3
|Nick Robinson makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
|25-32
|3:42
|
|+2
|Aundre Polk makes two point turnaround hook shot (Meikkel Murray assists)
|25-34
|3:21
|
|Jump ball. Goodnews Kpegeol vs. Matt Beachler (Chippewas gains possession)
|3:21
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol turnover (lost ball) (Matt Beachler steals)
|3:21
|
|TV timeout
|3:11
|
|Jacob Ognacevic personal foul (Malik Muhammad draws the foul)
|3:00
|
|+2
|Malik Muhammad makes two point layup
|25-36
|2:35
|
|Malik Muhammad personal foul (Goodnews Kpegeol draws the foul)
|2:35
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:35
|
|Donovan Clay offensive rebound
|2:28
|
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point layup
|27-36
|2:08
|
|Donovan Clay blocks Meikkel Murray's two point driving layup
|2:06
|
|Jacob Ognacevic defensive rebound
|2:02
|
|Nick Robinson turnover (out of bounds)
|1:47
|
|+3
|Devontae Lane makes three point pullup jump shot
|27-39
|1:21
|
|+3
|Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot (Goodnews Kpegeol assists)
|30-39
|1:04
|
|+3
|Devontae Lane makes three point step back jump shot
|30-42
|0:44
|
|Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot
|0:42
|
|Travon Broadway Jr. defensive rebound
|0:19
|
|Steven Helm personal foul (Devontae Lane draws the foul)
|0:19
|
|+1
|Devontae Lane makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-43
|0:19
|
|+1
|Devontae Lane makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-44
|0:06
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|
|Chippewas defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|—
|19:39
|
|Aundre Polk blocks Daniel Sackey's two point layup
|19:37
|
|Devontae Lane defensive rebound
|19:33
|
|Eron Gordon shooting foul (Travon Broadway Jr. draws the foul)
|19:33
|
|Travon Broadway Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|19:33
|
|Chippewas offensive rebound
|19:33
|
|+1
|Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-45
|19:04
|
|+3
|Eron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists)
|33-45
|18:40
|
|Matt Beachler turnover (back court violation)
|18:20
|
|Daniel Sackey misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|18:18
|
|Connor Barrett offensive rebound
|18:17
|
|Aundre Polk shooting foul (Connor Barrett draws the foul)
|18:17
|
|+1
|Connor Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-45
|18:17
|
|+1
|Connor Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-45
|18:04
|
|+2
|Devontae Lane makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|35-47
|17:57
|
|+3
|Eron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists)
|38-47
|17:46
|
|Ben Krikke blocks Malik Muhammad's two point layup
|17:44
|
|Travon Broadway Jr. offensive rebound
|17:46
|
|Travon Broadway Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|17:46
|
|Chippewas 30 second timeout
|17:46
|
|TV timeout
|17:29
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point turnaround hook shot
|40-47
|17:13
|
|Malik Muhammad offensive foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)
|17:13
|
|Malik Muhammad turnover
|16:56
|
|Daniel Sackey turnover (lost ball) (Matt Beachler steals)
|16:51
|
|+2
|Ralph Bissainthe makes two point finger roll layup (Matt Beachler assists)
|40-49
|16:38
|
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists)
|42-49
|16:15
|
|Daniel Sackey shooting foul (Devontae Lane draws the foul)
|16:14
|
|Devontae Lane misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:14
|
|+1
|Devontae Lane makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-50
|15:48
|
|+3
|Connor Barrett makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
|45-50
|15:38
|
|Eron Gordon shooting foul (Travon Broadway Jr. draws the foul)
|15:38
|
|TV timeout
|15:38
|
|+1
|Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|45-51
|15:38
|
|+1
|Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|45-52
|15:38
|
|+1
|Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|45-53
|15:27
|
|Caleb Huffman personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)
|15:27
|
|Connor Barrett turnover (bad pass)
|15:12
|
|Connor Barrett shooting foul (Ralph Bissainthe draws the foul)
|15:12
|
|Ralph Bissainthe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:12
|
|Ralph Bissainthe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:12
|
|Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|14:59
|
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|
|Travon Broadway Jr. defensive rebound
|14:54
|
|+2
|Caleb Huffman makes two point driving layup (Travon Broadway Jr. assists)
|45-55
|14:54
|
|Eron Gordon shooting foul (Caleb Huffman draws the foul)
|14:54
|
|+1
|Caleb Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|45-56
|14:42
|
|Daniel Sackey misses two point jump shot
|14:40
|
|Ben Krikke offensive rebound
|14:33
|
|Ben Krikke turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Huffman steals)
|14:27
|
|Ralph Bissainthe misses three point jump shot
|14:25
|
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|14:19
|
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|
|Chippewas defensive rebound
|14:07
|
|Aundre Polk misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|
|Nick Robinson defensive rebound