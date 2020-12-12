VALPO
CMICH

1st Half
VALPO
Crusaders
30
CMICH
Chippewas
44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Ben Krikke vs. Aundre Polk (Crusaders gains possession)  
19:39   Ben Krikke misses two point layup  
19:37   Aundre Polk defensive rebound  
19:15   Matt Beachler misses three point jump shot  
19:13   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
19:01 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot 2-0
18:38   Aundre Polk misses two point jump shot  
18:36   Crusaders defensive rebound  
18:16 +2 Daniel Sackey makes two point layup 4-0
18:07   Daniel Sackey personal foul  
17:57   Meikkel Murray turnover (lost ball) (Connor Barrett steals)  
17:48   Aundre Polk personal foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)  
17:33   Daniel Sackey turnover (traveling)  
17:14   Matt Beachler misses two point turnaround jump shot  
17:12   Connor Barrett defensive rebound  
17:03   Malik Muhammad blocks Ben Krikke's two point layup  
17:01   Connor Barrett offensive rebound  
16:57   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
16:55   Matt Beachler defensive rebound  
16:38   Malik Muhammad misses two point hook shot  
16:36   Travon Broadway Jr. offensive rebound  
16:35   Donovan Clay shooting foul (Travon Broadway Jr. draws the foul)  
16:35   Travon Broadway Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:35 +1 Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-1
16:24 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot 6-1
16:13   Ben Krikke blocks Devontae Lane's two point layup  
16:11   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
16:03 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point finger roll layup 8-1
15:42 +3 Devontae Lane makes three point jump shot (Caleb Huffman assists) 8-4
15:28   Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot  
15:26   Caleb Huffman defensive rebound  
15:18   Caleb Huffman misses two point jump shot  
15:16   Nick Robinson defensive rebound  
15:09 +2 Sheldon Edwards makes two point pullup jump shot 10-4
14:47   Devontae Lane misses two point driving layup  
14:45   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
14:38 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point finger roll layup (Donovan Clay assists) 12-4
14:33   Chippewas 30 second timeout  
14:33   TV timeout  
14:19   Jacob Ognacevic shooting foul (Travon Broadway Jr. draws the foul)  
14:19 +1 Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-5
14:19 +1 Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-6
14:03   Sheldon Edwards turnover (bad pass) (PJ Mitchell steals)  
13:57   Aundre Polk misses two point layup  
13:55   Chippewas offensive rebound  
13:55   PJ Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Goodnews Kpegeol steals)  
13:55   Ralph Bissainthe shooting foul (Goodnews Kpegeol draws the foul)  
13:52 +1 Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-6
13:52 +1 Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-6
13:39 +3 Ralph Bissainthe makes three point jump shot (Travon Broadway Jr. assists) 14-9
13:07   Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point driving layup  
13:05   Goodnews Kpegeol offensive rebound  
13:05   Goodnews Kpegeol turnover (traveling)  
12:52 +2 Aundre Polk makes two point layup (PJ Mitchell assists) 14-11
12:29   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
12:27   Travon Broadway Jr. defensive rebound  
12:20   Matt Beachler turnover (Nick Robinson steals)  
12:12   Jacob Ognacevic turnover  
11:54   Meikkel Murray turnover (traveling)  
11:54   TV timeout  
11:49   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
11:47   Meikkel Murray defensive rebound  
11:39 +3 Matt Beachler makes three point jump shot (Devontae Lane assists) 14-14
11:34   Ben Krikke personal foul  
11:27   Meikkel Murray misses two point layup  
11:25   Devontae Lane offensive rebound  
11:06 +3 Devontae Lane makes three point jump shot 14-17
10:49   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
10:47   Devontae Lane defensive rebound  
10:41 +2 Meikkel Murray makes two point dunk (Devontae Lane assists) 14-19
10:40   Crusaders 30 second timeout  
10:21   Aundre Polk personal foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)  
10:14   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
10:12   Ralph Bissainthe defensive rebound  
10:07   Ralph Bissainthe turnover (bad pass) (Connor Barrett steals)  
10:07   Ralph Bissainthe shooting foul (Connor Barrett draws the foul)  
10:07 +1 Connor Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-19
10:07 +1 Connor Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-19
9:48 +2 Caleb Huffman makes two point floating jump shot 16-21
9:41   Eron Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Devontae Lane steals)  
9:27   Meikkel Murray turnover (traveling)  
9:11   Malik Muhammad shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
9:11   Donovan Clay misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:11 +1 Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-21
8:54   Daniel Sackey personal foul  
8:49   Travon Broadway Jr. misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
8:47   Crusaders defensive rebound  
8:47   Malik Muhammad personal foul  
8:29   Ben Krikke misses two point driving hook shot  
8:27   Meikkel Murray defensive rebound  
8:18   Ralph Bissainthe misses two point floating jump shot  
8:16   Meikkel Murray offensive rebound  
8:15 +2 Meikkel Murray makes two point putback layup 17-23
7:56   Ben Krikke misses two point layup  
7:54   Sheldon Edwards offensive rebound  
7:47   Sheldon Edwards misses two point tip shot  
7:45   Devontae Lane defensive rebound  
7:42 +3 Travon Broadway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Devontae Lane assists) 17-26
7:32   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
7:30   Connor Barrett offensive rebound  
7:23 +2 Connor Barrett makes two point finger roll layup 19-26
7:10   Devontae Lane misses two point pullup jump shot  
7:08   Travon Broadway Jr. offensive rebound  
7:03 +2 Travon Broadway Jr. makes two point tip shot 19-28
6:52   Sheldon Edwards misses two point pullup jump shot  
6:50   Ralph Bissainthe defensive rebound  
6:26 +2 Meikkel Murray makes two point finger roll layup (Travon Broadway Jr. assists) 19-30
6:23   Crusaders 30 second timeout  
6:23   TV timeout  
6:14   Nick Robinson misses two point layup  
6:12   Ben Krikke offensive rebound  
6:12 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point putback layup 21-30
6:11   Ralph Bissainthe shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)  
6:11 +1 Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-30
5:44   PJ Mitchell offensive foul  
5:44   PJ Mitchell turnover  
5:25   Donovan Clay misses two point layup  
5:23   Meikkel Murray defensive rebound  
5:00   PJ Mitchell misses two point driving layup  
4:58   Crusaders defensive rebound  
4:44   Ben Krikke turnover (out of bounds)  
4:14   PJ Mitchell misses two point finger roll layup  
4:12   Aundre Polk offensive rebound  
4:04 +2 Aundre Polk makes two point tip shot 22-32
4:00 +3 Nick Robinson makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists) 25-32
3:42 +2 Aundre Polk makes two point turnaround hook shot (Meikkel Murray assists) 25-34
3:21   Jump ball. Goodnews Kpegeol vs. Matt Beachler (Chippewas gains possession)  
3:21   Goodnews Kpegeol turnover (lost ball) (Matt Beachler steals)  
3:21   TV timeout  
3:11   Jacob Ognacevic personal foul (Malik Muhammad draws the foul)  
3:00 +2 Malik Muhammad makes two point layup 25-36
2:35   Malik Muhammad personal foul (Goodnews Kpegeol draws the foul)  
2:35   Goodnews Kpegeol misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:35   Donovan Clay offensive rebound  
2:28 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point layup 27-36
2:08   Donovan Clay blocks Meikkel Murray's two point driving layup  
2:06   Jacob Ognacevic defensive rebound  
2:02   Nick Robinson turnover (out of bounds)  
1:47 +3 Devontae Lane makes three point pullup jump shot 27-39
1:21 +3 Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot (Goodnews Kpegeol assists) 30-39
1:04 +3 Devontae Lane makes three point step back jump shot 30-42
0:44   Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot  
0:42   Travon Broadway Jr. defensive rebound  
0:19   Steven Helm personal foul (Devontae Lane draws the foul)  
0:19 +1 Devontae Lane makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-43
0:19 +1 Devontae Lane makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-44
0:06   Goodnews Kpegeol misses three point jump shot  
0:03   Chippewas defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
VALPO
Crusaders
49
CMICH
Chippewas
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:39   Aundre Polk blocks Daniel Sackey's two point layup  
19:37   Devontae Lane defensive rebound  
19:33   Eron Gordon shooting foul (Travon Broadway Jr. draws the foul)  
19:33   Travon Broadway Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
19:33   Chippewas offensive rebound  
19:33 +1 Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-45
19:04 +3 Eron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists) 33-45
18:40   Matt Beachler turnover (back court violation)  
18:20   Daniel Sackey misses three point fadeaway jump shot  
18:18   Connor Barrett offensive rebound  
18:17   Aundre Polk shooting foul (Connor Barrett draws the foul)  
18:17 +1 Connor Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-45
18:17 +1 Connor Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-45
18:04 +2 Devontae Lane makes two point fadeaway jump shot 35-47
17:57 +3 Eron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists) 38-47
17:46   Ben Krikke blocks Malik Muhammad's two point layup  
17:44   Travon Broadway Jr. offensive rebound  
17:46   Travon Broadway Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
17:46   Chippewas 30 second timeout  
17:46   TV timeout  
17:29 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point turnaround hook shot 40-47
17:13   Malik Muhammad offensive foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)  
17:13   Malik Muhammad turnover  
16:56   Daniel Sackey turnover (lost ball) (Matt Beachler steals)  
16:51 +2 Ralph Bissainthe makes two point finger roll layup (Matt Beachler assists) 40-49
16:38 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists) 42-49
16:15   Daniel Sackey shooting foul (Devontae Lane draws the foul)  
16:14   Devontae Lane misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:14 +1 Devontae Lane makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-50
15:48 +3 Connor Barrett makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists) 45-50
15:38   Eron Gordon shooting foul (Travon Broadway Jr. draws the foul)  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:38 +1 Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3 45-51
15:38 +1 Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3 45-52
15:38 +1 Travon Broadway Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3 45-53
15:27   Caleb Huffman personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)  
15:27   Connor Barrett turnover (bad pass)  
15:12   Connor Barrett shooting foul (Ralph Bissainthe draws the foul)  
15:12   Ralph Bissainthe misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:12   Ralph Bissainthe misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:12   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
14:59   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
14:57   Travon Broadway Jr. defensive rebound  
14:54 +2 Caleb Huffman makes two point driving layup (Travon Broadway Jr. assists) 45-55
14:54   Eron Gordon shooting foul (Caleb Huffman draws the foul)  
14:54 +1 Caleb Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 45-56
14:42   Daniel Sackey misses two point jump shot  
14:40   Ben Krikke offensive rebound  
14:33   Ben Krikke turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Huffman steals)  
14:27   Ralph Bissainthe misses three point jump shot  
14:25   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
14:19   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
14:17   Chippewas defensive rebound  
14:07   Aundre Polk misses three point jump shot  
14:05   Nick Robinson defensive rebound