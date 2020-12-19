|
20:00
Ben Krikke vs. Jonathan Komagum (Crusaders gains possession)
19:36
Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
19:34
Spencer Littleson defensive rebound
19:25
Marreon Jackson misses two point pullup jump shot
19:23
Rockets offensive rebound
19:12
Setric Millner Jr. misses two point layup
19:10
Rockets offensive rebound
19:06
+3
Marreon Jackson makes three point jump shot (Ryan Rollins assists)
0-3
18:39
Ben Krikke misses two point driving layup
18:37
Ryan Rollins defensive rebound
18:30
Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
18:28
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
18:07
+2
Ben Krikke makes two point dunk (Daniel Sackey assists)
2-3
17:44
Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
17:42
Setric Millner Jr. offensive rebound
17:39
Spencer Littleson misses two point jump shot
17:37
Eron Gordon defensive rebound
17:28
+3
Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot
5-3
17:10
Jonathan Komagum offensive foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)
17:10
Jonathan Komagum turnover
16:47
Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
16:45
Spencer Littleson defensive rebound
16:45
Connor Barrett personal foul
16:22
Ryan Rollins misses two point jump shot
16:20
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
16:20
Ryan Rollins personal foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
16:05
Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot
16:03
Ryan Rollins defensive rebound
15:48
Spencer Littleson misses two point pullup jump shot
15:46
Eron Gordon defensive rebound
15:30
Marreon Jackson blocks Donovan Clay's two point layup
15:28
JT Shumate defensive rebound
15:27
Daniel Sackey personal foul (Marreon Jackson draws the foul)
15:27
TV timeout
15:15
Nick Robinson personal foul (Keshaun Saunders draws the foul)
15:09
Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
15:07
Spencer Littleson offensive rebound
15:02
Keshaun Saunders misses three point jump shot
15:00
Crusaders defensive rebound
14:39
+2
Nick Robinson makes two point driving layup
7-3
14:39
Spencer Littleson shooting foul (Nick Robinson draws the foul)
14:39
+1
Nick Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
8-3
14:14
+2
Keshaun Saunders makes two point driving layup
8-5
14:14
Connor Barrett shooting foul (Keshaun Saunders draws the foul)
14:14
+1
Keshaun Saunders makes regular free throw 1 of 1
8-6
13:56
Mileek McMillan misses two point jump shot
13:54
Marreon Jackson defensive rebound
13:44
Setric Millner Jr. misses two point driving layup
13:42
Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound
13:36
+2
Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot
10-6
13:18
Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Keshaun Saunders draws the foul)
13:18
Keshaun Saunders misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:18
+1
Keshaun Saunders makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-7
13:09
Goodnews Kpegeol turnover (carrying)
12:51
Ryan Rollins misses three point jump shot
12:49
Rockets offensive rebound
12:34
+2
Marreon Jackson makes two point jump shot (Keshaun Saunders assists)
10-9
12:19
Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot
12:17
Crusaders offensive rebound
11:59
Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point pullup jump shot
11:57
Marreon Jackson defensive rebound
11:48
+2
JT Shumate makes two point layup (Marreon Jackson assists)
10-11
11:48
Goodnews Kpegeol personal foul (JT Shumate draws the foul)
11:48
TV timeout
11:48
JT Shumate misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:32
Ryan Rollins misses two point layup
11:30
Nick Robinson defensive rebound
11:18
+2
Goodnews Kpegeol makes two point layup
12-11
10:54
Mattia Acunzo turnover (traveling)
10:40
Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot
10:38
Jamere Hill defensive rebound
10:19
+2
Ryan Rollins makes two point jump shot
12-13
10:02
Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot
10:00
Spencer Littleson defensive rebound
9:47
Mileek McMillan blocks Mattia Acunzo's two point layup
9:45
Nick Robinson defensive rebound
9:26
Nick Robinson misses two point turnaround jump shot
9:24
Mattia Acunzo defensive rebound
9:15
+2
Mattia Acunzo makes two point layup (Ryan Rollins assists)
12-15
8:51
Spencer Littleson blocks Eron Gordon's two point layup
8:51
Ryan Rollins defensive rebound
8:51
Ryan Rollins turnover (Goodnews Kpegeol steals)
8:51
+2
Goodnews Kpegeol makes two point layup
14-15
8:35
Goodnews Kpegeol personal foul (Jamere Hill draws the foul)
8:35
Jamere Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:35
Ben Krikke defensive rebound
8:26
Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
8:24
Jonathan Komagum defensive rebound
8:17
Daniel Sackey personal foul (Jamere Hill draws the foul)
8:17
Jamere Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:17
Ben Krikke defensive rebound
7:59
Daniel Sackey misses two point jump shot
7:57
Jonathan Komagum defensive rebound
7:38
Jamere Hill offensive foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
7:38
Jamere Hill turnover
7:38
TV timeout
7:07
Nick Robinson misses three point jump shot
7:05
Marreon Jackson defensive rebound
6:57
Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
6:55
Crusaders defensive rebound
6:45
Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
6:43
Spencer Littleson defensive rebound
6:26
Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot
6:24
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
6:16
JT Shumate shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
6:16
+1
Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-15
6:16
+1
Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-15
5:58
+3
Setric Millner Jr. makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists)
16-18
5:44
+3
Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot (Nick Robinson assists)
19-18
5:21
Setric Millner Jr. misses two point jump shot
5:19
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
5:10
Ben Krikke misses two point hook shot
5:08
Rockets defensive rebound
4:55
Marreon Jackson misses three point step back jump shot
4:53
Nick Robinson defensive rebound
4:48
Nick Robinson turnover (out of bounds)
4:35
Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot
4:33
Nick Robinson defensive rebound
4:12
+2
Ben Krikke makes two point pullup jump shot
21-18
3:59
Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot
3:57
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
3:48
Jacob Ognacevic turnover (bad pass) (JT Shumate steals)
3:39
Ryan Rollins misses two point layup
3:39
Spencer Littleson offensive rebound
3:39
Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
3:37
JT Shumate offensive rebound
3:35
TV timeout
3:35
Nick Robinson flagrant 1
3:35
Nick Robinson flagrant 1
3:35
+1
Spencer Littleson makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
21-19
3:35
+1
Spencer Littleson makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
21-20
3:31
Setric Millner Jr. misses two point layup
3:29
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
3:16
Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
3:14
Ryan Rollins defensive rebound
3:06
Ryan Rollins misses two point layup
3:04
JT Shumate offensive rebound
2:58
+3
Spencer Littleson makes three point jump shot (JT Shumate assists)
21-23
2:51
Ben Krikke offensive foul
2:51
Ben Krikke turnover
2:32
Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot
2:30
Crusaders defensive rebound
2:12
Setric Millner Jr. personal foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
2:03
Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point jump shot
2:01
Ben Krikke offensive rebound
1:57
+2
Ben Krikke makes two point putback layup
23-23
1:33
Ben Krikke blocks JT Shumate's two point layup
1:31
Rockets offensive rebound
1:29
+2
Setric Millner Jr. makes two point layup (Ryan Rollins assists)
23-25
1:29
Connor Barrett shooting foul (Setric Millner Jr. draws the foul)
1:29
+1
Setric Millner Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
23-26
1:14
+2
Donovan Clay makes two point turnaround hook shot
25-26
0:55
Marreon Jackson misses two point jump shot
0:53
Donovan Clay defensive rebound
0:43
Eron Gordon misses two point jump shot
0:41
Marreon Jackson defensive rebound
0:36
Setric Millner Jr. misses three point jump shot
0:34
Ben Krikke defensive rebound
0:04
Nick Robinson misses three point jump shot
0:02
Marreon Jackson defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
