20:00
Gaige Prim vs. Ben Krikke (Ja'Monta Black gains possession)
19:44
Gaige Prim misses two point jump shot
19:42
Daniel Sackey defensive rebound
19:14
+3
Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot
0-3
18:54
+3
Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists)
3-3
18:26
Daniel Sackey misses two point jump shot
18:24
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
18:13
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
18:11
Eron Gordon defensive rebound
17:54
Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
17:52
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
17:32
Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass) (Connor Barrett steals)
17:25
+3
Connor Barrett makes three point jump shot
3-6
17:09
+2
Ja'Monta Black makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
5-6
16:49
Connor Barrett turnover (bad pass) (Jared Ridder steals)
16:42
+2
Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Ja'Monta Black assists)
7-6
16:21
+2
Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
7-8
16:02
+3
Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
10-8
15:41
Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot
15:39
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
15:38
Donovan Clay personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
15:38
TV timeout
15:18
+2
Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
12-8
14:57
Mileek McMillan misses two point jump shot
14:55
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
14:43
+2
Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
14-8
14:14
Steven Helm turnover (traveling)
13:59
+2
Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Demarcus Sharp assists)
16-8
13:48
Steven Helm misses three point jump shot
13:46
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
13:40
+2
Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
18-8
13:40
Eron Gordon shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
13:40
+1
Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
19-8
13:16
Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot
13:14
Connor Barrett offensive rebound
13:11
+3
Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot (Connor Barrett assists)
19-11
13:11
Demarcus Sharp shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
13:11
Donovan Clay misses regular free throw 1 of 1
13:11
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
12:53
+3
Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot (Darian Scott assists)
22-11
12:21
+3
Ben Krikke makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists)
22-14
12:03
Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)
11:46
Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
11:44
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
11:37
+2
Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
24-14
11:22
Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Mileek McMillan draws the foul)
11:22
TV timeout
11:13
Mileek McMillan misses two point jump shot
11:11
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
10:59
Demarcus Sharp turnover (bad pass) (Connor Barrett steals)
10:48
Mileek McMillan turnover (lost ball) (Gaige Prim steals)
10:33
Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass) (Connor Barrett steals)
10:27
Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot
10:25
Jared Ridder defensive rebound
10:16
Gaige Prim misses two point jump shot
10:14
Connor Barrett defensive rebound
10:04
+2
Sheldon Edwards makes two point jump shot
24-16
9:48
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
9:46
Mileek McMillan defensive rebound
9:36
Demarcus Sharp personal foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)
9:17
+3
Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
24-19
8:57
Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot
8:55
Eron Gordon defensive rebound
8:41
Connor Barrett turnover (out of bounds)
8:30
Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Ognacevic steals)
8:20
+2
Sheldon Edwards makes two point jump shot
24-21
7:57
+3
Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
27-21
7:40
Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
7:38
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
7:32
+2
Keaton Hervey makes two point layup
29-21
7:11
Sheldon Edwards misses two point layup
7:09
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
7:00
+3
Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
32-21
6:58
Crusaders 30 second timeout
6:58
TV timeout
6:27
Crusaders turnover (shot clock violation)
6:17
+2
Isiaih Mosley makes two point jump shot
34-21
5:50
+2
Ben Krikke makes two point layup
34-23
5:26
+3
Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
37-23
5:03
Keaton Hervey shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
5:03
+1
Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-24
5:03
+1
Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-25
4:47
Isiaih Mosley turnover (lost ball) (Connor Barrett steals)
4:37
Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)
4:23
+2
Ben Krikke makes two point layup
37-27
4:23
Darian Scott shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
4:23
+1
Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 1
37-28
3:57
Keaton Hervey turnover (traveling)
3:57
TV timeout
3:38
Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
3:36
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
3:26
Ja'Monta Black misses two point jump shot
3:24
Mileek McMillan defensive rebound
3:12
Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
3:10
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
3:03
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
3:01
Gaige Prim offensive rebound
2:56
+2
Gaige Prim makes two point layup
39-28
2:32
+2
Daniel Sackey makes two point layup
39-30
2:04
Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)
1:44
Jump ball. Daniel Sackey vs. Ja'Monta Black (Crusaders gains possession)
1:34
Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot
1:32
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
1:29
Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass) (Donovan Clay steals)
1:21
Donovan Clay misses two point layup
1:19
Ben Krikke offensive rebound
1:14
+2
Ben Krikke makes two point layup
39-32
1:05
Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
1:05
Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:05
Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:05
Mileek McMillan defensive rebound
0:52
Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
0:50
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
0:47
Bears 30 second timeout
0:36
Isiaih Mosley turnover (bad pass) (Eron Gordon steals)
0:25
Keaton Hervey shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
0:25
+1
Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
39-33
0:25
+1
Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
39-34
0:13
+2
Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
41-34
0:02
+3
Ben Krikke makes three point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists)
41-37
0:00
End of period
