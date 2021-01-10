MOST
VALPO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Gaige Prim vs. Ben Krikke (Daniel Sackey gains possession)
|19:37
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|19:26
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Sackey steals)
|19:21
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists)
|0-2
|19:03
|
|Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|
|Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|18:54
|
|Eron Gordon misses two point jump shot
|18:52
|
|Ben Krikke offensive rebound
|18:52
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point putback layup
|0-4
|18:52
|
|Bears 30 second timeout
|18:34
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot
|3-4
|18:20
|
|Daniel Sackey offensive foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|18:20
|
|Daniel Sackey turnover
|17:54
|
|Ben Krikke blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup
|17:52
|
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|17:36
|
|+2
|Eron Gordon makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists)
|3-6
|17:16
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|17:14
|
|Connor Barrett defensive rebound
|17:08
|
|Daniel Sackey misses two point layup
|17:06
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|17:02
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|17:00
|
|Daniel Sackey defensive rebound
|16:54
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|16:52
|
|Crusaders offensive rebound
|16:51
|
|Keaton Hervey personal foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
|16:34
|
|Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|16:19
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Ja'Monta Black assists)
|5-6
|16:03
|
|Eron Gordon misses two point jump shot
|16:01
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|15:54
|
|Donovan Clay shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|15:54
|
|TV timeout
|15:54
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-6
|15:54
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-6
|15:42
|
|Donovan Clay offensive foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|15:42
|
|Donovan Clay turnover
|15:20
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses two point layup
|15:18
|
|Bears offensive rebound
|15:17
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|10-6
|15:01
|
|Daniel Sackey turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Hervey steals)
|14:58
|
|Mileek McMillan personal foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|14:48
|
|Demarcus Sharp turnover (bad pass)
|14:32
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point pullup jump shot
|10-8
|14:19
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (bad pass) (Mileek McMillan steals)
|14:12
|
|+2
|Mileek McMillan makes two point driving layup
|10-10
|13:56
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|
|Crusaders defensive rebound
|13:34
|
|+3
|Eron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists)
|10-13
|13:18
|
|Ben Krikke shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|13:18
|
|+1
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-13
|13:18
|
|+1
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-13
|13:06
|
|Jared Ridder blocks Daniel Sackey's two point layup
|13:04
|
|Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound
|13:01
|
|Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Demarcus Sharp draws the foul)
|13:01
|
|+1
|Demarcus Sharp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-13
|13:01
|
|+1
|Demarcus Sharp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-13
|12:34
|
|Daniel Sackey misses two point jump shot
|12:32
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|12:22
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses two point layup
|12:20
|
|Jacob Ognacevic defensive rebound
|12:05
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|
|Jacob Ognacevic offensive rebound
|12:03
|
|+2
|Jacob Ognacevic makes two point putback layup
|14-15
|12:03
|
|Nic Tata shooting foul (Jacob Ognacevic draws the foul)
|12:03
|
|+1
|Jacob Ognacevic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-16
|11:40
|
|Isiaih Mosley offensive foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)
|11:40
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover
|11:40
|
|TV timeout
|11:26
|
|Jacob Ognacevic misses two point jump shot
|11:24
|
|Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|11:10
|
|+2
|Demarcus Sharp makes two point driving layup
|16-16
|10:54
|
|Sheldon Edwards misses two point jump shot
|10:52
|
|Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|10:43
|
|+3
|Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|19-16
|10:14
|
|Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|
|Jacob Ognacevic offensive rebound
|10:06
|
|Jacob Ognacevic misses two point jump shot
|10:04
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|10:01
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|
|Connor Barrett defensive rebound
|9:40
|
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|9:38
|
|Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound
|9:28
|
|+3
|Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|22-16
|9:28
|
|Daniel Sackey shooting foul (Jared Ridder draws the foul)
|9:28
|
|Jared Ridder misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:28
|
|Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|9:05
|
|+2
|Daniel Sackey makes two point driving jump shot
|22-18
|8:39
|
|+3
|Demarcus Sharp makes three point jump shot (Keaton Hervey assists)
|25-18
|8:19
|
|Eron Gordon misses two point layup
|8:17
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|8:11
|
|+2
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point driving layup
|27-18
|7:41
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point reverse layup (Donovan Clay assists)
|27-20
|7:31
|
|+2
|Ja'Monta Black makes two point jump shot
|29-20
|7:03
|
|Eron Gordon turnover (bad pass)
|7:03
|
|TV timeout
|6:47
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|6:45
|
|Connor Barrett personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|6:45
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-20
|6:45
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-20
|6:14
|
|Crusaders turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:46
|
|Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|
|Jared Ridder offensive rebound
|5:36
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point floating jump shot
|33-20
|5:36
|
|Steven Helm shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|5:36
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-20
|5:16
|
|Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|5:14
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|5:09
|
|Keaton Hervey offensive foul (Connor Barrett draws the foul)
|5:09
|
|Keaton Hervey turnover
|4:46
|
|Demarcus Sharp shooting foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)
|4:46
|
|+1
|Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-21
|4:46
|
|+1
|Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-22
|4:30
|
|Eron Gordon blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup
|4:28
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|4:31
|
|Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)
|4:05
|
|Eron Gordon turnover (traveling)
|3:53
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot
|3:51
|
|Daniel Sackey defensive rebound
|3:48
|
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|3:39
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|3:37
|
|Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|3:23
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
|3:23
|
|TV timeout
|3:17
|
|+2
|Eron Gordon makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Ben Krikke assists)
|34-24
|2:52
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup
|36-24
|2:30
|
|+3
|Eron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists)
|36-27
|2:11
|
|Jared Ridder turnover (bad pass) (Connor Barrett steals)
|1:42
|
|Daniel Sackey misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|1:40
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|1:25
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point hook shot (Jared Ridder assists)
|38-27
|1:14
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|1:12
|
|Donovan Clay offensive rebound
|1:07
|
|Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|1:05
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|0:50
|
|Gaige Prim turnover (out of bounds)
|0:50
|
|Crusaders 30 second timeout
|0:35
|
|Demarcus Sharp shooting foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)
|0:35
|
|+1
|Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-28
|0:35
|
|+1
|Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-29
|0:11
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot
|0:09
|
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Eron Gordon misses two point layup
|0:01
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point layup
|0:00
|
|Bears offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:46
|
|Donovan Clay shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|19:46
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-29
|19:46
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-29
|19:30
|
|+3
|Connor Barrett makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
|40-32
|19:01
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)
|18:33
|
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|18:31
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|18:22
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point reverse layup (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|42-32
|18:11
|
|Eron Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Gaige Prim steals)
|17:56
|
|+2
|Ja'Monta Black makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
|44-32
|17:55
|
|Crusaders 30 second timeout
|17:55
|
|TV timeout
|17:38
|
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|17:36
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|17:29
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point driving layup
|46-32
|17:14
|
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|17:12
|
|Bears defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|Donovan Clay personal foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|16:52
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point pullup jump shot (Gaige Prim assists)
|48-32
|16:27
|
|Mileek McMillan turnover (lost ball) (Isiaih Mosley steals)
|16:22
|
|Gaige Prim turnover (lost ball)
|16:03
|
|+2
|Mileek McMillan makes two point hook shot
|48-34
|15:49
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|15:47
|
|Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|15:34
|
|Ben Krikke misses two point turnaround hook shot
|15:32
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|15:27
|
|Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass)
|15:27
|
|TV timeout
|15:02
|
|Gaige Prim blocks Mileek McMillan's two point layup
|15:00
|
|Sheldon Edwards offensive rebound
|14:59
|
|Gaige Prim shooting foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)
|14:59
|
|+1
|Sheldon Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-35
|14:59
|
|Sheldon Edwards misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:59
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|14:43
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)
|14:28
|
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|14:26
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|14:20
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|14:18
|
|Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|14:04
|
|+3
|Mileek McMillan makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists)
|48-38
|13:41
|
|Mileek McMillan blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup
|13:39
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|13:38
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
|50-38
|13:38
|
|Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|13:38
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-38
|13:24
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|13:22
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|13:03
|
|Isiaih Mosley offensive foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)
|13:03
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover
|12:47
|
|+3
|Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists)
|51-41
|12:13
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot
|12:11
|
|Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|12:05
|
|Eron Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Gaige Prim steals)
|12:00
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point alley-oop dunk (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|53-41
|11:43
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)
|11:43
|
|TV timeout
|11:38
|
|Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot
|11:36
|
|Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound
|11:26
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Sackey steals)
|11:23
|
|Demarcus Sharp shooting foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)
|11:23
|
|+1
|Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-42
|11:23
|
|+1
|Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-43
|11:00
|
|+3
|Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot (Ja'Monta Black assists)
|56-43
|10:39
|