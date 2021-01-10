MOST
VALPO

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
MOST
Bears
38
VALPO
Crusaders
29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Gaige Prim vs. Ben Krikke (Daniel Sackey gains possession)  
19:37   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
19:35   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
19:26   Isiaih Mosley turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Sackey steals)  
19:21 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists) 0-2
19:03   Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot  
19:01   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
18:54   Eron Gordon misses two point jump shot  
18:52   Ben Krikke offensive rebound  
18:52 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point putback layup 0-4
18:52   Bears 30 second timeout  
18:34 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot 3-4
18:20   Daniel Sackey offensive foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)  
18:20   Daniel Sackey turnover  
17:54   Ben Krikke blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup  
17:52   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
17:36 +2 Eron Gordon makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists) 3-6
17:16   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
17:14   Connor Barrett defensive rebound  
17:08   Daniel Sackey misses two point layup  
17:06   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
17:02   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
17:00   Daniel Sackey defensive rebound  
16:54   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
16:52   Crusaders offensive rebound  
16:51   Keaton Hervey personal foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)  
16:34   Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot  
16:32   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
16:19 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Ja'Monta Black assists) 5-6
16:03   Eron Gordon misses two point jump shot  
16:01   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
15:54   Donovan Clay shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-6
15:54 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-6
15:42   Donovan Clay offensive foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)  
15:42   Donovan Clay turnover  
15:20   Ja'Monta Black misses two point layup  
15:18   Bears offensive rebound  
15:17 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists) 10-6
15:01   Daniel Sackey turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Hervey steals)  
14:58   Mileek McMillan personal foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)  
14:48   Demarcus Sharp turnover (bad pass)  
14:32 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point pullup jump shot 10-8
14:19   Isiaih Mosley turnover (bad pass) (Mileek McMillan steals)  
14:12 +2 Mileek McMillan makes two point driving layup 10-10
13:56   Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot  
13:54   Crusaders defensive rebound  
13:34 +3 Eron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists) 10-13
13:18   Ben Krikke shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)  
13:18 +1 Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-13
13:18 +1 Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-13
13:06   Jared Ridder blocks Daniel Sackey's two point layup  
13:04   Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound  
13:01   Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Demarcus Sharp draws the foul)  
13:01 +1 Demarcus Sharp makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-13
13:01 +1 Demarcus Sharp makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-13
12:34   Daniel Sackey misses two point jump shot  
12:32   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
12:22   Lu'Cye Patterson misses two point layup  
12:20   Jacob Ognacevic defensive rebound  
12:05   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
12:03   Jacob Ognacevic offensive rebound  
12:03 +2 Jacob Ognacevic makes two point putback layup 14-15
12:03   Nic Tata shooting foul (Jacob Ognacevic draws the foul)  
12:03 +1 Jacob Ognacevic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-16
11:40   Isiaih Mosley offensive foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)  
11:40   Isiaih Mosley turnover  
11:40   TV timeout  
11:26   Jacob Ognacevic misses two point jump shot  
11:24   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
11:10 +2 Demarcus Sharp makes two point driving layup 16-16
10:54   Sheldon Edwards misses two point jump shot  
10:52   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
10:43 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists) 19-16
10:14   Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
10:12   Jacob Ognacevic offensive rebound  
10:06   Jacob Ognacevic misses two point jump shot  
10:04   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
10:01   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
9:59   Connor Barrett defensive rebound  
9:40   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
9:38   Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound  
9:28 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 22-16
9:28   Daniel Sackey shooting foul (Jared Ridder draws the foul)  
9:28   Jared Ridder misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:28   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
9:05 +2 Daniel Sackey makes two point driving jump shot 22-18
8:39 +3 Demarcus Sharp makes three point jump shot (Keaton Hervey assists) 25-18
8:19   Eron Gordon misses two point layup  
8:17   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
8:11 +2 Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point driving layup 27-18
7:41 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point reverse layup (Donovan Clay assists) 27-20
7:31 +2 Ja'Monta Black makes two point jump shot 29-20
7:03   Eron Gordon turnover (bad pass)  
7:03   TV timeout  
6:47   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
6:45   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
6:45   Connor Barrett personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
6:45 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-20
6:45 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-20
6:14   Crusaders turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:46   Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot  
5:44   Jared Ridder offensive rebound  
5:36 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point floating jump shot 33-20
5:36   Steven Helm shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
5:36 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 1 34-20
5:16   Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
5:14   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
5:09   Keaton Hervey offensive foul (Connor Barrett draws the foul)  
5:09   Keaton Hervey turnover  
4:46   Demarcus Sharp shooting foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)  
4:46 +1 Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-21
4:46 +1 Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-22
4:30   Eron Gordon blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup  
4:28   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
4:31   Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)  
4:05   Eron Gordon turnover (traveling)  
3:53   Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot  
3:51   Daniel Sackey defensive rebound  
3:48   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
3:46   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
3:39   Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot  
3:37   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
3:23   Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
3:23   TV timeout  
3:17 +2 Eron Gordon makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Ben Krikke assists) 34-24
2:52 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup 36-24
2:30 +3 Eron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists) 36-27
2:11   Jared Ridder turnover (bad pass) (Connor Barrett steals)  
1:42   Daniel Sackey misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
1:40   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
1:25 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point hook shot (Jared Ridder assists) 38-27
1:14   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
1:12   Donovan Clay offensive rebound  
1:07   Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
1:05   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
0:50   Gaige Prim turnover (out of bounds)  
0:50   Crusaders 30 second timeout  
0:35   Demarcus Sharp shooting foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)  
0:35 +1 Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-28
0:35 +1 Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-29
0:11   Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot  
0:09   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
0:03   Eron Gordon misses two point layup  
0:01   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
0:01   Isiaih Mosley misses two point layup  
0:00   Bears offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
MOST
Bears
40
VALPO
Crusaders
39

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Donovan Clay shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
19:46 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-29
19:46 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-29
19:30 +3 Connor Barrett makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists) 40-32
19:01   Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)  
18:33   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
18:31   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
18:22 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point reverse layup (Isiaih Mosley assists) 42-32
18:11   Eron Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Gaige Prim steals)  
17:56 +2 Ja'Monta Black makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists) 44-32
17:55   Crusaders 30 second timeout  
17:55   TV timeout  
17:38   Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot  
17:36   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
17:29 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point driving layup 46-32
17:14   Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot  
17:12   Bears defensive rebound  
17:13   Donovan Clay personal foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)  
16:52 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point pullup jump shot (Gaige Prim assists) 48-32
16:27   Mileek McMillan turnover (lost ball) (Isiaih Mosley steals)  
16:22   Gaige Prim turnover (lost ball)  
16:03 +2 Mileek McMillan makes two point hook shot 48-34
15:49   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
15:47   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
15:34   Ben Krikke misses two point turnaround hook shot  
15:32   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
15:27   Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass)  
15:27   TV timeout  
15:02   Gaige Prim blocks Mileek McMillan's two point layup  
15:00   Sheldon Edwards offensive rebound  
14:59   Gaige Prim shooting foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)  
14:59 +1 Sheldon Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-35
14:59   Sheldon Edwards misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:59   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
14:43   Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)  
14:28   Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot  
14:26   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
14:20   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
14:18   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
14:04 +3 Mileek McMillan makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists) 48-38
13:41   Mileek McMillan blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup  
13:39   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
13:38 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists) 50-38
13:38   Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
13:38 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 1 51-38
13:24   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
13:22   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
13:03   Isiaih Mosley offensive foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)  
13:03   Isiaih Mosley turnover  
12:47 +3 Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists) 51-41
12:13   Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot  
12:11   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
12:05   Eron Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Gaige Prim steals)  
12:00 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point alley-oop dunk (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 53-41
11:43   Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)  
11:43   TV timeout  
11:38   Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot  
11:36   Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound  
11:26   Lu'Cye Patterson turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Sackey steals)  
11:23   Demarcus Sharp shooting foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)  
11:23 +1 Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-42
11:23 +1 Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-43
11:00 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot (Ja'Monta Black assists) 56-43
10:39  