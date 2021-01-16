|
20:00
|
|
|
Ben Krikke vs. Pauly Paulicap (Crusaders gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
+3
|
Eron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
|
3-0
|
19:14
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan blocks Darious Hall's two point layup
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey defensive rebound
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan turnover (lost ball) (Javon Freeman-Liberty steals)
|
|
18:48
|
|
+3
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes three point jump shot
|
3-3
|
18:32
|
|
|
Eron Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Ben Krikke offensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Ben Krikke misses two point layup
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Darious Hall defensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
+3
|
Romeo Weems makes three point jump shot (Darious Hall assists)
|
3-6
|
17:50
|
|
+2
|
Mileek McMillan makes two point layup (Ben Krikke assists)
|
5-6
|
17:43
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Pauly Paulicap draws the foul)
|
|
17:43
|
|
+1
|
Pauly Paulicap makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-7
|
17:43
|
|
+1
|
Pauly Paulicap makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-8
|
17:35
|
|
|
Ben Krikke misses two point layup
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
+3
|
Charlie Moore makes three point jump shot
|
5-11
|
17:09
|
|
|
Donovan Clay offensive foul (Javon Freeman-Liberty draws the foul)
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Donovan Clay turnover
|
|
16:54
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems makes two point jump shot (Charlie Moore assists)
|
5-13
|
16:34
|
|
+2
|
Eron Gordon makes two point layup
|
7-13
|
16:21
|
|
|
Darious Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Blue Demons offensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems makes two point layup (Charlie Moore assists)
|
7-15
|
15:42
|
|
|
Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap defensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Jacob Ognacevic shooting foul (Pauly Paulicap draws the foul)
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:26
|
|
+1
|
Pauly Paulicap makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-16
|
15:08
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Blue Demons defensive rebound
|
|
14:42
|
|
+3
|
Darious Hall makes three point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists)
|
7-19
|
14:23
|
|
|
Connor Barrett misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Romeo Weems defensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Romeo Weems offensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Ben Krikke turnover (lost ball) (Nick Ongenda steals)
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan defensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Eron Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Eron Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Charlie Moore steals)
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Charlie Moore turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Crusaders 30 second timeout
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Charlie Moore defensive rebound
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda offensive foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda turnover
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Goodnews Kpegeol misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda defensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Charlie Moore personal foul
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Goodnews Kpegeol offensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Ray Salnave personal foul
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Eron Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Crusaders offensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap blocks Goodnews Kpegeol's two point layup
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Romeo Weems defensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Donovan Clay blocks Javon Freeman-Liberty's two point layup
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
10:15
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Sackey makes two point layup
|
9-19
|
10:00
|
|
|
Darious Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Charlie Moore defensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty personal foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Eron Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Darious Hall steals)
|
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems makes two point layup (Darious Hall assists)
|
9-21
|
8:51
|
|
|
Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Charlie Moore defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore makes two point layup
|
9-23
|
8:42
|
|
|
Crusaders 30 second timeout
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Darious Hall misses two point layup
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap offensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Ben Krikke shooting foul (Pauly Paulicap draws the foul)
|
|
8:15
|
|
+1
|
Pauly Paulicap makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-24
|
8:15
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Darious Hall offensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Darious Hall misses two point layup
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan defensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan offensive foul
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan turnover
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems makes two point layup (Ray Salnave assists)
|
9-26
|
7:35
|
|
|
Connor Barrett shooting foul (Romeo Weems draws the foul)
|
|
7:35
|
|
+1
|
Romeo Weems makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-27
|
7:21
|
|
|
Darious Hall personal foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey misses two point layup
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap defensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore makes two point layup
|
9-29
|
6:53
|
|
|
Donovan Clay misses two point layup
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Ray Salnave defensive rebound
|
|
6:45
|
|
+3
|
Romeo Weems makes three point jump shot
|
9-32
|
6:44
|
|
|
Crusaders 30 second timeout
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Ray Salnave shooting foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
6:24
|
|
+1
|
Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-32
|
6:24
|
|
|
Donovan Clay turnover (lane violation)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty personal foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
6:03
|
|
+1
|
Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-32
|
6:03
|
|
+1
|
Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-32
|
5:55
|
|
|
Romeo Weems misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Connor Barrett makes two point jump shot (Eron Gordon assists)
|
14-32
|
5:34
|
|
+3
|
Courvoisier McCauley makes three point jump shot (Charlie Moore assists)
|
14-35
|
5:16
|
|
|
Eron Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Ben Krikke offensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Ben Krikke misses two point layup
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Romeo Weems defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
+3
|
Courvoisier McCauley makes three point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists)
|
14-38
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists)
|
16-38
|
4:31
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey shooting foul
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Goodnews Kpegeol offensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists)
|
18-38
|
3:52
|
|
|
Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Darious Hall defensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
+2
|
Courvoisier McCauley makes two point layup
|
18-40
|
2:58
|
|
|
Darious Hall shooting foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:58
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-40
|
2:58
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-40
|
2:35
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda offensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Ben Krikke blocks Nick Ongenda's two point layup
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Courvoisier McCauley personal foul (Goodnews Kpegeol draws the foul)
|
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-40
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-40
|
2:05
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses two point layup
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap offensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey shooting foul (Pauly Paulicap draws the foul)
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
Pauly Paulicap makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-41
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay makes two point layup (Ben Krikke assists)
|
24-41
|
1:35
|
|
|
Romeo Weems misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Courvoisier McCauley blocks Goodnews Kpegeol's two point layup
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Blue Demons defensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Charlie Moore personal foul (Goodnews Kpegeol draws the foul)
|
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-41
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-41
|
0:27
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis turnover (bad pass) (Ben Krikke steals)
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Ben Krikke offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|