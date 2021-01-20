LOYCHI
VALPO

1st Half
LOYCHI
Ramblers
37
VALPO
Crusaders
16

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Cameron Krutwig vs. Ben Krikke (Crusaders gains possession)  
19:41 +2 Daniel Sackey makes two point driving layup 0-2
19:11   Lucas Williamson misses two point driving layup  
19:09   Lucas Williamson offensive rebound  
19:08   Connor Barrett shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)  
19:08 +1 Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-2
19:08   Lucas Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:08   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
18:35   Daniel Sackey offensive foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)  
18:35   Daniel Sackey turnover  
18:24   Keith Clemons turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Sackey steals)  
18:13   Daniel Sackey turnover (lost ball) (Braden Norris steals)  
18:03   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
18:01   Crusaders defensive rebound  
17:48   Ben Krikke misses three point jump shot  
17:46   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
17:24 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot 3-2
17:03   Ben Krikke misses two point hook shot  
17:01   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
16:47   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
16:45   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
16:36   Eron Gordon misses two point driving layup  
16:34   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
16:17   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
16:15   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
16:13   Eron Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Braden Norris steals)  
16:08   Connor Barrett personal foul  
15:53 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup 5-2
15:40   Aher Uguak personal foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
15:40   TV timeout  
15:26 +2 Sheldon Edwards makes two point layup (Jacob Ognacevic assists) 5-4
15:06 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup 7-4
14:56 +3 Jacob Ognacevic makes three point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists) 7-7
14:32   Marquise Kennedy turnover (lost ball)  
14:09   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
14:07   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
13:57   Tate Hall turnover (traveling)  
13:44   Eron Gordon misses two point layup  
13:42   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
13:33 +2 Lucas Williamson makes two point layup (Tom Welch assists) 9-7
13:14   Sheldon Edwards misses three point pullup jump shot  
13:12   Ramblers defensive rebound  
12:59   Tate Hall turnover (lost ball)  
12:36   Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point layup  
12:34   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
12:34   Goodnews Kpegeol personal foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)  
12:21 +3 Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Cooper Kaifes assists) 12-7
12:02   Goodnews Kpegeol offensive foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)  
12:02   Goodnews Kpegeol turnover  
11:49   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
11:47   Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound  
11:25 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point finger roll layup 12-9
11:07   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
11:05   Lucas Williamson offensive rebound  
10:57   Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot  
10:55   Steven Helm defensive rebound  
10:51   Braden Norris shooting foul  
10:51   TV timeout  
10:29   Daniel Sackey misses two point pullup jump shot  
10:27   Keith Clemons defensive rebound  
10:27   Goodnews Kpegeol personal foul  
10:13   Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot  
10:11   Daniel Sackey defensive rebound  
10:04   Daniel Sackey turnover (bad pass) (Tate Hall steals)  
9:56 +3 Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot 15-9
9:32   Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot  
9:30   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
9:24   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
9:22   Daniel Sackey defensive rebound  
9:13   Donovan Clay turnover (lost ball) (Keith Clemons steals)  
8:57   Aher Uguak turnover (bad pass)  
8:57   Crusaders 30 second timeout  
8:34 +3 Eron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists) 15-12
8:13 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 17-12
8:02   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
8:00   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
7:51 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot (Tate Hall assists) 19-12
7:20   Aher Uguak shooting foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)  
7:20   TV timeout  
7:20 +1 Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 3 19-13
7:20 +1 Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 3 19-14
7:20   Eron Gordon misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
7:20   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
7:05   Tate Hall misses two point layup  
7:03   Mileek McMillan defensive rebound  
6:35   Daniel Sackey turnover (traveling)  
6:15 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Keith Clemons assists) 21-14
6:01   Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot  
5:59   Keith Clemons defensive rebound  
5:30 +3 Keith Clemons makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists) 24-14
5:15   Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot  
5:13   Crusaders offensive rebound  
5:13   Lucas Williamson personal foul  
4:52   Daniel Sackey misses two point layup  
4:50   Ramblers defensive rebound  
4:38 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists) 26-14
4:19 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Donovan Clay assists) 26-16
4:02 +2 Tom Welch makes two point floating jump shot 28-16
4:02   Ben Krikke shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)  
4:02 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-16
3:44   Tate Hall blocks Donovan Clay's two point layup  
3:42   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
3:35 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 31-16
3:30   Tate Hall personal foul  
3:30   TV timeout  
3:15   Sheldon Edwards misses two point jump shot  
3:13   Connor Barrett offensive rebound  
3:06   Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
3:04   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
3:04   Connor Barrett personal foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)  
3:04   Tate Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:04   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
2:47   Daniel Sackey turnover (bad pass) (Braden Norris steals)  
2:40   Braden Norris turnover (bad pass)  
2:17   Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot  
2:15   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
2:02 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists) 33-16
1:44   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
1:42   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
1:33 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 35-16
1:11   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
1:09   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
0:53   Lucas Williamson misses two point pullup jump shot  
0:51   Daniel Sackey defensive rebound  
0:45   Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot  
0:43   Ramblers defensive rebound  
0:17   Sheldon Edwards shooting foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)  
0:21   Marquise Kennedy misses two point floating jump shot  
0:19   Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound  
0:17   Sheldon Edwards shooting foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)  
0:17 +1 Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-16
0:17 +1 Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-16
0:04   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
0:02   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYCHI
Ramblers
38
VALPO
Crusaders
23

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:39 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot 39-16
19:16 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Connor Barrett assists) 39-18
19:04   Ben Krikke shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)  
19:04 +1 Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-18
19:04   Lucas Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:04   Daniel Sackey defensive rebound  
18:41 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot 40-20
18:22 +2 Lucas Williamson makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists) 42-20
17:58 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point reverse layup (Daniel Sackey assists) 42-22
17:30   Keith Clemons misses two point step back jump shot  
17:28   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
17:10   Connor Barrett turnover (bad pass) (Lucas Williamson steals)  
16:55 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Tom Welch assists) 44-22
16:37   Daniel Sackey misses two point floating jump shot  
16:35   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
16:21   Tom Welch misses three point jump shot  
16:19   Crusaders defensive rebound  
16:19   Aher Uguak personal foul  
16:02 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists) 44-24
15:46 +2 Tate Hall makes two point reverse layup (Tom Welch assists) 46-24
15:26   TV timeout  
15:20   Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point layup  
15:18   Connor Barrett offensive rebound  
15:16   Connor Barrett turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Williamson steals)  
14:58 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Tom Welch assists) 49-24
14:39 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point reverse layup (Goodnews Kpegeol assists) 49-26
14:24   Donovan Clay blocks Tate Hall's two point layup  
14:22   Ramblers offensive rebound  
14:08   Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot  
14:06   Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound  
14:00   Keith Clemons personal foul  
13:52   Marquise Kennedy personal foul  
13:40   Sheldon Edwards misses two point pullup jump shot  
13:38   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
13:28   Sheldon Edwards blocks Lucas Williamson's two point layup  
13:26   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
13:17   Sheldon Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Tate Hall steals)  
13:07   Tate Hall misses two point layup  
13:05   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
12:57   Goodnews Kpegeol turnover (traveling)  
12:51 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists) 51-26
12:38   Sheldon Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Krutwig steals)  
12:32   Sheldon Edwards shooting foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)  
12:32 +1 Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-26
12:32 +1 Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-26
12:12   Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot  
12:10   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
11:54 +2 Cooper Kaifes makes two point driving layup 55-26
11:36   Daniel Sackey turnover (bad pass) (Marquise Kennedy steals)  
11:30 +2 Lucas Williamson makes two point layup (Tom Welch assists) 57-26
11:30   TV timeout  
11:30   TV timeout  
11:04   Donovan Clay misses two point step back jump shot  
11:02   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
10:48 +2 Tate Hall makes two point reverse layup (Tom Welch assists) 59-26
10:23 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point driving layup 59-28
9:56   Marquise Kennedy turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Sackey steals)  
9:50 +2 Eron Gordon makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists) 59-30
9:20 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point floating jump shot (Keith Clemons assists) 61-30
8:55   Donovan Clay misses two point layup  
8:53   Keith Clemons defensive rebound  
8:40   Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot  
8:38   Tate Hall offensive rebound  
8:32 +2 Tate Hall makes two point putback layup 63-30
8:32   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
8:32   TV timeout  
8:14 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point driving layup 63-32
7:50   Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
7:50   TV timeout  
7:50 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-32
7:50   Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:50   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
7:33   Mileek McMillan misses two point layup  
7:31   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
7:04 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists) 66-32
6:48   Baylor Hebb shooting foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)  
6:48   Eron Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:48 +1 Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 66-33
6:28   Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)  
6:28 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 67-33
6:28 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 68-33
6:14   Donovan Clay misses two point pullup jump shot  
6:12   Ramblers defensive rebound  
6:10   Mileek McMillan personal foul  
5:44   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
5:42   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
5:33 +3 Eron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists) 68-36
5:12   Mileek McMillan personal foul  
5:04