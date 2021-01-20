LOYCHI
VALPO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Cameron Krutwig vs. Ben Krikke (Crusaders gains possession)
|19:41
|
|+2
|Daniel Sackey makes two point driving layup
|0-2
|19:11
|
|Lucas Williamson misses two point driving layup
|19:09
|
|Lucas Williamson offensive rebound
|19:08
|
|Connor Barrett shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)
|19:08
|
|+1
|Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-2
|19:08
|
|Lucas Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:08
|
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|18:35
|
|Daniel Sackey offensive foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|18:35
|
|Daniel Sackey turnover
|18:24
|
|Keith Clemons turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Sackey steals)
|18:13
|
|Daniel Sackey turnover (lost ball) (Braden Norris steals)
|18:03
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|18:01
|
|Crusaders defensive rebound
|17:48
|
|Ben Krikke misses three point jump shot
|17:46
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|17:24
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot
|3-2
|17:03
|
|Ben Krikke misses two point hook shot
|17:01
|
|Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|16:47
|
|Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|
|Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|16:36
|
|Eron Gordon misses two point driving layup
|16:34
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|16:17
|
|Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|16:15
|
|Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|16:13
|
|Eron Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Braden Norris steals)
|16:08
|
|Connor Barrett personal foul
|15:53
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup
|5-2
|15:40
|
|Aher Uguak personal foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
|15:40
|
|TV timeout
|15:26
|
|+2
|Sheldon Edwards makes two point layup (Jacob Ognacevic assists)
|5-4
|15:06
|
|+2
|Tate Hall makes two point layup
|7-4
|14:56
|
|+3
|Jacob Ognacevic makes three point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists)
|7-7
|14:32
|
|Marquise Kennedy turnover (lost ball)
|14:09
|
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|14:07
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|13:57
|
|Tate Hall turnover (traveling)
|13:44
|
|Eron Gordon misses two point layup
|13:42
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|13:33
|
|+2
|Lucas Williamson makes two point layup (Tom Welch assists)
|9-7
|13:14
|
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point pullup jump shot
|13:12
|
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|12:59
|
|Tate Hall turnover (lost ball)
|12:36
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point layup
|12:34
|
|Tom Welch defensive rebound
|12:34
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol personal foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)
|12:21
|
|+3
|Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Cooper Kaifes assists)
|12-7
|12:02
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol offensive foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)
|12:02
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol turnover
|11:49
|
|Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|11:47
|
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|11:25
|
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point finger roll layup
|12-9
|11:07
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|
|Lucas Williamson offensive rebound
|10:57
|
|Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|10:55
|
|Steven Helm defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|Braden Norris shooting foul
|10:51
|
|TV timeout
|10:29
|
|Daniel Sackey misses two point pullup jump shot
|10:27
|
|Keith Clemons defensive rebound
|10:27
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol personal foul
|10:13
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot
|10:11
|
|Daniel Sackey defensive rebound
|10:04
|
|Daniel Sackey turnover (bad pass) (Tate Hall steals)
|9:56
|
|+3
|Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot
|15-9
|9:32
|
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|9:30
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|9:24
|
|Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|9:22
|
|Daniel Sackey defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|Donovan Clay turnover (lost ball) (Keith Clemons steals)
|8:57
|
|Aher Uguak turnover (bad pass)
|8:57
|
|Crusaders 30 second timeout
|8:34
|
|+3
|Eron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
|15-12
|8:13
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|17-12
|8:02
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|8:00
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|7:51
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot (Tate Hall assists)
|19-12
|7:20
|
|Aher Uguak shooting foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)
|7:20
|
|TV timeout
|7:20
|
|+1
|Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|19-13
|7:20
|
|+1
|Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|19-14
|7:20
|
|Eron Gordon misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|7:20
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|7:05
|
|Tate Hall misses two point layup
|7:03
|
|Mileek McMillan defensive rebound
|6:35
|
|Daniel Sackey turnover (traveling)
|6:15
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Keith Clemons assists)
|21-14
|6:01
|
|Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot
|5:59
|
|Keith Clemons defensive rebound
|5:30
|
|+3
|Keith Clemons makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|24-14
|5:15
|
|Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot
|5:13
|
|Crusaders offensive rebound
|5:13
|
|Lucas Williamson personal foul
|4:52
|
|Daniel Sackey misses two point layup
|4:50
|
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|4:38
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|26-14
|4:19
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Donovan Clay assists)
|26-16
|4:02
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point floating jump shot
|28-16
|4:02
|
|Ben Krikke shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)
|4:02
|
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-16
|3:44
|
|Tate Hall blocks Donovan Clay's two point layup
|3:42
|
|Tom Welch defensive rebound
|3:35
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|31-16
|3:30
|
|Tate Hall personal foul
|3:30
|
|TV timeout
|3:15
|
|Sheldon Edwards misses two point jump shot
|3:13
|
|Connor Barrett offensive rebound
|3:06
|
|Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|3:04
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|3:04
|
|Connor Barrett personal foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|3:04
|
|Tate Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:04
|
|Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|2:47
|
|Daniel Sackey turnover (bad pass) (Braden Norris steals)
|2:40
|
|Braden Norris turnover (bad pass)
|2:17
|
|Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot
|2:15
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|2:02
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|33-16
|1:44
|
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|1:42
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|1:33
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|35-16
|1:11
|
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|0:53
|
|Lucas Williamson misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:51
|
|Daniel Sackey defensive rebound
|0:45
|
|Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot
|0:43
|
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|0:17
|
|Sheldon Edwards shooting foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|0:21
|
|Marquise Kennedy misses two point floating jump shot
|0:19
|
|Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound
|0:17
|
|Sheldon Edwards shooting foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|0:17
|
|+1
|Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-16
|0:17
|
|+1
|Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-16
|0:04
|
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|19:39
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot
|39-16
|19:16
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Connor Barrett assists)
|39-18
|19:04
|
|Ben Krikke shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)
|19:04
|
|+1
|Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-18
|19:04
|
|Lucas Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:04
|
|Daniel Sackey defensive rebound
|18:41
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot
|40-20
|18:22
|
|+2
|Lucas Williamson makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|42-20
|17:58
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point reverse layup (Daniel Sackey assists)
|42-22
|17:30
|
|Keith Clemons misses two point step back jump shot
|17:28
|
|Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|17:10
|
|Connor Barrett turnover (bad pass) (Lucas Williamson steals)
|16:55
|
|+2
|Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Tom Welch assists)
|44-22
|16:37
|
|Daniel Sackey misses two point floating jump shot
|16:35
|
|Tom Welch defensive rebound
|16:21
|
|Tom Welch misses three point jump shot
|16:19
|
|Crusaders defensive rebound
|16:19
|
|Aher Uguak personal foul
|16:02
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists)
|44-24
|15:46
|
|+2
|Tate Hall makes two point reverse layup (Tom Welch assists)
|46-24
|15:26
|
|TV timeout
|15:20
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point layup
|15:18
|
|Connor Barrett offensive rebound
|15:16
|
|Connor Barrett turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Williamson steals)
|14:58
|
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Tom Welch assists)
|49-24
|14:39
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point reverse layup (Goodnews Kpegeol assists)
|49-26
|14:24
|
|Donovan Clay blocks Tate Hall's two point layup
|14:22
|
|Ramblers offensive rebound
|14:08
|
|Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot
|14:06
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound
|14:00
|
|Keith Clemons personal foul
|13:52
|
|Marquise Kennedy personal foul
|13:40
|
|Sheldon Edwards misses two point pullup jump shot
|13:38
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|13:28
|
|Sheldon Edwards blocks Lucas Williamson's two point layup
|13:26
|
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|13:17
|
|Sheldon Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Tate Hall steals)
|13:07
|
|Tate Hall misses two point layup
|13:05
|
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|12:57
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol turnover (traveling)
|12:51
|
|+2
|Tate Hall makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|51-26
|12:38
|
|Sheldon Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Krutwig steals)
|12:32
|
|Sheldon Edwards shooting foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|12:32
|
|+1
|Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-26
|12:32
|
|+1
|Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-26
|12:12
|
|Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|11:54
|
|+2
|Cooper Kaifes makes two point driving layup
|55-26
|11:36
|
|Daniel Sackey turnover (bad pass) (Marquise Kennedy steals)
|11:30
|
|+2
|Lucas Williamson makes two point layup (Tom Welch assists)
|57-26
|11:30
|
|TV timeout
|11:30
|
|TV timeout
|11:04
|
|Donovan Clay misses two point step back jump shot
|11:02
|
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|10:48
|
|+2
|Tate Hall makes two point reverse layup (Tom Welch assists)
|59-26
|10:23
|
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point driving layup
|59-28
|9:56
|
|Marquise Kennedy turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Sackey steals)
|9:50
|
|+2
|Eron Gordon makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists)
|59-30
|9:20
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point floating jump shot (Keith Clemons assists)
|61-30
|8:55
|
|Donovan Clay misses two point layup
|8:53
|
|Keith Clemons defensive rebound
|8:40
|
|Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|8:38
|
|Tate Hall offensive rebound
|8:32
|
|+2
|Tate Hall makes two point putback layup
|63-30
|8:32
|
|Ramblers 30 second timeout
|8:32
|
|TV timeout
|8:14
|
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point driving layup
|63-32
|7:50
|
|Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|7:50
|
|TV timeout
|7:50
|
|+1
|Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-32
|7:50
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:50
|
|Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|7:33
|
|Mileek McMillan misses two point layup
|7:31
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|7:04
|
|+2
|Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|66-32
|6:48
|
|Baylor Hebb shooting foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)
|6:48
|
|Eron Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:48
|
|+1
|Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-33
|6:28
|
|Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)
|6:28
|
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-33
|6:28
|
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-33
|6:14
|
|Donovan Clay misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:12
|
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Mileek McMillan personal foul
|5:44
|
|Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|
|Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|5:33
|
|+3
|Eron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
|68-36
|5:12
|
|Mileek McMillan personal foul
|5:04