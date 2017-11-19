2017 Cayman Islands Classic live stream: Watch online with College Sports Live

The Cayman Islands Classic will begin Monday, and it features a variety of teams from different conferences. This year, Louisiana, Iowa, South Dakota State, Wyoming, Richmond, UAB, Buffalo and Cincinnati make up the field. The games will take place in -- you guessed it -- the Cayman Islands, and they will encourage teams to play other teams that they may not normally play. This is the first year of the tournament, and it will feature a structure similar to other events off the mainland such as the Maui Invitational or the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Louisiana vs. Iowa

Date: Monday, Nov. 20 | Time: Noon ET

Location: John Gray Gymnasium -- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Live stream: College Sports Live

Ways to watch: Streaming online, also find on the App Store, Google Play, Roku

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming

Date: Monday, Nov. 20 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: John Gray Gymnasium -- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Live stream: College Sports Live

Ways to watch: Streaming online, also find on the App Store, Google Play, Roku

Richmond vs. UAB

Date: Monday, Nov. 20 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: John Gray Gymnasium -- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Live stream: College Sports Live

Ways to watch: Streaming online, also find on the App Store, Google Play, Roku

Buffalo vs. Cincinnati

Date: Monday, Nov. 20 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: John Gray Gymnasium -- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Live stream: College Sports Live

Ways to watch: Streaming online, also find on the App Store, Google Play, Roku

College Sports Live

Storylines

This tournament features 12 games in three days with teams that will be very competitive with one another. There won't be any easy wins for anyone in this tournament. Destination tournaments always tend to be exciting, as they allow student athletes to compete outside of their comfort zone, and the Classic will be no exception. Cincinnati, a consistent top 25 school and Iowa, a Big 10 representative, certainly headline the field, but this allows teams like South Dakota State (and its phenomenal power forward Mike Daum) to share the limelight.

It will be a grueling three days, but it will be a rewarding experience for players and fans alike. Although 12 games over three days is a lot, no team will play more than three. So it may be slightly higher than the normal workload, but it isn't more than a tournament workload. The Classic should become a mainstay in college basketball destination tournaments after this year, and the variance in teams featured alongside the perennial favorites make it something different.