2017 Cayman Islands Classic live stream: Watch online with College Sports Live
Cincinnati and Iowa highlight an impressive inaugural field for the Cayman lslands Classic
The Cayman Islands Classic will begin Monday, and it features a variety of teams from different conferences. This year, Louisiana, Iowa, South Dakota State, Wyoming, Richmond, UAB, Buffalo and Cincinnati make up the field. The games will take place in -- you guessed it -- the Cayman Islands, and they will encourage teams to play other teams that they may not normally play. This is the first year of the tournament, and it will feature a structure similar to other events off the mainland such as the Maui Invitational or the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Louisiana vs. Iowa
Date: Monday, Nov. 20 | Time: Noon ET
Location: John Gray Gymnasium -- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Live stream: College Sports Live
Ways to watch: Streaming online, also find on the App Store, Google Play, Roku
South Dakota State vs. Wyoming
Date: Monday, Nov. 20 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Location: John Gray Gymnasium -- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Live stream: College Sports Live
Ways to watch: Streaming online, also find on the App Store, Google Play, Roku
Richmond vs. UAB
Date: Monday, Nov. 20 | Time: 5 p.m. ET
Location: John Gray Gymnasium -- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Live stream: College Sports Live
Ways to watch: Streaming online, also find on the App Store, Google Play, Roku
Buffalo vs. Cincinnati
Date: Monday, Nov. 20 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: John Gray Gymnasium -- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Live stream: College Sports Live
Ways to watch: Streaming online, also find on the App Store, Google Play, Roku
College Sports Live
With College Sports Live, you'll never miss a moment of action in the college world. The digital service covers more than 50 schools and has over 10,000 live games and events annually. It will also have live clips from every game on-demand, in addition to additional, exclusive content (this weekend's game, for instance). It's on every device, everywhere, and it also provides radio for games that aren't being aired. All of this, plus all of the pre and postgame content that you could want makes CSL the best option for college sports -- and with this weekend's exclusive game it's as good a time as any to try.
Storylines
This tournament features 12 games in three days with teams that will be very competitive with one another. There won't be any easy wins for anyone in this tournament. Destination tournaments always tend to be exciting, as they allow student athletes to compete outside of their comfort zone, and the Classic will be no exception. Cincinnati, a consistent top 25 school and Iowa, a Big 10 representative, certainly headline the field, but this allows teams like South Dakota State (and its phenomenal power forward Mike Daum) to share the limelight.
It will be a grueling three days, but it will be a rewarding experience for players and fans alike. Although 12 games over three days is a lot, no team will play more than three. So it may be slightly higher than the normal workload, but it isn't more than a tournament workload. The Classic should become a mainstay in college basketball destination tournaments after this year, and the variance in teams featured alongside the perennial favorites make it something different.
