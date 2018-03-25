2018 Final Four field is set: Kansas to join Villanova, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago in San Antonio

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Kansas punched the final remaining ticket to the Final Four by outlasting Duke 85-81 in overtime on Sunday in the finals of the Midwest Regionals. The Jayhawks will join Villanova, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago in San Antonio in next week's national semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

The Ramblers will face the Wolverines in the first game Saturday at the Alamodome at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by the Jayhawks against the Wildcats.

Villanova defeated Texas Tech 71-59 on Sunday in the East Regional finals on Sunday to advance to its second Final Four in the last two years.

Loyola-Chicago won the South Regional and Michigan won the West Regional on Saturday.

Final Four

Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan

When : Saturday at 6:09 p.m.

: Saturday at 6:09 p.m. Location : Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas



: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas TV: TBS (Loyola TeamCast on truTV, Michigan TeamCast on TNT)

Streaming: March Madness Live

Villanova vs. Kansas

When : Saturday at 8:49 p.m.

: Saturday at 8:49 p.m. Location : Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas



: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas TV : TBS (Villanova TeamCast on truTV, Kansas TeamCast on TNT)

: TBS (Villanova TeamCast on truTV, Kansas TeamCast on TNT) Streaming: March Madness Live

National Championship

When : Monday, April 2 at 9:20 p.m.



: Monday, April 2 at 9:20 p.m. Location : Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas



: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas TV : TBS



: TBS Streaming: March Madness Live