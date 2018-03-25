2018 Final Four field is set: Kansas to join Villanova, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago in San Antonio
The Jayhawks made the Final Four by beating Duke in the Elite Eight.
Kansas punched the final remaining ticket to the Final Four by outlasting Duke 85-81 in overtime on Sunday in the finals of the Midwest Regionals. The Jayhawks will join Villanova, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago in San Antonio in next week's national semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.
The Ramblers will face the Wolverines in the first game Saturday at the Alamodome at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by the Jayhawks against the Wildcats.
Villanova defeated Texas Tech 71-59 on Sunday in the East Regional finals on Sunday to advance to its second Final Four in the last two years.
Loyola-Chicago won the South Regional and Michigan won the West Regional on Saturday.
Final Four
Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan
- When: Saturday at 6:09 p.m.
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TBS (Loyola TeamCast on truTV, Michigan TeamCast on TNT)
- Streaming: March Madness Live
Villanova vs. Kansas
- When: Saturday at 8:49 p.m.
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TBS (Villanova TeamCast on truTV, Kansas TeamCast on TNT)
- Streaming: March Madness Live
National Championship
- When: Monday, April 2 at 9:20 p.m.
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: March Madness Live
|No. 1 seed in East Regional
Villanova has yet to win by fewer than 13 points in the NCAA Tournament, its latest dominant performance coming Sunday with a convincing 71-59 defeat of Texas Tech. The Wildcats are making their second Final Four appearance in three seasons, and are two wins away from winning a second title in that same span.
|No. 1 seed in Midwest Regional
Kansas faced a challenging road to San Antonio but proved its championship mettle by ousting 2 seed Duke in the Elite Eight in an overtime thriller. The Jayhawks are seeking a national championship ten years removed from their last under Bill Self — and ironically, it will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, where Self cut down the nets a decade ago.
|No. 3 seed in West Regional
The Michigan Wolverines made NCAA Tournament life difficult on themselves early, winning their first two by rather uncomfortably close margins. But since, the Wolverines have flipped a switch and put their top-5 defense to the test, holding Texas A&M and Florida State to a combined 126 points en route to its first Final Four since 2013.
|No. 11 seed in South Regional
Meet your Cinderella, folks. Loyola-Chicago, the No. 11 seed in the South Region, won its first three games by a combined four points in the NCAA Tournament before punching its Final Four ticket with a 78-62 victory over Kansas State. It's the first time the Ramblers will be in the Final Four since 1963.
