2018 Final Four: Villanova vs. Michigan to play for NCAA Championship

SAN ANTONIO - The final of the NCAA Tournament is set and what a game it could be. Villanova will face Michigan in a battle of teams playing at an extremely high level lately. In Saturday's Final Four games, the Wildcats had an easy time in a 95-79 victory vs. Kansas while the Wolverines had to rally to defeat Loyola-Chicago 69-57.

The Wildcats were the No. 1 seed in the East Regional and will be trying to win their second title in three years. Villanova set several 3-point shooting records in a dominating performance vs. Kansas. The Wildcats boast the AP Player of the Year in Jalen Brunson and were an early 6.5-point favorite according to the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas.

The Wolverines had to rally from a 10-point deficit to bring Loyola's incredible Cinderella story to an end. Michigan's Moritz Wagner had 24 points and 15 rebounds to put the Wolverines in position to win their second national title.

Villanova vs. Michigan