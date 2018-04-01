2018 Final Four: Villanova vs. Michigan to play for NCAA Championship
It'll be the Wildcats vs. the Wolverines on Monday for the title
SAN ANTONIO - The final of the NCAA Tournament is set and what a game it could be. Villanova will face Michigan in a battle of teams playing at an extremely high level lately. In Saturday's Final Four games, the Wildcats had an easy time in a 95-79 victory vs. Kansas while the Wolverines had to rally to defeat Loyola-Chicago 69-57.
The Wildcats were the No. 1 seed in the East Regional and will be trying to win their second title in three years. Villanova set several 3-point shooting records in a dominating performance vs. Kansas. The Wildcats boast the AP Player of the Year in Jalen Brunson and were an early 6.5-point favorite according to the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas.
The Wolverines had to rally from a 10-point deficit to bring Loyola's incredible Cinderella story to an end. Michigan's Moritz Wagner had 24 points and 15 rebounds to put the Wolverines in position to win their second national title.
Villanova vs. Michigan
- When: Monday, 9:19 p.m. ET
- Where: The Alamodome in San Antonio
- TV: TBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Lawrence PD troll Kansas fans on Twitter
The Lawrence Police have been known for being a must-follow Twitter account during Kansas...
-
Villanova on cusp of epic 5-year run
The Wildcats could take their place among the great programs by beating Michigan on Monday
-
NCAA title game time, TV info
The title game matchup between the Wolverines and Wildcats is set
-
Nova sets record for most 3s in Final 4
The Wildcats achieved the feat incredibly in only 21 minutes of game action
-
76ers Embiid mad at KU's 1st half
Embiid, a Kansas alum, was ready to do anything except watch his Jayhawks get walloped
-
Michigan's Moe Wagner slays Cinderella
The German center had been waiting for a breakout game all NCAA Tournament