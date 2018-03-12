2018 March Madness bracket: SportsLine identifies top first-round upset picks

This year's NCAA Tournament is shaping up as the most wide-open tournament in years. You can bank on upsets, a ton of them. But which long shots should you back? That's the $64,000 -- or should we say $68,000 -- question.

If you want to go big, consider East Regional No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin. That's right, the Lumberjacks, from the Southland Conference.

According to the SportsLine Projection Model -- which called 9 of the 12 double-digit-seed upsets in the first round the past two years -- Texas Tech is the most likely No. 3 seed to go down.

The Red Raiders (24-9) have lost five of seven games after a white-hot start. They're facing a program that won't be intimidated, as Stephen F. Austin is in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in five years.

Remember 2016? These same Lumberjacks entered as a No. 14 seed and dominated third-seeded West Virginia -- another Big 12 school -- in a 70-56 stunner.

This season, SF Austin went 28-6 and averaged 81 points, which ranks 35th nationally. Six Lumberjacks average at least eight points and the top three -- Shannon Bogues, Kevon Harris and TJ Holyfield -- all shoot 49 percent or better.

Despite being an 11.5-point underdog, don't be surprised if the Lumberjacks are celebrating again late Thursday night. An outright upset would pay around 4/1, or $400, for every $100 risked.

The Red Raiders have not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2005, most recently losing to Butler 71-61 in their 2016 tourney opener.

Also in the East, the model loves No. 10 Butler over No. 7 Arkansas. That's not even an upset -- Butler is favored by 1.5 and wins over 62 percent of computer simulations.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2018 bracket? And which underdogs shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine to see the optimized NCAA Tournament bracket, and see which underdogs to lock in now, all from the model that nailed nine of 12 upsets by double-digit seeds the past two years.