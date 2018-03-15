2018 March Madness TV schedule: Tip times, regions, TV channel info, announcing teams

It's March Madness for a reason, and we've got you covered with a wall-to-wall guide on how, when and where to watch the 2018 NCAA Tournament on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. However, the snacks and refreshments are your responsibility ... and don't forget to take bathroom breaks.

Included below are the tip times, TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. The games will also be able to be seen on NCAA March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night on truTV.

NOTE: The national semifinals from San Antonio will be televised Saturday, March 31, on TBS with team-specific "TeamCast" broadcast on TNT and truTV. The national championship will air Monday, April 2, on TBS.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship games on TBS. Veteran play-by-play voice Ian Eagle will be on the mic for the regional semifinals and finals for the first time. Spero Dedes will call Tuesday's games with analysts Steve Smith and Len Elmore, alongside reporter Ros Gold-Onwude. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play on Wednesday with analyst Jim Spanarkel and reporter Allie LaForce.

Below you'll find the tip times and announcing assignments for the first four days. For cities/locations for all the games, head on over to the bracket page and get to picking and printing.

All times p.m. and Eastern.

First Round



Thursday Afternoon Window

12:15, CBS: No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

12:40, truTV: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Wright State (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro (Brian Anderson/Chris Webber/Lisa Byington)

2:00, TBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Penn (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Iona (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 6 Miami vs. No. 11 Loyola (IL) (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 South Dakota State (Anderson/Webber/Byington)

Approx. 4:20, TBS: No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 NC State (Nessler/Lavin/Washburn)

Thursday Evening Window

6:50, TNT, No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Radford (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

7:10, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson (Anderson/Webber/Byington)

7:20, TBS: No. 6 Houston vs. No. 11 San Diego State (Nessler/Lavin/Washburn)

7:27, truTV: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Alabama (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Buffalo (Anderson/Webber/Byington)

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 Montana (Nessler/Lavin/Washburn)

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 6 Florida vs. St. Bonaventure (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)

Friday Afternoon Window

12:15, CBS: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

12:40, truTV: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton (Eagle/Spanarkel/LaForce)

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Wichita State vs. No. 13 Marshall (Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, John Schriffen)

2:00, TBS: No. Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Georgia State (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl)

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (Eagle/Spanarkel/LaForce)

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray State (Blackburn/Antonelli/Schrriffen)

Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Texas (Catalon/Lappas/Erdahl)

Friday Evening Window

6:50, TNT, No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Kansas State (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

7:10, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Bucknell (Eagle/Spanarkel/LaForce)

7:20, TBS: No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (Catalon/Lappas/Erdahl)

7:27, truTV: No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Charleston (Blackburn/Antonelli/Schrriffen)

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 UMBC (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Syracuse (Eagle/Spanarkel/LaForce)

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida State (Catalon/Lappas/Erdahl)

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (Blackburn/Antonelli/Schrriffen)