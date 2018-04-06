2018 NBA Draft: Kansas' Lagerald Vick declares and is expected to sign with an agent

Kansas guard Lagerald Vick has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft and is expected to sign with an agent, forfeiting any future remaining eligibility at the college level.

Vick announced he was leaving but also said he would not immediately sign with an agent.

Lagerald Vick announces he will forego his senior season with #KUbball to pursue a professional career.



If there was any doubt, Vick's, mother, La La, later told the Kansas City Star that he was definitely turning pro and that hiring an agent was forthcoming.

Vick averaged 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season as a junior and earned honors as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection by Big 12 coaches.

"Lagerald had a really good year for us," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "He started out so hot and finished strong. I believe the time is right for him to move on, explore his options as a professional and see what develops. We won a lot of games with Lagerald over the last three years and appreciate everything he's done for Kansas and our basketball program. We are 100 percent supportive of his decision and wish him the very best in whatever path this takes him."