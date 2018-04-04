2018 NBA Draft: Kansas' Malik Newman declares, will sign with an agent

Few players boosted their NBA Draft stock as much as Kansas guard Malik Newman in the month of March. The redshirt sophomore averaged 21.6 points per game in leading the Jayhawks to the Final Four, including a 32-point explosion in an Elite Eight win over Duke.

On Wednesday, Newman announced he would capitalize on his success by entering the 2018 NBA Draft.

Malik Newman announces he is departing #KUbball, plans to hire an agent and enter the NBA Draft.



Wishing you the best, @iammaliknewman!



— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) April 4, 2018

"Malik has done everything that we had agreed to," Kansas head coach Bill Self said. "He came to Kansas and knew after a redshirt year he would hopefully put himself into a position to be a professional basketball player after one year competing. He had a terrific season this year and was one of the best players in the NCAA tournament. I think this is good timing for Malik. We wish nothing but the best for him and appreciate all his efforts. We all know his best basketball is still ahead of him."

Newman, who started his career at Mississippi State before transferring to Kansas, averaged 14.2 points and 5 rebounds per game in the 2017-18 season. He started 33 of 39 games for Bill Self and was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Even without Newman, Kansas appears to be in fine shape headed into 2018. The Jayhawks are the No. 1 team in the way-too-early CBS Sports top 25 (and 1) for next season, and the arrival of five-star guards Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson, coupled with the star power transfers Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson and Charlie Moore will bring, makes them the odds-on favorite to once again cruise through the Big 12 and potentially return to the Final Four as a title contender.