2018 NBA Draft: Michael Porter Jr. declares after one injury-plagued year at Missouri

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft and will sign with an agent, which would forfeit his college eligibility and leave him with no option to return to school.

He announced his decision on his Instagram page on Monday.

🙏🏼 A post shared by Michael Porter Jr. (@mpj) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:38pm PDT

Porter Jr. arrived with high expectations at Missouri as the No. 2 overall recruit in his class, but was never able to live up to the billing due to injury. Just 2 minutes into the season, he suffered a back injury that required surgery and forced him to miss the remainder of the regular season.

Despite playing in 53 total minutes and putting up a pedestrian 10 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in a limited sample, Porter Jr.'s upside as one of the best offensive threats in the draft class remains. Before the back injury, many believed him to be among the leading candidates to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. And CBS Sports' Reid Forgrave has him going No. 6 overall in his latest mock draft, injury be damned.

This season, Missouri finished with a 20-13 overall record but was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by No. 9 seed Florida State. Porter Jr. played in three games all season, all but one of which resulted in losses for the Tigers.